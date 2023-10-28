Appendix G. Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
This supplemental appendix to Stantec's 2022 Sustainability Report(SR) contains Stantec's disclosures for inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI).
The answers provided in the "Stantec Response" column follow the key performance indicator (KPI) methodologyas defined by Bloomberg GEI. Answers relate to calendar year 2022 and, unless otherwise stated, data is representative of over 90% of the company workforce (Stantec employees located in our Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand offices). To aid in comparison of this supplement with our previously published GRI Content Index, we have included explanations of the difference between the Bloomberg GEI methodology and our approach to GRI.
Key Performance Indicator
Stantec Response
Stantec Details
Additional Information
Leadership
Percentage of women on company board
50%
At the time of this disclosure (October 2023), Stantec has ten board members, five of them are female (two of the women are visible minorities).
Stantec.com:Board of Directors
This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Governance section, Corporate Governance subsection, which shows, at year-end 2022, Stantec had nine board members, four of them
were female (one was a visible minority).
Chairperson is a woman
No
Stantec's chairperson is Doug Ammerman, a male.
Stantec.com:Board of Directors
Gender balance in board leadership
67%
Stantec's Board hosts three different committees: Audit and Risk Committee, Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee, and the Sustainability and Safety Committee. Two of
Stantec.com:Board of Directors
these committees (Audit and Risk Committee and the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee) are chaired by women.
Chief executive officer (CEO) is a woman
No
Stantec's current CEO is Gord Johnston, a male.
Stantec.com: Leadership
Woman chief financial officer (CFO) or equivalent
Yes
Stantec's current CFO is Theresa Jang, a female.
Stantec.com: Leadership
Percentage of women executive officers
43%
Stantec's Executive Leadership team is comprised of seven individuals, three of them are females (two of the women are visible minorities).
Stantec.com: Leadership
Chief diversity officer (CDO)
Yes
Stantec's Chief People and Inclusion Officer is Asifa Samji, a female.
Stantec.com: Leadership
Talent Pipeline
Percentage of women in total management
25%
This is Stantec's percentage of women in total management and includes the following career levels combined: Executives, Senior Managers, and Mid-Level Managers.
SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows the percentage within each career level with 18% of Executives, 20% of Senior Managers, and 25%
of Mid-Level Managers being women.
Please note: Mid-level managers is our lowest management level
Percentage of women in senior management
20%
This is Stantec's percentage of women in senior management who have senior-level supervisory responsibilities and includes the following employment categories combined: Executives and
SR: Page 70(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
Senior Managers.
This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows the percentage within each career level with 18% of Executives and 20% of Senior Managers being
women.
Percentage of women in middle management
25%
This is Stantec's percentage of women in middle management who have middle-level supervisory responsibilities and includes the following employment category: Mid-Level Managers.
SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
This is the same answer as reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1.
Percentage of women in non-managerial positions
44%
This is Stantec's percentage of women employees in non-managerial roles and includes the following employment categories combined: Professionals and Entry Level.
SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
This answer differs from what is reported in the in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows the percentage within each career level with 39% of Professionals and 48% of Entry-Levelemployees being women.
Key Performance Indicator
Stantec Response
Stantec Details
Additional Information
Percentage of women in total workforce
36%
This is Stantec's percentage of women in the total workforce as a percentage of all company employees.
SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
This is the same answer as reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 2-7.
Note: This response represents 100% of our global workforce. For the past six years, Stantec has maintained a percentage above 34%. On average, the architectural and engineering
average industry standard is 27% (see articleCelebrating Women in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction Industry).
Percentage of women total promotions
40%
This is Stantec's percentage of women who received a promotion, as a percentage of all company employees promoted.
Percentage of Women IT/Engineering
22%
This is Stantec's percentage of women working in functional roles within IT and engineering and is based on women in job families in information technology and engineering.
Percentage of new hires are women
37%
This is Stantec's percentage of hires that were women as a percentage of the total number of new hires.
SR: Page 72 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows that, of Stantec's female population, 21% are new hires.
Note: This response represents 100% of our global workforce.
Percentage of women attrition
35%
From the total employees who left the company, this is the percentage of women who left the company.
SR: Page 72 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows that, of Stantec's female population, Stantec had a 15% total and 13% voluntary turnover.
Note: This response represents 100% of our global workforce
Time-bound action plan with targets to increase
No
While Stantec does not publish a time-bound action plan with targets, we have a purposeful strategy to increase the representation of women in leadership. Our Inclusion, Diversity and
SR: Page 48(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
the representation of women in leadership
Equity strategy includes meaningful programs focused on mentoring and sponsoring women. We regularly evaluate promotion statistics and gender pay gaps, have tracking mechanisms to
positions
evaluate our progress, and contract with third parties to consider meaningful external benchmarks that drive us to do better.
