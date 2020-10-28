Stantec : Brockville General Hospital celebrates opening of Donald B. Green Tower

Brockville General Hospital celebrated the opening of its new Donald B. Green Tower and the completion of its Phase II Redevelopment Project recently. The inpatient tower, which has begun accepting patients, provides care teams with the up-to-date facilities needed to deliver advanced, patient-centered medical care.

Stantec provided full architectural and interior design services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering services.

The Phase II Redevelopment Project combines all inpatient programs and services under one roof with palliative care, inpatient rehabilitation, integrated stroke unit, complex medical management, and inpatient mental health programs relocated to the new tower. The 175,000-square-foot tower, situated at the hospital's Charles Street site, features 93 patient beds, increasing the total bed count to more than 160.

'On this project, our team proudly contributed to creating an environment of wellness - not only for patients, visitors, and care teams, but also the wider Brockville community,' says John Steven, senior principal with Stantec and principal-in-charge on the project. 'The new inpatient tower establishes a recovery model of care by integrating therapeutic gardens, a unique acute mental health pavilion, and a senior-friendly design that elevates the idea of accessibility to a new level. The new building's main entrance connects directly to existing building circulation and enhances patient and family wayfinding, with views to internal destinations and lots of daylight and views of the new gardens.'

Most the hospital's new patient rooms are private, providing more comfort while improving infection prevention and control measures. Patient lifts have been added in every complex medical management, inpatient rehabilitation, and palliative care patient room to foster better, safer care. All inpatient mental health patient rooms are single occupancy with private bathrooms. Social benches have been installed outside patient rooms for family use and therapeutic purposes.

'Stantec has been a tremendous partner in this exciting journey,' says Nick Vlacholias, president and CEO of Brockville General Hospital. 'The design of the Donald B. Green Tower has moved us into the future, enabling our staff and physicians to deliver the high-quality care our community expects.'

The completion of Brockville General Hospital's Phase II Redevelopment Project marks the fourth major Stantec-designed hospital project to be delivered in Ontario this year. Together, they add an additional 730 new beds and more than 2.3 million square feet of clinical space within the province. Other projects include Cambridge Memorial Hospital's new patient care wing, Phase 1C of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health's Redevelopment Project, and Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, which reached substantial completion in September. With this latest project completion, Stantec continues to advance its vision of improving health worldwide through the power of design while increasing access to critical health services for all Ontarians.

