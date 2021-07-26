Log in
STANTEC INC.

Stantec : awarded contracts for future fighter jet infrastructure in Quebec and Alberta

07/26/2021
Leading global architecture, engineering, and design firm, Stantec, has been selected to design the Future Fighter Capability Project Fighter Squadron Facilities at 3 Wing Bagotville, Quebec, in partnership with EllisDon Construction, EBC, and JLP Architects, and the Fighter Squadron Facility at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta in partnership with EllisDon. Stantec and partners will provide architecture, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, sustainability and all other professional engineering services for the projects.

'It is an honour to lead the design of the infrastructure for the future fighter jets in Alberta and Quebec,' says Elisa Brandts, managing senior principal, Stantec. 'These projects support the expansion of Canada's Air Force capabilities, and will support the RCAF fighter operations at both bases. Our team is excited to not only deliver a facility that can support the advancement of Canada's military, but focuses on sustainability and efficiency. It's truly a future focused project.'

The Cold Lake Fighter Squadron Facility (FSF), at over 40,000 m2, will host two Tactical Fighter Squadrons (TFS) and the Operational Training Unit (OTU) and their support facilities. The Bagotville FSF will host two Tactical Fighter Squadrons and will cover over 30 000 m2. Both facilities will provide space for daily operations, aircraft maintenance, administration, mission planning, and simulator training.

'Our teams are proud to be awarded the contracts for the design of the new fighter jet facilities and are excited to work with Stantec as our Design Build partners,' says Chris Lane, Edmonton Area Manager, EllisDon. 'Our collective project experience and our local teams have established a strong foundation for both EllisDon and Stantec to continuing our successful partnership with Defence Construction Canada and the Department of National Defence on these projects in Alberta and Quebec.'

Both facilities will be designed and constructed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Silver standard and will use energy-efficient options wherever possible. Construction is expected to begin at both bases in summer 2022. Approximately 900 jobs are expected to be created to support the design, and construction of both facilities.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ashley Warnock
Stantec Media Relations
780-969-6610
ashley.warnock@stantec.com

Stantec Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 15:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
