    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
58.46 CAD   +0.02%
07/08STANTEC : completes interior design at UPSIDE Foods' new cultivated meat production facility
PU
07/07STANTEC : to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022, and Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07/07Stantec to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022, and Host Conference Call on August 11, 2022
GL
Stantec : Conscience Bay Co. selects design and development team for new life sciences and tech building in Boulder

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Boulder-based real estate investment, management, and development firm Conscience Bay Company (CBC) has selected global design firm Stantec to serve as lead architect, interior designer, landscape architect, lighting design, and sustainability consultant on their new two-story, state-of-the-art life sciences and technology building in Boulder, Colorado.

CBC also announced the selection of several key project team members for the 112,423-square-foot Ridgeway Science & Tech facility. They include commercial real estate developer Prime West under the leadership of its CEO Jim Neenan, which will provide development services, and Swinerton construction company, which will join the project as the general contractor.

"Ridgeway Science & Tech has the potential to serve as a powerful example of responsible, forward-thinking development that serves both stakeholders and the community," said Daniel Aizenman, director of development and design for CBC. "Our vision is an open, flexible, and amenity-rich building that will attract and embody scientific discovery, collaboration, and environmental sustainability and wellness, unlike any building in the metro area. Additionally, this development will further support the use envisioned in the Boulder County Comprehensive Plan."

Sustainable design reflecting Colorado landscape
Located in Boulder on a 5.17-acre plot owned by CBC, the concept plan for Ridgeway Science & Tech draws its design from the foothill ridges of Colorado and represents the most progressive standards for sustainability and well-being-aiming for net zero carbon, net zero energy-capable, LEED, and WELL certifications. The new site design will massively increase site permeability, resulting in new water quality functionality for the surrounding community.

Nestled within the heart of Boulder and within walking distance to RTD's Boulder Junction Depot Square Station, the location provides easy access to public transit, bike trails, open space, and views to the mountains, along with exceptional visibility.

The grounds will feature a solar canopy over a permeable, tree-lined parking lot designed to flex and host events. A rain and pollinator garden will offer reprieve from the lab environment throughout the day and present a park-like appearance from the street.

Supporting life sciences and biotechnology
"Ridgeway Science & Tech is designed to be responsive to the specific needs of Boulder's growing life sciences and biotechnology industries," said Shannon Jones, senior associate at Stantec's Boulder office. "As a global leader in sustainable design strategies, we have the advantage of an expert local design team, along with the resources of Stantec's extensive network of systems specialists. The result is an adaptable project that meets the highest standards for systems and technology, as well as performance and well-being-all within a compelling design that embraces Boulder's values and its community."

Additional partners selected for the project include IMEG Corp, which is providing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) scopes; structural engineer Martin/Martin; and civil engineer JVA. Shen Milson & Wilke will provide acoustics, audiovisual and technology design. Trestle Strategy Group will serve as the project's entitlements consultant.

The project successfully completed the concept review process before Boulder's Planning Board. CBC will submit Site Review level plans to the City of Boulder in Q3 2022. Construction is expected to begin in Q3 2024 and expected delivery in Q2 2026.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

About Conscience Bay Company
Conscience Bay Company is a private equity firm based in Boulder, investing in land, agricultural, industrial, office, multifamily and retail mixed-use assets in the Denver-Boulder area and Colorado's western slope. The company equates property ownership with responsibility and achieves profits while practicing good stewardship. A Certified B-Corporation, Conscience Bay Company donates 1% of profits to nonprofits focused on education, arts, health and human services, and climate change, sustainable research and conservation advocacy groups. For more information, visit https://www.cbayco.com.

Media Contacts

Susan Bender
Stantec Media Relations
Ph (267) 334-7573
susan.bender@stantec.com

Steve Edwards
Stantec Media Relations
Ph (907) 343-5240
steven.edwards@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
