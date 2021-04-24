Stantec : Aaron Kraft joins Stantec as firm grows its Water team in Las Vegas

Aaron Kraft has joined Stantec-a global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm-as senior principal in the firm's Water practice based in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has extensive experience in water/wastewater operations and maintenance (O&M), strategic capital and master planning, and asset management.

Kraft brings 25 years of experience leading public and private water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste O&M and capital projects. Over the past five years, he managed more than $41 million in water and wastewater capital improvement projects as the general manager for a Southern California utility. He is known as an energy champion for the design and implementation of high-efficiency equipment and operations.

At Stantec, he is focused on supporting and growing not only the Nevada portfolio but also on regional business development.

'Aaron's experience building teams and leading projects for utility providers is a clear benefit to our team and clients,' said Clint Rogers, vice president for Stantec's Water practice. 'He is a proven leader with a track record of excellence. Joining Stantec from the client side, Aaron brings a unique perspective and can help as we continue strengthening client relationships and accounts for water and wastewater projects.'

Kraft graduated from the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering, before graduating with Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University. He is a member of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, sitting on multiple committees, including Water Quality and Climate & Resiliency.

