Stantec : Olufunminiyi Olubajo joins Stantec's Environmental Services team

08/19/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Olufunminiyi Olubajo has joined global design firm, Stantec, as a sustainability consultant. Olufunminiyi (Olu) brings expertise in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) to Stantec's environmental services team. Working from the Mississauga, Ontario office, Olu will focus on ESG solutions with an emphasis on sustainability process improvement, reporting, and technology for a variety of key clients.

'I'm excited to help Stantec expand their role as a trusted partner for companies seeking to build capacity and resilience in response to emerging trends in sustainability and climate change,' says Olu. ESG has become a major priority for companies, their investors, employees, customers, and more, he adds.

'ESG means taking a holistic approach to how companies operate and the environmental and social impacts of those activities,' says Olu. 'It offers a clear indication of how responsibly managing both environmental issues, such as climate change, and social issues, such as diversity and labour, can positively impact a company and create added value in multiple ways.'

Taking a proactive stance on ESG can be key to avoiding litigation, building brand attractiveness for talent, and improving supply chain resilience.

'We are thrilled to have Olu join our environmental services team in Ontario,' says Dylan Hemmings, vice president, environmental services at Stantec. 'His experience in sustainability and ESG is a great addition to our growing Climate Services Team, which also includes climate risk and vulnerability assessment, adaptation, governance, carbon strategy and greenhouse gas.'

Stantec helps companies develop enterprise wide ESG strategies with performance measurement at the core. In his career, Olu has developed a skill set on sustainability reporting and assurance, developed reporting approaches that fit with multiple existing frameworks, and developed practical roadmaps to create a structure of sustainability within organizations. A graduate of the University of Lagos and Afe Babalola University, Olu is an avid enthusiast of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Smart technology.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Rachel Sa
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (416) 902-0930
rachel.sa@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 16:16:16 UTC
