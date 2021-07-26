Stantec : awarded contracts for future fighter jet infrastructure in Quebec and Alberta

Leading global architecture, engineering, and design firm, Stantec, has been selected to design the Future Fighter Capability Project Fighter Squadron Facilities at 3 Wing Bagotville, Quebec, in partnership with EllisDon Construction, EBC, and JLP Architects, and the Fighter Squadron Facility at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta in partnership with EllisDon. Stantec and partners will provide architecture, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, sustainability and all other professional engineering services for the projects.

'It is an honour to lead the design of the infrastructure for the future fighter jets in Alberta and Quebec,' says Elisa Brandts, managing senior principal, Stantec. 'These projects support the expansion of Canada's Air Force capabilities, and will support the RCAF fighter operations at both bases. Our team is excited to not only deliver a facility that can support the advancement of Canada's military, but focuses on sustainability and efficiency. It's truly a future focused project.'

The Cold Lake Fighter Squadron Facility (FSF), at over 40,000 m2, will host two Tactical Fighter Squadrons (TFS) and the Operational Training Unit (OTU) and their support facilities. The Bagotville FSF will host two Tactical Fighter Squadrons and will cover over 30 000 m2. Both facilities will provide space for daily operations, aircraft maintenance, administration, mission planning, and simulator training.

'Our teams are proud to be awarded the contracts for the design of the new fighter jet facilities and are excited to work with Stantec as our Design Build partners,' says Chris Lane, Edmonton Area Manager, EllisDon. 'Our collective project experience and our local teams have established a strong foundation for both EllisDon and Stantec to continuing our successful partnership with Defence Construction Canada and the Department of National Defence on these projects in Alberta and Quebec.'

Both facilities will be designed and constructed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Silver standard and will use energy-efficient options wherever possible. Construction is expected to begin at both bases in summer 2022. Approximately 900 jobs are expected to be created to support the design, and construction of both facilities.

