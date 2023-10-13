- October 13, 2023
- 4:36 pm
Stanley Motta Limited notifies the Jamaica Stock Exchange of trades in the form of selling shares made by a Director of the company.
- The date when the shares were traded was August 18, 2023 and August 25, 2023.
- The number of shares traded was 53,898 and 46,102, respectively, which equated to approximately 0.071% and 0.061%, respectively, of the total 757,828,490 shares issued.
