Gross Revenue by Reportable Segment

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
Change
Change Due
%
Due to
to Organic
of Organic
Total
Change Due to
Foreign
Growth
Growth
Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD
Change
Acquisitions
Exchange
(Retraction)
(Retraction)
Canada
921.5
920.0
1.5
3.8
n/a
(2.3)
(0.3% )
United States
1,788.7
2,055.3
(266.6)
46.8
(156.3)
(157.1)
(7.6% )
Global
681.3
628.7
52.6
44.3
(8.4)
16.7
2.7%
Total
3,391.5
3,604.0
(212.5)
94.9
(164.7)
(142.7)
Percentage Growth (Retraction)
(5.9%)
2.6%
(4.5%)
(4.0%)
Net Revenue by Reportable Segment
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
Change
Change Due
%
Due to
to Organic
of Organic
Total
Change Due to
Foreign
Growth
Growth
Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD
Change
Acquisitions
Exchange
(Retraction)
(Retraction)
Canada
808.5
807.1
1.4
3.8
n/a
(2.4)
(0.3% )
United States
1,359.3
1,520.3
(161.0)
40.1
(115.9)
(85.2)
(5.6% )
Global
552.1
495.4
56.7
40.0
(4.5)
21.2
4.3%
Total
2,719.9
2,822.8
(102.9)
83.9
(120.4)
(66.4)
Percentage Growth (Retraction)
(3.6%)
3.0%
(4.2%)
(2.4%)
n/a = not applicable
Gross Revenue by Business Operating Unit
Change
Change Due
%
Due to
to Organic
of Organic
(In millions of Canadian dollars,
Total
Change Due to
Foreign
Growth
Growth
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Change
Acquisitions
Exchange
(Retraction)
(Retraction)
except percentages)
Buildings
230.9
237.3
(6.4)
-
(8.4)
2.0
0.8%
Energy & Resources
138.9
146.8
(7.9)
13.6
(5.2)
(16.3)
(11.1% )
Environmental Services
217.3
198.1
19.2
19.4
(6.5)
6.3
3.2%
Infrastructure
324.1
333.4
(9.3)
4.6
(11.2)
(2.7)
(0.8% )
Water
257.1
262.3
(5.2)
-
(9.4)
4.2
1.6%
Total
1,168.3
1,177.9
(9.6)
37.6
(40.7)
(6.5)
Percentage Growth (Retraction)
(0.8%)
3.2%
(3.4%)
(0.6%)
Net Revenue by Business Operating Unit
Change
Change Due
%
Due to
to Organic
of Organic
(In millions of Canadian dollars,
Total
Change Due to
Foreign
Growth
Growth
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Change
Acquisitions
Exchange
(Retraction)
(Retraction)
except percentages)
Buildings
189.7
189.1
0.6
-
(6.2)
6.8
3.6%
Energy & Resources
125.1
127.1
(2.0)
12.5
(4.1)
(10.4)
(8.2% )
Environmental Services
160.2
144.5
15.7
16.5
(4.6)
3.8
2.6%
Infrastructure
256.7
254.2
2.5
4.4
(7.7)
5.8
2.3%
Water
201.2
201.6
(0.4)
-
(6.8)
6.4
3.2%
Total
932.9
916.5
16.4
33.4
(29.4)
12.4
Percentage Growth (Retraction)
1.8%
3.6%
(3.2%)
1.4%
Gross Revenue by Business Operating Unit
Change
Change Due
%
Due to
to Organic
of Organic
(In millions of Canadian dollars,
Total
Change Due to
Foreign
Growth
Growth
Q3 2021 YTD
Q3 2020 YTD
Change
Acquisitions
Exchange
(Retraction)
(Retraction)
except percentages)
Buildings
679.8
769.1
(89.3)
-
(33.6)
(55.7)
(7.2% )
Energy & Resources
412.6
476.2
(63.6)
25.2
(20.3)
(68.5)
(14.4% )
Environmental Services
590.9
559.4
31.5
56.9
(25.0)
(0.4)
(0.1% )
Infrastructure
949.6
1,032.2
(82.6)
12.8
(50.8)
(44.6)
(4.3% )
Water
758.6
767.1
(8.5)
-
(35.0)
26.5
3.5%
Total
3,391.5
3,604.0
(212.5)
94.9
(164.7)
(142.7)
Percentage Growth (Retraction)
(5.9%)
2.6%
(4.5%)
(4.0%)
Net Revenue by Business Operating Unit
Change
Change Due
%
Due to
to Organic
of Organic
(In millions of Canadian dollars,
Total
Change Due to
Foreign
Growth
Growth
Q3 2021 YTD
Q3 2020 YTD
Change
Acquisitions
Exchange
(Retraction)
(Retraction)
except percentages)
Buildings
558.5
610.0
(51.5)
-
(24.3)
(27.2)
(4.5% )
Energy & Resources
366.9
407.0
(40.1)
22.8
(16.1)
(46.8)
(11.5% )
Environmental Services
447.8
419.8
28.0
48.4
(18.4)
(2.0)
(0.5% )
Infrastructure
754.5
789.6
(35.1)
12.7
(35.0)
(12.8)
(1.6% )
Water
592.2
596.4
(4.2)
-
(26.6)
22.4
3.8%
Total
2,719.9
2,822.8
(102.9)
83.9
(120.4)
(66.4)
Percentage Growth (Retraction)
(3.6%)
3.0%
(4.2%)
(2.4%)
Comparative figures have been reclassified due to a realignment of several business lines and to conform to the presentation adopted for the current year.
