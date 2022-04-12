Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Stantec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/12 03:31:00 pm EDT
62.62 CAD   +0.48%
08:36aUS Army Corps of Engineers Selects Stantec for Civil Works Contract in Alaska
MT
06:58aStantec Secures Five-Year Civil Works Contract from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska
MT
06:52aSTANTEC : Projects may include village relocation, storm damage reduction, and ecosystem restoration - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : announces new Water leadership team

04/12/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ryan Roberts, North American Business Leader
Roberts has been with Stantec for over 20 years, most recently in the role of Water business operations leader, where he achieved sustained organic growth, increased profitability, reinforced the safety culture, spearheaded excellent client engagement, and fostered a culture that accelerated career development opportunities throughout the business. He has been active throughout his career in client account management, business leadership, strategic planning, and project management with a specialty in large treatment facilities through both traditional and alternative project delivery model.

Matt Travers, Water Business Operations Leader
Travers joined Stantec in 1994 and most recently served as the director of water delivery and major projects. As water operations leader, he will focus on maintaining a track record of operational excellence characterized by efficient business management, sustainability, strengthen safety practices, and foster a collaborative environment that empowers highly skilled, inspired, and engaged teams.

John Montgomery, Director of Water Strategic Growth
Montgomery joined Stantec in 1987 and has served in many roles including project delivery, operations, client management, and most recently as water resources sector leader. As director of strategic growth, he will work across all business functions including sector, key client, and delivery teams to implement strategies for focused growth of the Water business into new markets, new client types, and new service offerings.

Kari Shively, Director of Water Marketing, Business Development, and Sales
Shively joined Stantec in 1994, and in her previous role as the regional business leader for the US Pacific and Mountain West regions, she led collaborative teams to drive top- and bottom-line business performance. In her new role, Shively will bring her vision for a people-focused business with a strong emphasis on account management, integrating sector leadership with regional sales and growth teams, leveraging the Stantec Institute for Water Technology & Policy group to tackle emerging client needs, and bolster the Stantec brand in the industry.

Joe Uglevich, Director of Water Project Delivery
Uglevich has more than 30 years of global expertise leading project delivery, engineering and technical disciplines and most recently serving as US North regional business leader. His attention will be to drive efficiency and lead the advancement of technical and project delivery, leveraging best-in-class talent and tools.

By viewing all aspects of water as an integrated system, Stantec is helping to confront global water challenges and accelerate the pathway to a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable future that provides improved water, energy, and infrastructure solutions. Learn more at stantec.com/water.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Toni Fink
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 216-298-0708
toni.fink@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STANTEC INC.
08:36aUS Army Corps of Engineers Selects Stantec for Civil Works Contract in Alaska
MT
06:58aStantec Secures Five-Year Civil Works Contract from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Ala..
MT
06:52aSTANTEC : Projects may include village relocation, storm damage reduction, and ecosystem r..
PU
06:48aSTANTEC BRIEF : Cites Five Year "Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity Multiple Award T..
MT
06:47aSTANTEC BRIEF : U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selects Stantec for five-year civil works con..
MT
06:45aU.S. Army Corps of Engineers selects Stantec for five-year civil works contract in Alas..
AQ
06:33aSTANTEC : to support coastal habitats and tidal connectivity in Florida Keys
PU
04/11STANTEC : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022 and Host Conference Call o..
PU
04/11Stantec to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022 and Host Conference Call ..
AQ
04/11STANTEC : promotes veteran architect to lead Civic sector
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANTEC INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 343 M 3 444 M 3 444 M
Net income 2022 290 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 1 207 M 957 M 957 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 6 928 M 5 494 M 5 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 62,32 CAD
Average target price 78,46 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANTEC INC.-12.31%5 489
VINCI-2.76%55 236
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED21.40%39 981
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.04%32 972
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.00%24 937
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.77%21 092