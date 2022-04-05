Log in
STANTEC INC.

Stantec : European Commission selects Stantec to Manage Knowledge Sharing Program on Energy Transition in Vietnam

04/05/2022
The European Commission has selected Stantec's International Development team in Belgium to lead the EU funded project "EU-Viet Nam Sustainable Energy Transition Facility". Through this program, the Stantec team will share knowledge and provide capacity development services to several ministries and subsidiaries of the government of Viet Nam.

With an average growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly 7%, the Vietnamese economy is blooming, and growing more rapidly than most other economies in the region. This fast paced development, along with continued urbanization and a growing population, has increased demand for electricity and energy of all types. That trend is projected to continue in the years to come.

Through the facility, the European Union supports the Vietnamese government in its quest to balance the need for energy supply, while considering environmental impact of energy sources and the reduction of dependency on fossil fuels. The program aims to transfer expertise and knowledge in research and development, renewable energy and energy efficiency policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, norms and technical standards, power market analyses, energy governance, energy information systems, and energy budgeting and planning.

"This project represents a major achievement for our International Development team. It confirms the value of our experience in supporting the EU's efforts to share knowledge and expertise on these important topics", said Christophe Leroy, Operations Director for Stantec in Belgium. "We're looking forward to help improve energy efficiency in Vietnam and the development of sustainable energy solutions."

Project Manager Eliott Joseph, added: "Through the Center of Expertise in Sustainable Energy, our team in Belgium has been involved in the management of Technical Assistance Facilities in sustainable energy and energy efficiency since 2008. It will be a privilege to leverage the experience to implement this project successfully." Currently Stantec manages the Global Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) for Sustainable Energy, and the team led the management of the Technical Assistance Facility for the Sustainable Energy for All Initiative in central and western Africa.

Media Contact
Jorg Kemper
Communications Manager
Ph +31 (0)15 751 1887
jorg.kemper@stantec.com

