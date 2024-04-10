Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design, has been selected as a service provider for the European Commission's prestigious Services for EU's External Action 2023 Framework Contract (SEA 2023), winning roles across the 17 critical lots. Each lot covers different EU thematic areas and sectors of priority. Projects and assignments within the framework contract will focus on a range of services, ranging from policy-related analysis and design to knowledge management and dissemination.

The SEA 2023 framework is a €680 billion multi-year contract designed to aid the global implementation of external action policies and projects around the world. It serves as a support mechanism for the European Commission Directorates-General for International Partnerships (DG INTRA), Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), the Foreign Policy Instrument, and European Union Delegations.

Projects are aimed at facilitating the integration of EU policy priorities and assisting with public financial management and domestic revenue mobilization. Assignments will also include delivering studies and short-term technical assistance at any stage of the project cycle, either to support policy initiatives or to augment the evidence-based knowledge and analytical capacity of EU Delegations and Headquarters.

Stantec's International Development team leads the consortium that was awarded roles in lots 1, 3 and 5. Lot 1, with a total budget of €20 million, involves the areas of climate change, sustainable energy, and nuclear safety. Lot 3 (€30 million) is focused on food systems, sustainable agriculture, nutrition, and the enhancement of training, human resources development, and institutional advancement. And lot 5 (€30 million) pertains to science, technology, innovation, and digital aspects, which include space and earth observation, telecommunications, research, and innovation.

In addition, Stantec's International Development team, led by Alexandros Grivas, business development director at Stantec in Belgium, secured leadership positions in a consortium that was awarded the contract for lot 8 (€30 million), focusing on sustainable finance and blended finance. This includes financial market products, instruments and structures, markets, and financing needs/gaps (including serving European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus), policy issues, statistics, and indicators.

"We are thrilled to be entrusted with such significant responsibilities across multiple lots in the Services for EU's External Action 2023 Framework Contract," said Christophe Leroy, operations director at Stantec in Belgium. "This achievement underscores our experience in delivering excellence and contributing to the success of the European Commission's initiatives on a global scale."

Stantec is uniquely positioned to drive success across these important development topics. The firm's policy analysis, knowledge management, and technical assistance have been engaged on numerous projects, such as EU Leading the Global Energy Transition, Technical Assistance Facility for the Sustainable Energy for All Initiative (SE4All), and GREEN ASSIST.

Learn more about International Development at Stantec.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Jorg Kemper

Communications Manager

Ph: +31 (0)15 751 1600

jorg.kemper@stantec.com