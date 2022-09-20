Stantec awarded US$16 million feasibility study for Resolution Copper

The project will supply up to 25% of US copper needs, helping to secure a clean energy future

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by Resolution Copper Mining LLC (Resolution Copper) to deliver a US$16 million feasibility study providing engineering and technical services for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, Arizona. The proposed underground mine has the potential to be one of the largest producers of copper in North America—supplying up to 25% of US copper demand each year. Copper from the mine will be used in products that are vital to the energy transition, such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and more.

Resolution Copper is a limited liability company that is owned by Rio Tinto (55%) and BHP (45%). Stantec has been a lead underground mining and infrastructure consultant on the project since early 2019. Stantec will assist Resolution Copper by providing engineering and execution planning services for the mine.

“Resolution Copper is mining a critical resource needed for the energy transition,” says Mario Finis, executive vice president for Stantec’s Energy & Resources business. “We are proud to support our client in this important endeavor with a strong commitment to sustainable mining throughout the entire life cycle of the project.”

Stantec’s engineering services on this project include power distribution, material handling, shafts and hoisting systems, dewatering/pumping, communications, and more. Additionally, Stantec is evaluating the use of battery electric vehicles to help the mine meet its goal of zero carbon emissions.

Stantec’s Mining, Minerals, and Metals team is helping clients achieve net zero mining—through its holistic service offering, Sustainable Mining by Design™, which aids companies to meet their environmental, social, and governance obligations by finding ways to reduce energy demand and utilize clean sources of energy. The mining industry must be the starting point for any discussion about our energy future. To learn more about Stantec’s Mining, Minerals, and Metals team, click here.

