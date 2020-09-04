Stantec : Ryan Hanley Stantec Joint Venture wins place on Irish Water Engineering Design Services Framework

Log in
09/04/2020 | 04:20am EDT

The newly formed Ryan Hanley Stantec Joint Venture has been appointed to the Irish Water Engineering Design Services Framework. The Joint Venture will support Irish Water's Business Plan objectives up to 2027, which will see a €3.5bn investment in asset delivery across three primary portfolios: Wastewater Capital, Networks and Water Capital.

The Ryan Hanley Stantec JV will support Irish Water with a range of services including Strategic Planning, Feasibility Studies, Water and Wastewater Design, Investigations, Planning and Statutory Approvals, Stakeholder Management, Programme Management, Health and Safety, Contract Management and Construction Supervision.

Commenting on this success, Ger Gibney, Managing Director, Ryan Hanley said, 'We are delighted with our appointment to the new Irish Water Framework and in continuing our successful relationship with IW established under the current framework. We look forward to continuing to support Irish Water in providing quality water services to its customers.'

Scott Jackson, Stantec's Regional Director for Water said, 'This is an exciting opportunity for our new joint venture which will allow us to bring expertise and ideas from across our global business, working collaboratively with Irish Water and its delivery partners to drive industry leading performance.'

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Media Contact
Caroline Downie
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: +44 (1925) 845080
caroline.downie@stantec.com

Stantec Inc. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:19:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 747 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
Net income 2020 184 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2020 483 M 368 M 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 4 654 M 3 542 M 3 545 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 47,91 CAD
Last Close Price 41,64 CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Gomes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.13.46%3 606
VINCI SA-18.04%53 161
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%31 298
FERROVIAL-14.35%20 023
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%18 734
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.01%18 306
