Stantec : launches Insight Analytics to expand data-driven solutions that improve performance and value for clients

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has launched Insight Analytics (IA), a digital consulting and software as a service (SaaS) business. It uniquely combines an analytics toolkit with Stantec's subject matter expertise to transform asset operation, management, and decision-making in real time. With a strong track record of 60 years in providing these solutions for municipal and utility clients, Stantec is broadening the scope and applicability of IA to reach all markets through its Innovation Office.

The applications and services being developed by IA are part of the Stantec.io digital suite. They help clients make data-driven decisions in a fraction of the time. Digital products include:

Stantec Altitude™: The Stantec Altitude SaaS platform taps into advanced data analytics, machine learning, and digital twins to unlock the power of data and maintain the health of the built environment through decision support and automation. Altitude integrates directly with operational and information technology systems and combines customizable solution templates with Stantec's industry-leading domain knowledge to quickly solve critical operational problems. The first offering developed within this platform is Dam Insights, a comprehensive management platform for critical dam infrastructure assets.

Financial Analysis & Management System) (FAMS): Stantec's subscription-based online financial planning tool puts financial data at clients' fingertips, anytime and anywhere. FAMS is designed to support government entities by providing an intuitive method to quickly evaluate and compare financial scenarios and understand the impacts of changing conditions, backed by industry leading financial models and expertise. Recognizing that financial planning isn't one size fits all, Stantec offers FAMS and FAMS Pro to cover the wide range of organization sizes and levels of complexity.

CommunityHQ™: A digital toolkit that enables clients to gather real-time, insightful information directly from the community to quickly and inclusively respond to community needs related to infrastructure and environmental projects. CommunityHQwas also recently registered on the UK's G-Cloud 13, a digital marketplace helping organizations in the UK public sector find and procure the latest cloud software and support services.

"There is a growing need to put tools directly in the hands of our clients," said Eric Monteith, director of Innovation at Stantec. "By developing software that empowers our clients, we are scaling the best consulting advice in the industry to provide our clients the insights they need to make smart, cost-effective decisions, quickly."

The IA team includes deployment specialists, digital transformation consultants, engineers, product leadership, software developers, sales, support, user interface and experience designers, and data scientists. They work together to power the creation of digital solutions informed by science and engineering and created for the optimum user experience. As with other Stantec.io digital products and services, the tools being developed here are created to work within existing IT and OT systems and empower client staff to deliver outcomes through a team of collaborators not possible with a traditional bespoke service and consultant model.

"Making confident, cost-effective, and risk-appropriate decisions is more important than ever to our clients," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, director of Stantec Insight Analytics. "The launch of IA digitally transforms how our clients implement projects and operate their assets and business through clear, risk-based insights. Our clients are seeing a strong return on investment, oftentimes in under a year, with our digital solutions."

The impact of better data-driven decisions

The FAMS application has helped hundreds of clients easily forecast and model financial "what if" scenarios. This optimized decision-making tool has provided significant benefits to these communities, including the City of Olathe, Kansas. "Comparing scenarios created so easily in FAMS saved a significant amount of time and helped us make decisions in a timely manner," says Tracy Jarrett, a resource management analyst with the City.

Optimized decision making doesn't just mean quicker decisions but also smarter ones. In the City of Chesapeake, Virginia, management analyst Tory Askew found the use of FAMS "provided the flexibility to quickly upload new/unanticipated data, enabling us to generate analyses to make immediate and sound financial decisions."

Nurturing ideas to support our communities

Annually, Stantec selects a targeted number of staff innovations-from a pool of up to 500 applicants-for deeper investment and companywide deployment. Stantec has awarded more than $18 million in pledged grants through 456 projects being carried out by employees, many of which are focused on solving community infrastructure challenges and climate risk through this program. High-potential ideas that represent a new or enhanced offering to the market, such as Insight Analytics and GenerationAV™, are supported and commercialized through Stantec's Innovative Business Opportunity model.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Ashley Warnock

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: (780) 969-6610

ashley.warnock@stantec.com