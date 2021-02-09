Log in
STANTEC INC.

News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : launches Equity & Diversity Scholarship Program

02/09/2021 | 10:45am EST
As part of its continued commitment to empowering future, diverse generations of industry leaders with financial aid, global design firm Stantec has launched the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship Program. Designed to positively impact to historically underrepresented groups while fostering a more balanced workforce in the architecture, engineering, and consulting services industry; the program is a joint effort organized both the organization's Community Engagement and Diversity & Inclusion programs.

'Stantec has a legacy of fostering leadership from a diverse array of backgrounds and now we see an opportunity to help our industry in addressing racial inequality and inclusivity,' said Asifa Samji, Stantec Chief Human Resource Officer. 'This scholarship program elevates the next, inspiring generation of leaders - from all the communities we serve - who may not have otherwise had the same level of access, opportunity, or invitation to pursue a career in our field.'

Initial Program Reach, Scope, Mission
In its inaugural year, the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship Program will award $200,000 in scholarships to students around the globe with a demonstrated interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and/or mathematics. Additionally, the program will provision 10 paid internships to students, further exposing them to industry skills, mentoring, and career experience. The collective efforts are designed to reflect Stantec's broader commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion within the company and an example of their community engagement initiatives aimed at breaking through barriers.

Scholarship, Internship Eligibility
To be eligible for this award, applicants must be enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution in the 2021-22 academic year in pursuit of a bachelor's degree; pursue a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) major; and belong to a historically underrepresented population/group such as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), members of the LGBTQ2+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, and/or first-generation college students.

To support empower employees and their families worldwide, the company also offers a dependent of employee scholarship program open to students enrolled in a college, university, or post-secondary institution as a second year/sophomore or above. Both scholarship programs are administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent company that specializes in managing sponsored educational assistance programs. For each, ISTS hosts the online application processes in English and French Canadian, responds to applicant inquiries, selects recipients, and disburses awards.

For more information about the Stantec Equity & Diversity Scholarship and to begin the application process, visit stantec.com/equityanddiversityscholarship. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2021.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Danny Craig
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 949-923-6085
danny.craig@stantec.com

Stantec Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
