Stantec : Ryan Hanley Stantec Joint Venture wins place on Irish Water Engineering Design Services Framework

The newly formed Ryan Hanley Stantec Joint Venture has been appointed to the Irish Water Engineering Design Services Framework. The Joint Venture will support Irish Water's Business Plan objectives up to 2027, which will see a €3.5bn investment in asset delivery across three primary portfolios: Wastewater Capital, Networks and Water Capital.

The Ryan Hanley Stantec JV will support Irish Water with a range of services including Strategic Planning, Feasibility Studies, Water and Wastewater Design, Investigations, Planning and Statutory Approvals, Stakeholder Management, Programme Management, Health and Safety, Contract Management and Construction Supervision.



Commenting on this success, Ger Gibney, Managing Director, Ryan Hanley said, 'We are delighted with our appointment to the new Irish Water Framework and in continuing our successful relationship with IW established under the current framework. We look forward to continuing to support Irish Water in providing quality water services to its customers.'



Scott Jackson, Stantec's Regional Director for Water said, 'This is an exciting opportunity for our new joint venture which will allow us to bring expertise and ideas from across our global business, working collaboratively with Irish Water and its delivery partners to drive industry leading performance.'



