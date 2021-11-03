Gross Revenue by Reportable Segment

Comparative figures have been reclassified due to a realignment of several business lines and to conform to the presentation adopted for the current year.

Comparative figures have been reclassified due to a realignment of several business lines and to conform to the presentation adopted for the current year.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

For the quarter ended For the three quarters ended September 30, September 30, (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income from continuing operations 70.0 62.1 184.1 144.2 Add back: Income taxes 18.0 25.5 55.0 62.0 Net interest expense 9.6 11.5 29.5 39.0 (Reversal) impairment of lease assets (1.7) 0.2 (4.3) 11.9 Depreciation and amortization 55.2 57.5 162.0 174.9 EBITDA from continuing operations 151.1 156.8 426.3 432.0 Add back (deduct) pre-tax: Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.3 (2.5) (9.1) 4.5 COVID-related expenses - 3.9 - 3.9 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs (5) 4.6 - 14.5 - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 156.0 158.2 431.7 440.4 For the quarter ended For the three quarters ended September 30, September 30, (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income from continuing operations 70.0 62.1 184.1 144.2 Add back (deduct) after tax: Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions (1) 7.9 6.6 21.1 20.6 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (2) 0.1 (1.8) (7.0) 3.2 (Reversal) impairment of lease assets (3) (1.3) 0.2 (3.3) 8.5 COVID-related expenses (4) - 2.8 - 2.8 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs (5) 3.7 - 11.2 2.6 Adjusted net income from continuing operations 80.4 69.9 206.1 181.9 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 111,076,831 111,898,810 111,249,043 111,537,905 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 111,545,984 112,403,434 111,664,717 111,957,863 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations Adjusted earnings per share - basic 0.72 0.62 1.85 1.63 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted 0.72 0.62 1.85 1.62

See the Definitions section of the 2020 Annual Report and Q3 21 Management's Discussion and Analysis for our discussion of non-IFRS measures used.

(1): The add back of intangible amortization relates only to the amortization from intangible assets acquired through acquisitions and excludes the amortization of software purchased by Stantec. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $2.0 (2020 - $2.6). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $6.3 (2020 - $8.3).

(2): For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $0.2 (2020 - $(0.7)). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(2.1) (2020 - $1.3).

(3): For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(0.4) (2020 - nil). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(1.0) (2020 - $3.4).

(4): For the quarter and three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of nil (2020 - $1.1).

(5): The add back of other costs primarily relates to integration expenses associated with our acquisitions and reorganization tax expenses. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $0.9 (2020-nil). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $3.3 (2020 included a reorganization tax expense of $2.6).