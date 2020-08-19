Stantec : Olufunminiyi Olubajo joins Stantec's Environmental Services team

Olufunminiyi Olubajo has joined global design firm, Stantec, as a sustainability consultant. Olufunminiyi (Olu) brings expertise in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) to Stantec's environmental services team. Working from the Mississauga, Ontario office, Olu will focus on ESG solutions with an emphasis on sustainability process improvement, reporting, and technology for a variety of key clients.

'I'm excited to help Stantec expand their role as a trusted partner for companies seeking to build capacity and resilience in response to emerging trends in sustainability and climate change,' says Olu. ESG has become a major priority for companies, their investors, employees, customers, and more, he adds.

'ESG means taking a holistic approach to how companies operate and the environmental and social impacts of those activities,' says Olu. 'It offers a clear indication of how responsibly managing both environmental issues, such as climate change, and social issues, such as diversity and labour, can positively impact a company and create added value in multiple ways.'

Taking a proactive stance on ESG can be key to avoiding litigation, building brand attractiveness for talent, and improving supply chain resilience.

'We are thrilled to have Olu join our environmental services team in Ontario,' says Dylan Hemmings, vice president, environmental services at Stantec. 'His experience in sustainability and ESG is a great addition to our growing Climate Services Team, which also includes climate risk and vulnerability assessment, adaptation, governance, carbon strategy and greenhouse gas.'

Stantec helps companies develop enterprise wide ESG strategies with performance measurement at the core. In his career, Olu has developed a skill set on sustainability reporting and assurance, developed reporting approaches that fit with multiple existing frameworks, and developed practical roadmaps to create a structure of sustainability within organizations. A graduate of the University of Lagos and Afe Babalola University, Olu is an avid enthusiast of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Smart technology.

