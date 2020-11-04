Stantec : designed Straub Medical Center–Kahala Clinic & Urgent Care Opens for Outpatient Care

Log in
11/04/2020 | 02:06pm EST

Hawaii Pacific Health recently opened its new Straub Medical Center-Kahala Clinic & Urgent Care, an 8,232-square-foot facility at Kūʻono Marketplace. Stantec-a global architecture, engineering, and design firm with a Honolulu office-led the design and medical planning for the new facility, which complements Straub's previously opened clinics in Ward Village and Kapolei.

The clinic is part of Straub's ongoing expansion to increase access to care and is across from Kahala Mall, in the Kūʻono Marketplace at Kahala retail complex. The new clinic has 19 exam rooms, an X-ray suite, and offers primary care, urgent care, and specialty care services. It also provides on-site imaging and laboratory services provided by Clinical Labs of Hawaii.

With a focus on patient experience, the new clinic features an open and inviting lobby, with high ceilings and natural lighting in the waiting areas. Helpful wayfinding will make navigating the clinic easy for guests, while centralized staff workstations and medical clusters will support a collaborative working environment.

'This is a clinic that truly belongs to the Kahala community, and it's exciting to see it open its doors on time, especially in these unprecedented circumstances,' said Christie Fong, Stantec project manager. 'It's been inspirational working with Straub and Hawaii Pacific Health to develop this new facility to provide critical outpatient services.'

Stantec is known for designing high-performance facilities, including more than a decade of work in Hawaii. The design team's focus is creating places that are at the heart of a community's health-vital healing spaces that are safe, open, and inviting.

The Kahala clinic is open for primary care services Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM and Saturday, 8 AM-noon. Urgent care services are available daily 10 AM to 8 PM.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 706-8428
ryan.lamont@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 19:05:01 UTC