Time-bound action plan with targets to increase
No
While Stantec does not publish a time-bound action plan with targets, we have a purposeful strategy to increase the overall representation of women within the company. Our strategy
SR: Page 48 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
the representation of women in the company
includes programs focused on attracting, developing, and retaining women. We evaluate overall representation data, promotion statistics, and gender pay gap as mechanisms to track our
progress internally and externally. We assess our performance and drive ourselves to do more using benchmarks such as the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, Work180, and government
compliance programs (where we check if our workforce reflects available talent based on census data and industry statistics).
Pay
Adjusted mean gender pay gap
3%
Stantec tracks our progress on gender pay gap using median compa-ratio which is a measure of base pay (considering items such as role, location, performance, tenure). As reported in the
SR: Page 47(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
SR, Social section, Workforce Management subsection, in North America, Stantec has completed two years of a detailed gender pay gap analysis, finding a 3% compa-ratio base pay gap.
This is a 1% improvement of our gender pay gap since 2021.
Note: This response represents our North America operation only. The detailed gender pay gap analysis is in the process of expanding to other geographies.
Global mean (average) raw gender pay gap
18%
As reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-2, this represents the difference in total compensation between women and men without adjusting for factors such as job function, level,
SR: Page 75(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
education, performance, etc.
Note: This response represents 100% of our global workforce.
Time-bound action plan to close its gender pay
No
As discussed in the SR, Workforce Management Approach, while Stantec does not publish a time-bound action plan with targets, we have a purposeful strategy to address pay equity. At
Stantec.com:Workforce Management Approach
gap
Stantec, we believe in fair and equitable compensation for all our employees and measure equity through comparisons based on a compa-ratio basis. People with similar experience,
education, and job responsibilities should earn similar compensation when adjusted for local cost of labor and regulations, performance, number of years with the Company, and other factors
that can contribute to slight differences in pay and benefits. Our Global Career Framework, which includes globally consistent career streams, job families, career levels, and job competencies, provides the foundation for us to evaluate those with similar job requirements and responsibilities and gives us visibility to any potential inconsistencies that might be present from a diversity perspective. We want our people to be equitably compensated whatever their sex, ethnicity, orientation, geographic location, or disability status.
Key Performance Indicator
Stantec Response
Stantec Details
Additional Information
Executive compensation linked to gender diversity
No
Stantec leadership recognizes that KPIs help align the business to achieve strategic goals. As discussed in the SR, Sustainability Program section, Sustainability Performance Accountability
SR: Page 21(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
or diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)
subsection, Stantec's executive compensation is tied to a variety of environmental, social, and governance KPIs. While there is not a KPI specific to DEI, we do have several social KPI's,
including employee retention, employee engagement, health, safety, security and environment.
Inclusive Culture
Number of weeks of fully paid primary parental
0
While we do not have a minimum leave program for Stantec as a whole, Stantec offers Family and Medical Leave (FML) and Paid Family Leave (PFL) benefits in each of our geographies.
Stantec.com:Workforce Management Approach
leave offered
For programs that do not fully cover the leave, employees can use accrued sick or vacation time in concurrence to receive full pay.
Number of weeks of fully paid secondary parental
0
While we do not have a minimum leave program for Stantec as a whole, Stantec employees who are non-birthing parents are eligible for FML as well as PFL in each of our geographies.
Stantec.com:Workforce Management Approach
leave offered
For programs that do not fully cover the leave, employees can use accrued sick or vacation time in concurrence to receive full pay.
Parental leave retention rate
80%
This figure represents the percentage of women still employed 12 months after returning from parental leave as a percentage of all women employees that used parental leave during the
SR: Page 76(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
previous year.
This is the same number as reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 401-3.
Back-up family care services or subsidies through
No
While we do not offer back-up family care or subsidies to assist with the cost of care of a family member, Stantec compensation and benefits include paid family leave for primary and non-
Stantec.com:Workforce Management Approach
the company
primary caregivers.
Flexible working policy
Yes
Stantec's Flexible Workplace Strategy gives employees the opportunity to work in the manner that makes the most sense for their job and personal preference. Our work approach includes
Stantec.com:Workforce Management Approach
employees working from the office, working from home, or in a hybrid model.
Employee resource groups for women (ERG)
Yes
Stantec has ERGs with 68 chapters across 10 affinities located around the world. Our most active ERG is Women@Stantec and includes 36 chapters that touch all Stantec geographies.
Stantec.com:Workforce Management Approach
Unconscious bias training
Yes
Stantec deploys an unconscious bias training program-specifically designed for Stantec by the Canadian Center for Diversity and Inclusion-to help our teams identify and overcome these
Stantec.com:Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity
biases. A team of experienced Stantec facilitators deliver this two-hour interactive training, either virtually or in person.
Management Approach
Annual anti-sexual harassment training
Yes
Annually, Stantec trains all our employees on Company policies and practices, which prohibit discrimination or harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital
SR: Page 98 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)
status, genetic information, disability, pregnancy, protected veteran status, sexual orientation or gender identity and expression, or any other basis protected by applicable law. Corrective or
disciplinary action is taken in the case of discriminatory behavior or harassment.
