Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : City of Joliet authorizes Stantec to perform preliminary design of $600-$800M Alternative Water Source Program

01/29/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stantec has been selected by the City of Joliet, Illinois to lead the preliminary design phase of its Alternative Water Source Program. Joliet, located 30 miles southwest of Chicago, currently sources much of its water from a deep aquifer that will no longer be able to meet maximum day demands by 2030. To address this challenge, the City undertook a two-phase study to evaluate and identify a new source of water, with options including area groundwater, rivers, and Lake Michigan. Findings were presented to the public and, in January 2020, the Joliet City Council selected Lake Michigan as its preferred source and proceeded to evaluate two options for bringing Lake Michigan water to the region.

In April 2020, Stantec, together with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly and additional subconsultants, was selected to evaluate whether water from Lake Michigan should be purchased from the City of Chicago and conveyed to Joliet through a new water transmission system or obtained through the construction of an entirely new water system supplied by an intake along the Indiana shoreline. This week, Joliet's City Council voted to proceed with development of the City of Chicago Alternative and authorized the Stantec team to begin preliminary design of the required infrastructure improvements. The $600-$800 million system will include new pumping, storage, and water transmission infrastructure to convey finished water approximately 31 miles to Joliet for distribution throughout the existing system.

'Long-term decline in water levels in the deep sandstone aquifer in northeastern Illinois threatens the sustainability of a number of water systems in the region that rely on groundwater as their source of supply. The City of Joliet has taken a key step forward in its effort to implement a new and reliable, long-term water supply for the community,' said Joe Johnson, Vice President and Project Manager at Stantec. 'We are excited to continue our partnership with the City and hit the ground running, leveraging our local and national expertise to drive this important project forward.'

The Stantec team's scope of work to date has included supporting the City in the final technical and cost evaluations of the two options; application for a Lake Michigan water allocation permit; negotiation of preliminary supply/access agreements; intergovernmental coordination and communications; and public outreach. The team also evaluated regionalization strategies and options for conveyance configurations and routing to deliver Lake Michigan water to the City by 2030. The team is now tasked with completing preliminary design of all components of the new system, including connection, transmission, pumping, storage, and delivery facilities.

Preliminary design will begin immediately, with a construction start for some elements anticipated in late 2024.

Systems to move, treat, and store potable water, stormwater, wastewater, and sanitary sewage are increasingly more complex as our communities grow larger. By viewing water as an integrated system, Stantec is helping to confront global water challenges, and accelerate the pathway to a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable future that provides improved water, energy, and infrastructure solutions. Learn more at stantec.com/water.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

For more information about Stantec's response to COVID-19, visit Responding to COVID-19.

Media Contacts

Maggie Meluzio
Stantec Media Relations
(781) 221-1002
maggie.meluzio@stantec.com

Trevor Eckart
Stantec Media Relations
(215) 665-7187
trevor.eckart@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STANTEC INC.
11:14aSTANTEC : City of Joliet authorizes Stantec to perform preliminary design of $60..
PU
03:54aSTANTEC : forms Carbon Impact Team to support carbon neutral initiatives
PU
01/28STANTEC : celebrates completion of airfield upgrades at Grand Cayman's Owen Robe..
PU
01/28STANTEC : Steve Houser joins Stantec as Federal Environmental Services Lead in t..
PU
01/27STANTEC : Sustainability and Safety Committee Terms of Reference
PU
01/26STANTEC : Tariq Amlani named to Building Design + Construction's Top 40 Under 40
PU
01/26STANTEC : Orange County Transportation Authority selects Stantec to design new T..
PU
01/26STANTEC : City of Ottawa celebrates completion of Stantec-designed Combined Sewa..
PU
01/26Stantec to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on February 24 a..
GL
01/25STANTEC : named fifth most sustainable company in the world, first in Canada, by..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 703 M 2 898 M 2 898 M
Net income 2020 188 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2020 389 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 5 060 M 3 952 M 3 960 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,68 CAD
Last Close Price 45,14 CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Gomes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.9.35%3 952
VINCI SA-3.29%53 617
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 427
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.46%25 894
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%18 714
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.05%18 229