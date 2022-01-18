Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Stantec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : Gulf of Mexico sea turtles will get boost as Stantec supports Deepwater Horizon Trustees to design a comprehensive in-water data collection plan

01/18/2022 | 04:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Five of the world's seven species of sea turtles live in the Gulf of Mexico, and scientists say there are significant gaps in knowledge about their status and population dynamics. Leading global design firm Stantec is supporting the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries in developing a comprehensive, Gulf-wide, sea-turtle in-water data collection plan.

"The Gulf of Mexico is vast, and adult and large juvenile sea turtles spend a great deal of time underwater, making it challenging to conduct effective, comprehensive surveys for them," said Andrea Ahrens, Stantec environmental scientist and sea turtle subject matter expert. "Scientists have data about their nesting habits and abundance because their onshore life events - such as nesting, egg incubation, and hatchling emergence - can be more readily studied, but their open-ocean lives are far more elusive."

Stantec will soon help change that.

To help fill information gaps needed to meet recovery objectives, Stantec's team of scientists and environmental specialists will provide NFWF and NOAA Fisheries with sea-turtle technical expertise, project management guidance, and assistance in compiling a comprehensive in-water data-collection strategy. The project is funded by the 2016 financial settlement relating to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which dumped 3.2 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The study is the first of its kind to try to develop an in-water, Gulf-wide plan to collect standardized information on sea turtles in the open waters of the Gulf.

Stantec will support the project Steering Committee and working groups during the planning process by engaging known sea turtle scientists and experts. Additionally, Stantec will facilitate technical workshops to design data collection protocols, and draft outreach materials.

All five species of Gulf of Mexico sea turtles are federally listed as either threatened or endangered. According to NFWF, sea turtles are vulnerable to extinction due to decades of exploitation, habitat alteration, marine pollution, and bycatch in fisheries.

"The goal of this effort is to create a statistically sound plan to gather what we need to know about the abundance, life stages, and biology of different sizes and age groups of sea turtles in the Gulf," said Francis Wiese, marine sciences leader for Stantec. "The intent is to provide a data collection framework to guide future projects so the benefits of restoration efforts can be assessed for sea turtle populations that were injured by the oil spill."

Design of the study is expected to be completed in 2023.

About the NFWF and NOAA:

  • Chartered by Congress in 1984, NFWF protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats for current and future generations. Working with federal, corporate, and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 5,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $6.8 billion.
  • NOAA's mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth's environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine resources.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Laura Leopold
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (612) 712-2072
laura.leopold@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STANTEC INC.
01/17STANTEC : is #1 for the 9th year in a row among all A/E firms in Building Design + Constru..
PU
01/13STANTEC : Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District selects Stantec to help deliver r..
PU
01/12STANTEC : completes Phase I, kicks off Phase II of Facilities Master Plan for Department o..
PU
01/11STANTEC : Native American communities receive renewable drinking water technology through ..
PU
01/05STANTEC : Heather Greene named to Building Design + Construction's National Top 40 Under 4..
PU
2021STANTEC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021STANTEC : Sydney's Tattersalls Club is set to get a new lease on life
PU
2021STANTEC : to design the renovation and expansion of Sam Houston State University Recreatio..
PU
2021Stantec Says to Design New Expansion for Trillium Health Partners' Queensway site
MT
2021STANTEC : to design new expansion for Trillium Health Partners' Queensway site - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANTEC INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 701 M 2 959 M 2 959 M
Net income 2021 245 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2021 1 365 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 7 536 M 6 021 M 6 025 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 67,78 CAD
Average target price 78,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANTEC INC.-4.63%6 021
VINCI5.98%63 365
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.20%39 136
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%32 971
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.23%22 052
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.28%21 568