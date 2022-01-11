Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Stantec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Stantec : Native American communities receive renewable drinking water technology through Resolution Copper and Stantec

01/11/2022 | 04:18am EST
Native American communities in eastern Arizona will benefit from a new source of clean drinking water through a project sponsored by Resolution Copper and Stantec to deploy innovative, renewable "hydropanel" technology.

Resolution Copper and Stantec are partnering with White Mountain Apache community members to provide 64 hydropanels on the Fort Apache Reservation and supporting hydropanel installation programs in other Native American communities.

White Mountain Apache Tribe District II Councilman Jerold Altaha said: "Water is valuable; it's the life force of humanity. Thanks to this wonderful opportunity with Resolution Copper, our community of Carrizo will have access to safe, clean drinking water. Due to high levels of manganese in the main water wells, our community has had to depend on portable water tanks as a means to obtain drinking/cooking water for years. The hydropanels will now enable us to draw water from the air which will provide up to 10 liters of water or about 20 16-ounce bottles a day, at no cost to the family. We are grateful for these opportunities, which continue to make a difference in everyday life for our people and community."

Stantec Water Business Operating Unit Leader John Take said: "We are proud to be a part of this effort to provide safe, reliable drinking water to the Native American communities in eastern Arizona. Innovative and renewable methods such as the hydropanel technology are playing an increased role in helping solve these complex problems in a sustainable manner."

Hydropanels are a one-of-a-kind renewable water technology that uses the solar energy to provide a safe and consistent supply of drinking water by drawing pure, constantly replenished water vapor out of the sky. The self-contained system converts water molecules in the air into liquid water, which is collected and mineralized in a reservoir inside the panel, creating high-quality drinking water that can be delivered directly to homes, businesses, and community-distribution centers.

Resolution Copper Project Director Andrew Lye said: "Water is a fundamental resource, and many members of our neighboring Tribes do not have reliable access to safe drinking water. Projects like the hydropanel deployment will help alleviate some of the burden and make a difference where it matters most. Resolution Copper continues to look for ways in which we can work in partnership to be part of the solution and support the communities around us."

In 2021, Resolution Copper invested nearly $2.8 million through partnerships and donations to projects with Native American Tribes and other communities in the Copper Corridor. This includes, for instance, partnering with the Northern Arizona University Foundation to support the Indigenous Studies Program and provide 14 scholarships to local students. Resolution Copper also partnered with first responders, community groups and other agencies to aid communities and Native American Tribes affected by the Telegraph and Mescal wildfires.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contacts
Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 706-8428
ryan.lamont@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 09:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
