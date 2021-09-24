Log in
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
Stantec : earns Top 10 rankings in multiple industries from ENR

09/24/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Global integrated design firm Stantec has once again earned multiple rankings on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) list of Top Design Firms. Based on design-specific revenue, the report lists the largest US-based firms-both publicly and privately held-and features individual architecture sector rankings.

In addition to the #10 overall position among the Top 500 Design Firms, #6 for Green Design Firms, and #9 for Environmental Firms, Stantec also ranked in the following categories:

  • #1 in Sewer/Waste
  • #2 in Water
  • #2 in Mixed Use
  • #2 in Sanitary and Storm Sewers
  • #3 in Electronic Assembly
  • #3 in Distribution & Warehouses
  • #3 in Hydro Plants
  • #4 in Multi-Unit Residential
  • #4 in Mining
  • #4 in Dams and Reservoirs
  • #5 in Cultural & Civic
  • #6 in Aerospace
  • #6 in General Building
  • #6 in Wind Power
  • #7 in Education
  • #7 in Transportation
  • #8 in Retail
  • #8 in Marine & Port Facilities
  • #9 in Healthcare
  • #10 in Mass Transit & Rail
  • #10 in Sports

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Susan Bender
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (267) 773-9593
susan.bender@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 695 M 2 903 M 2 903 M
Net income 2021 242 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 755 M 594 M 594 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 6 918 M 5 459 M 5 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANTEC INC.50.92%5 459
VINCI9.82%60 144
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED37.47%33 707
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.61%32 797
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD148.71%22 629
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.04%21 826