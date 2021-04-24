Log in
Stantec : Aaron Kraft joins Stantec as firm grows its Water team in Las Vegas

04/24/2021 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aaron Kraft has joined Stantec-a global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm-as senior principal in the firm's Water practice based in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has extensive experience in water/wastewater operations and maintenance (O&M), strategic capital and master planning, and asset management.

Kraft brings 25 years of experience leading public and private water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste O&M and capital projects. Over the past five years, he managed more than $41 million in water and wastewater capital improvement projects as the general manager for a Southern California utility. He is known as an energy champion for the design and implementation of high-efficiency equipment and operations.

At Stantec, he is focused on supporting and growing not only the Nevada portfolio but also on regional business development.

'Aaron's experience building teams and leading projects for utility providers is a clear benefit to our team and clients,' said Clint Rogers, vice president for Stantec's Water practice. 'He is a proven leader with a track record of excellence. Joining Stantec from the client side, Aaron brings a unique perspective and can help as we continue strengthening client relationships and accounts for water and wastewater projects.'

Kraft graduated from the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering, before graduating with Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University. He is a member of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, sitting on multiple committees, including Water Quality and Climate & Resiliency.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contacts

Toni Fink
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (440) 785-4514
toni.fink@stantec.com

Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 955-3528
ryan.lamont@Stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 10:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
