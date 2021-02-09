Stantec : launches Equity & Diversity Scholarship Program

As part of its continued commitment to empowering future, diverse generations of industry leaders with financial aid, global design firm Stantec has launched the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship Program. Designed to positively impact to historically underrepresented groups while fostering a more balanced workforce in the architecture, engineering, and consulting services industry; the program is a joint effort organized both the organization's Community Engagement and Diversity & Inclusion programs.

'Stantec has a legacy of fostering leadership from a diverse array of backgrounds and now we see an opportunity to help our industry in addressing racial inequality and inclusivity,' said Asifa Samji, Stantec Chief Human Resource Officer. 'This scholarship program elevates the next, inspiring generation of leaders - from all the communities we serve - who may not have otherwise had the same level of access, opportunity, or invitation to pursue a career in our field.'

Initial Program Reach, Scope, Mission

In its inaugural year, the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship Program will award $200,000 in scholarships to students around the globe with a demonstrated interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and/or mathematics. Additionally, the program will provision 10 paid internships to students, further exposing them to industry skills, mentoring, and career experience. The collective efforts are designed to reflect Stantec's broader commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion within the company and an example of their community engagement initiatives aimed at breaking through barriers.

Scholarship, Internship Eligibility

To be eligible for this award, applicants must be enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution in the 2021-22 academic year in pursuit of a bachelor's degree; pursue a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) major; and belong to a historically underrepresented population/group such as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), members of the LGBTQ2+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, and/or first-generation college students.

To support empower employees and their families worldwide, the company also offers a dependent of employee scholarship program open to students enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution as a second year/sophomore or above. Both scholarship programs are administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent company that specializes in managing sponsored educational assistance programs. For each, ISTS hosts the online application processes in English and French Canadian, responds to applicant inquiries, selects recipients, and disburses awards.

For more information about the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship and to begin the application process, visit stantec.com/equityanddiversityscholarship. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2021.