Gross Margin by Business Operating Unit
Q3
2021
Q3
2020
Q3 2021 YTD
Q3 2020 YTD
% of Net
% of Net
% of Net
% of Net
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
$
Revenue
$
Revenue
$
Revenue
$
Revenue
Buildings
104.7
55.2%
102.3
54.1%
303.3
54.3%
327.5
53.7%
Energy & Resources
61.2
48.9%
58.7
46.2%
184.6
50.3%
189.7
46.6%
Environmental Services
91.5
57.1%
79.8
55.2%
251.1
56.1%
231.2
55.1%
Infrastructure
137.3
53.5%
126.9
49.9%
396.0
52.5%
403.1
51.1%
Water
112.3
55.8%
111.4
55.3%
321.7
54.3%
324.0
54.3%
Total
507.0
54.3%
479.1
52.3%
1,456.7
53.6%
1,475.5
52.3%
Comparative figures have been reclassified due to a realignment of several business lines and to conform to the presentation adopted for the current year.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
For the quarter ended
For the three quarters ended
September 30,
September 30,
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
70.0
62.1
184.1
144.2
Add back:
Income taxes
18.0
25.5
55.0
62.0
Net interest expense
9.6
11.5
29.5
39.0
(Reversal) impairment of lease assets
(1.7)
0.2
(4.3)
11.9
Depreciation and amortization
55.2
57.5
162.0
174.9
EBITDA from continuing operations
151.1
156.8
426.3
432.0
Add back (deduct) pre-tax:
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
0.3
(2.5)
(9.1)
4.5
COVID-related expenses
-
3.9
-
3.9
Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs (5)
4.6
-
14.5
-
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
156.0
158.2
431.7
440.4
For the quarter ended
For the three quarters ended
September 30,
September 30,
(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
70.0
62.1
184.1
144.2
Add back (deduct) after tax:
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions (1)
7.9
6.6
21.1
20.6
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (2)
0.1
(1.8)
(7.0)
3.2
(Reversal) impairment of lease assets (3)
(1.3)
0.2
(3.3)
8.5
COVID-related expenses (4)
-
2.8
-
2.8
Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs (5)
3.7
-
11.2
2.6
Adjusted net income from continuing operations
80.4
69.9
206.1
181.9
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
111,076,831
111,898,810
111,249,043
111,537,905
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
111,545,984
112,403,434
111,664,717
111,957,863
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
0.72
0.62
1.85
1.63
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
0.72
0.62
1.85
1.62
See the Definitions section of the 2020 Annual Report and Q3 21 Management's Discussion and Analysis for our discussion of non-IFRS measures used.
(1): The add back of intangible amortization relates only to the amortization from intangible assets acquired through acquisitions and excludes the amortization of software purchased by Stantec. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $2.0 (2020 - $2.6). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $6.3 (2020 - $8.3).
(2): For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $0.2 (2020 - $(0.7)). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(2.1) (2020 - $1.3).
(3): For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(0.4) (2020 - nil). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $(1.0) (2020 - $3.4).
(4): For the quarter and three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of nil (2020 - $1.1).
(5): The add back of other costs primarily relates to integration expenses associated with our acquisitions and reorganization tax expenses. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $0.9 (2020-nil). For the three quarters ended September 30, 2021, this amount is net of tax of $3.3 (2020 included a reorganization tax expense of $2.6).
Stantec Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 22:11:07 UTC.