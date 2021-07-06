Stantec : Cara Corsetti joins Stantec as senior principal in firm's Environmental Services group

Cara Corsetti has joined Stantec-a global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm-as a senior principal in the Environmental Services team where she will be leading project teams and programs focused on the growth of the dynamic multi-disciplinary, multi-sector environmental practice.

Based in Stantec's Pasadena, California office, Corsetti brings a wealth of knowledge in the direction and management of studies and assessments in line with California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents and regulatory permitting. With more than two decades of experience, she has worked with numerous clients across the energy, oil and gas, land development, water, public works, and transportation sectors. Corsetti has worked on more than 500 environmental assessment, permitting and compliance projects across five states in the western United States and in Hawaii.

'We are excited to add Cara's depth of experience to our growing California team,' says Simon Bluestone, a vice president in Stantec's Environmental Services group. 'Her expertise, team leadership, and commitment to excellent project delivery will help us better serve our clients across the West and beyond.'

No stranger to large, long-term projects, Corsetti was the principal and project manager for the Alameda Corridor East Construction Authority for seven years where she oversaw cultural, paleontological, and biological resources compliance documentation in support of the complex San Gabriel Trench Grade Separation Project. She was also the principal-in-charge for a five-year master services agreement with a major Investor-Owned electrical utility in Southern California, managing an average $15 million in project work per year.

Corsetti is an active member of the Association of Environmental Professionals and has been involved with the Geological Society of America and the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology. She holds a bachelor's degree in creative studies, with an emphasis in biology, geology, paleontology, and a master's degree in geological sciences, with an emphasis in paleobiology, from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She also holds a master's degree in applied psychology with an emphasis in organizational psychology from the University of Southern California.

