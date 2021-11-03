Log in
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
Gross Revenue by Reportable Segment

11/03/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

(In millions of Canadian dollars,

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

except percentages)

Canada

316.1

316.2

(0.1)

1.1

n/a

(1.2)

(0.4% )

United States

608.6

652.4

(43.8)

16.9

(35.1)

(25.6)

(3.9% )

Global

243.6

209.3

34.3

19.6

(5.6)

20.3

9.7%

Total

1,168.3

1,177.9

(9.6)

37.6

(40.7)

(6.5)

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

(0.8%)

3.2%

(3.4%)

(0.6%)

Net Revenue by Reportable Segment

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

(In millions of Canadian dollars,

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

except percentages)

Canada

274.4

270.2

4.2

1.1

n/a

3.1

1.1%

United States

459.6

479.2

(19.6)

14.2

(25.4)

(8.4)

(1.8% )

Global

198.9

167.1

31.8

18.1

(4.0)

17.7

10.6%

Total

932.9

916.5

16.4

33.4

(29.4)

12.4

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

1.8%

3.6%

(3.2%)

1.4%

Gross Revenue by Reportable Segment

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

Canada

921.5

920.0

1.5

3.8

n/a

(2.3)

(0.3% )

United States

1,788.7

2,055.3

(266.6)

46.8

(156.3)

(157.1)

(7.6% )

Global

681.3

628.7

52.6

44.3

(8.4)

16.7

2.7%

Total

3,391.5

3,604.0

(212.5)

94.9

(164.7)

(142.7)

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

(5.9%)

2.6%

(4.5%)

(4.0%)

Net Revenue by Reportable Segment

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

Canada

808.5

807.1

1.4

3.8

n/a

(2.4)

(0.3% )

United States

1,359.3

1,520.3

(161.0)

40.1

(115.9)

(85.2)

(5.6% )

Global

552.1

495.4

56.7

40.0

(4.5)

21.2

4.3%

Total

2,719.9

2,822.8

(102.9)

83.9

(120.4)

(66.4)

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

(3.6%)

3.0%

(4.2%)

(2.4%)

n/a = not applicable

Gross Revenue by Business Operating Unit

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

(In millions of Canadian dollars,

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

except percentages)

Buildings

230.9

237.3

(6.4)

-

(8.4)

2.0

0.8%

Energy & Resources

138.9

146.8

(7.9)

13.6

(5.2)

(16.3)

(11.1% )

Environmental Services

217.3

198.1

19.2

19.4

(6.5)

6.3

3.2%

Infrastructure

324.1

333.4

(9.3)

4.6

(11.2)

(2.7)

(0.8% )

Water

257.1

262.3

(5.2)

-

(9.4)

4.2

1.6%

Total

1,168.3

1,177.9

(9.6)

37.6

(40.7)

(6.5)

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

(0.8%)

3.2%

(3.4%)

(0.6%)

Net Revenue by Business Operating Unit

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

(In millions of Canadian dollars,

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

except percentages)

Buildings

189.7

189.1

0.6

-

(6.2)

6.8

3.6%

Energy & Resources

125.1

127.1

(2.0)

12.5

(4.1)

(10.4)

(8.2% )

Environmental Services

160.2

144.5

15.7

16.5

(4.6)

3.8

2.6%

Infrastructure

256.7

254.2

2.5

4.4

(7.7)

5.8

2.3%

Water

201.2

201.6

(0.4)

-

(6.8)

6.4

3.2%

Total

932.9

916.5

16.4

33.4

(29.4)

12.4

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

1.8%

3.6%

(3.2%)

1.4%

Gross Revenue by Business Operating Unit

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

(In millions of Canadian dollars,

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021 YTD

Q3 2020 YTD

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

except percentages)

Buildings

679.8

769.1

(89.3)

-

(33.6)

(55.7)

(7.2% )

Energy & Resources

412.6

476.2

(63.6)

25.2

(20.3)

(68.5)

(14.4% )

Environmental Services

590.9

559.4

31.5

56.9

(25.0)

(0.4)

(0.1% )

Infrastructure

949.6

1,032.2

(82.6)

12.8

(50.8)

(44.6)

(4.3% )

Water

758.6

767.1

(8.5)

-

(35.0)

26.5

3.5%

Total

3,391.5

3,604.0

(212.5)

94.9

(164.7)

(142.7)

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

(5.9%)

2.6%

(4.5%)

(4.0%)

