Stantec : announces new Water leadership team

Ryan Roberts, North American Business Leader

Roberts has been with Stantec for over 20 years, most recently in the role of Water business operations leader, where he achieved sustained organic growth, increased profitability, reinforced the safety culture, spearheaded excellent client engagement, and fostered a culture that accelerated career development opportunities throughout the business. He has been active throughout his career in client account management, business leadership, strategic planning, and project management with a specialty in large treatment facilities through both traditional and alternative project delivery model.

Matt Travers, Water Business Operations Leader

Travers joined Stantec in 1994 and most recently served as the director of water delivery and major projects. As water operations leader, he will focus on maintaining a track record of operational excellence characterized by efficient business management, sustainability, strengthen safety practices, and foster a collaborative environment that empowers highly skilled, inspired, and engaged teams.

John Montgomery, Director of Water Strategic Growth

Montgomery joined Stantec in 1987 and has served in many roles including project delivery, operations, client management, and most recently as water resources sector leader. As director of strategic growth, he will work across all business functions including sector, key client, and delivery teams to implement strategies for focused growth of the Water business into new markets, new client types, and new service offerings.

Kari Shively, Director of Water Marketing, Business Development, and Sales

Shively joined Stantec in 1994, and in her previous role as the regional business leader for the US Pacific and Mountain West regions, she led collaborative teams to drive top- and bottom-line business performance. In her new role, Shively will bring her vision for a people-focused business with a strong emphasis on account management, integrating sector leadership with regional sales and growth teams, leveraging the Stantec Institute for Water Technology & Policy group to tackle emerging client needs, and bolster the Stantec brand in the industry.

Joe Uglevich, Director of Water Project Delivery

Uglevich has more than 30 years of global expertise leading project delivery, engineering and technical disciplines and most recently serving as US North regional business leader. His attention will be to drive efficiency and lead the advancement of technical and project delivery, leveraging best-in-class talent and tools.

By viewing all aspects of water as an integrated system, Stantec is helping to confront global water challenges and accelerate the pathway to a more sustainable, reliable, and affordable future that provides improved water, energy, and infrastructure solutions. Learn more at stantec.com/water.

