Stantec : earns Top 10 rankings in multiple industries from ENR

Global integrated design firm Stantec has once again earned multiple rankings on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) list of Top Design Firms. Based on design-specific revenue, the report lists the largest US-based firms-both publicly and privately held-and features individual architecture sector rankings.

In addition to the #10 overall position among the Top 500 Design Firms, #6 for Green Design Firms, and #9 for Environmental Firms, Stantec also ranked in the following categories:

#1 in Sewer/Waste

#2 in Water

#2 in Mixed Use

#2 in Sanitary and Storm Sewers

#3 in Electronic Assembly

#3 in Distribution & Warehouses

#3 in Hydro Plants

#4 in Multi-Unit Residential

#4 in Mining

#4 in Dams and Reservoirs

#5 in Cultural & Civic

#6 in Aerospace

#6 in General Building

#6 in Wind Power

#7 in Education

#7 in Transportation

#8 in Retail

#8 in Marine & Port Facilities

#9 in Healthcare

#10 in Mass Transit & Rail

#10 in Sports

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

