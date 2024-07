Stanmore Resources Limited is an Australia-based resources company with operations and exploration projects in the Bowen and Surat basins. The Company controls and operates the South Walker Creek, Poitrel, Isaac Plains Complex and Millennium Complex metallurgical coal mines, as well as the undeveloped Wards Well, Isaac Plains underground and Isaac Plains South projects, in Queensland’s Bowen Basin region. South Walker Creek is an open cut mine located approximately 35 kilometers (km) west of Nebo in Queensland's Bowen Basin. Isaac Plains Complex comprises the Isaac Plains Mine and processing facilities, the adjoining Isaac Plains East and Isaac Downs mining areas, and the Isaac Plains Underground development project. The Company has interest in MetRes Pty Limited, a joint venture between Stanmore Resources Limited and M Resources, to own and operate the Millennium and Mavis Downs Mine. Its projects also include Lilyvale, Mackenzie, The Range, Belview and Clifford, among others.