Net Revenue by Business Operating Unit

Change

Change Due

%

Due to

to Organic

of Organic

(In millions of Canadian dollars,

Total

Change Due to

Foreign

Growth

Growth

Q3 2021 YTD

Q3 2020 YTD

Change

Acquisitions

Exchange

(Retraction)

(Retraction)

except percentages)

Buildings

558.5

610.0

(51.5)

-

(24.3)

(27.2)

(4.5% )

Energy & Resources

366.9

407.0

(40.1)

22.8

(16.1)

(46.8)

(11.5% )

Environmental Services

447.8

419.8

28.0

48.4

(18.4)

(2.0)

(0.5% )

Infrastructure

754.5

789.6

(35.1)

12.7

(35.0)

(12.8)

(1.6% )

Water

592.2

596.4

(4.2)

-

(26.6)

22.4

3.8%

Total

2,719.9

2,822.8

(102.9)

83.9

(120.4)

(66.4)

Percentage Growth (Retraction)

(3.6%)

3.0%

(4.2%)

(2.4%)

Comparative figures have been reclassified due to a realignment of several business lines and to conform to the presentation adopted for the current year.

Gross Margin by Business Operating Unit

Q3

2021

Q3

2020

Q3 2021 YTD

Q3 2020 YTD

% of Net

% of Net

% of Net

% of Net

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

$

Revenue

$

Revenue

$

Revenue

$

Revenue

Buildings

104.7

55.2%

102.3

54.1%

303.3

54.3%

327.5

53.7%

Energy & Resources

61.2

48.9%

58.7

46.2%

184.6

50.3%

189.7

46.6%

Environmental Services

91.5

57.1%

79.8

55.2%

251.1

56.1%

231.2

55.1%

Infrastructure

137.3

53.5%

126.9

49.9%

396.0

52.5%

403.1

51.1%

Water

112.3

55.8%

111.4

55.3%

321.7

54.3%

324.0

54.3%

Total

507.0

54.3%

479.1

52.3%

1,456.7

53.6%

1,475.5

52.3%

Comparative figures have been reclassified due to a realignment of several business lines and to conform to the presentation adopted for the current year.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

For the quarter ended

For the three quarters ended

September 30,

September 30,

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income from continuing operations

70.0

62.1

184.1

144.2

Add back:

Income taxes

18.0

25.5

55.0

62.0

Net interest expense

9.6

11.5

29.5

39.0

(Reversal) impairment of lease assets

(1.7)

0.2

(4.3)

11.9

Depreciation and amortization

55.2

57.5

162.0

174.9

EBITDA from continuing operations

151.1

156.8

426.3

432.0

Add back (deduct) pre-tax:

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

0.3

(2.5)

(9.1)

4.5

COVID-related expenses

-

3.9

-

3.9

Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs (5)

4.6

-

14.5

-

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

156.0

158.2

431.7

440.4

For the quarter ended

For the three quarters ended

September 30,

September 30,

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income from continuing operations

70.0

62.1

184.1

144.2

Add back (deduct) after tax:

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions (1)

7.9

6.6

21.1

20.6

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (2)

0.1

(1.8)

(7.0)

3.2

(Reversal) impairment of lease assets (3)

(1.3)

0.2

(3.3)

8.5

COVID-related expenses (4)

-

2.8

-

2.8

Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs (5)

3.7

-

11.2

2.6

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

80.4

69.9

206.1

181.9

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

111,076,831

111,898,810

111,249,043

111,537,905

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

111,545,984

112,403,434

111,664,717

111,957,863

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

Adjusted earnings per share - basic

0.72

0.62

1.85

1.63

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

0.72

0.62

1.85

1.62

See the Definitions section of the 2020 Annual Report and Q3 21 Management's Discussion and Analysis for our discussion of non-IFRS measures used.

(1): The add back of intangible amortization relates only to the amortization from intangible assets acquired through acquisitions and excludes the amortization of software purchased by Stantec. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $2.0 (2020 - $2.6). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $6.3 (2020 - $8.3).

(2): For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $0.2 (2020 - $(0.7)). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(2.1) (2020 - $1.3).

(3): For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(0.4) (2020 - nil). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(1.0) (2020 - $3.4).

(4): For the quarter and three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of nil (2020 - $1.1).

(5): The add back of other costs primarily relates to integration expenses associated with our acquisitions and reorganization tax expenses. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $0.9 (2020-nil). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $3.3 (2020 included a reorganization tax expense of $2.6).

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 22:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
