Appendix G. Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

This supplemental appendix to Stantec's 2022 Sustainability Report(SR) contains Stantec's disclosures for inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI).

The answers provided in the "Stantec Response" column follow the key performance indicator (KPI) methodologyas defined by Bloomberg GEI. Answers relate to calendar year 2022 and, unless otherwise stated, data is representative of over 90% of the company workforce (Stantec employees located in our Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand offices). To aid in comparison of this supplement with our previously published GRI Content Index, we have included explanations of the difference between the Bloomberg GEI methodology and our approach to GRI.

Key Performance Indicator Stantec Response Stantec Details Additional Information Leadership Percentage of women on company board 50% At the time of this disclosure (October 2023), Stantec has ten board members, five of them are female (two of the women are visible minorities). Stantec.com:Board of Directors This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Governance section, Corporate Governance subsection, which shows, at year-end 2022, Stantec had nine board members, four of them were female (one was a visible minority). Chairperson is a woman No Stantec's chairperson is Doug Ammerman, a male. Stantec.com:Board of Directors Gender balance in board leadership 67% Stantec's Board hosts three different committees: Audit and Risk Committee, Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee, and the Sustainability and Safety Committee. Two of Stantec.com:Board of Directors these committees (Audit and Risk Committee and the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee) are chaired by women. Chief executive officer (CEO) is a woman No Stantec's current CEO is Gord Johnston, a male. Stantec.com: Leadership Woman chief financial officer (CFO) or equivalent Yes Stantec's current CFO is Theresa Jang, a female. Stantec.com: Leadership Percentage of women executive officers 43% Stantec's Executive Leadership team is comprised of seven individuals, three of them are females (two of the women are visible minorities). Stantec.com: Leadership Chief diversity officer (CDO) Yes Stantec's Chief People and Inclusion Officer is Asifa Samji, a female. Stantec.com: Leadership Talent Pipeline Percentage of women in total management 25% This is Stantec's percentage of women in total management and includes the following career levels combined: Executives, Senior Managers, and Mid-Level Managers. SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf) This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows the percentage within each career level with 18% of Executives, 20% of Senior Managers, and 25% of Mid-Level Managers being women. Please note: Mid-level managers is our lowest management level Percentage of women in senior management 20% This is Stantec's percentage of women in senior management who have senior-level supervisory responsibilities and includes the following employment categories combined: Executives and SR: Page 70(stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf) Senior Managers. This answer differs from what is reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows the percentage within each career level with 18% of Executives and 20% of Senior Managers being women. Percentage of women in middle management 25% This is Stantec's percentage of women in middle management who have middle-level supervisory responsibilities and includes the following employment category: Mid-Level Managers. SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf) This is the same answer as reported in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1. Percentage of women in non-managerial positions 44% This is Stantec's percentage of women employees in non-managerial roles and includes the following employment categories combined: Professionals and Entry Level. SR: Page 70 (stantec-sustainability-report-2022.pdf)

This answer differs from what is reported in the in the SR, Appendix A, GRI 405-1, which shows the percentage within each career level with 39% of Professionals and 48% of Entry-Levelemployees being women.