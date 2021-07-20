Stantec : 374Water Inc. enters into an agreement with Stantec to provide owner's representative services for the new AirSCWO Nix6 Systems

Log in
07/20/2021
374Water Inc., a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina, and Stantec, a global design firm and recognized leader in integrated organics management and resource recovery, have entered into an agreement whereby Stantec will provide services to evaluate and support 374Water's design of its AirSCWO Nix6 systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stantec will act as owner's representative by participating in design process meetings, interdisciplinary evaluations, and operations review support.

SCWO is an advanced oxidation method that handles a variety of organic wastes, in particular wet wastes in concentrated slurries such as wastewater sludge, biosolids, and agricultural, pharmaceutical and chemical wastes. SCWO uses the unique properties of water above its critical point (374 °C and 221 bar). Combining oxygen with supercritical heat and high pressure, organics are rapidly converted to clean water, inert gases, recoverable mineral salts, and reusable heat with >99% reduction in solids volume. The process has proven effective at eliminating emerging contaminants such as PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane, drugs, microplastics, and other pathogens. 374Water is commercializing its AirSCWO Nix6 systems as decentralized, prefabricated, compact, and modular units.

'We took notice of 374Water and their supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) process early on, identifying this technology's potential. Stantec has long been at the forefront in sustainable resource recovery. We look forward to providing design services and third-party validation to 374Water as owner's representative,' said Stantec's VP, Michael McWhirter.

Co-founder and CEO of 374Water, Kobe Nagar, commented, 'We are pleased that Stantec has agreed to act as our owner's representative in the design and validation of AirSCWO Nix6 units. As a trusted global service provider, Stantec leads the industry with their innovative approach, balancing prudent technological innovation with environmental, regulatory, and economic needs. They're a global company serving clients both large and small, and we're pleased to have them provide oversight and validation to our process.'

This technology - employing circular economy principals - has been funded by the Gates Foundation and recently closed its first round of equity funding. The first units are expected to be deployed in the first half of 2022.

About 374Water
374Water Inc. (PWVI) is a publicly traded company offering innovative technology to process and eliminate organic waste including 'forever' chemicals from natural and developed environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean! We help businesses and local governments deploy solutions consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

Stantec are designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as may be required by law, 374Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes

