Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Stantec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : Cara Corsetti joins Stantec as senior principal in firm's Environmental Services group

07/06/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cara Corsetti has joined Stantec-a global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm-as a senior principal in the Environmental Services team where she will be leading project teams and programs focused on the growth of the dynamic multi-disciplinary, multi-sector environmental practice.

Based in Stantec's Pasadena, California office, Corsetti brings a wealth of knowledge in the direction and management of studies and assessments in line with California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents and regulatory permitting. With more than two decades of experience, she has worked with numerous clients across the energy, oil and gas, land development, water, public works, and transportation sectors. Corsetti has worked on more than 500 environmental assessment, permitting and compliance projects across five states in the western United States and in Hawaii.

'We are excited to add Cara's depth of experience to our growing California team,' says Simon Bluestone, a vice president in Stantec's Environmental Services group. 'Her expertise, team leadership, and commitment to excellent project delivery will help us better serve our clients across the West and beyond.'

No stranger to large, long-term projects, Corsetti was the principal and project manager for the Alameda Corridor East Construction Authority for seven years where she oversaw cultural, paleontological, and biological resources compliance documentation in support of the complex San Gabriel Trench Grade Separation Project. She was also the principal-in-charge for a five-year master services agreement with a major Investor-Owned electrical utility in Southern California, managing an average $15 million in project work per year.

Corsetti is an active member of the Association of Environmental Professionals and has been involved with the Geological Society of America and the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology. She holds a bachelor's degree in creative studies, with an emphasis in biology, geology, paleontology, and a master's degree in geological sciences, with an emphasis in paleobiology, from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She also holds a master's degree in applied psychology with an emphasis in organizational psychology from the University of Southern California.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 706-8428
ryan.lamont@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STANTEC INC.
01:28pSTANTEC  : Cara Corsetti joins Stantec as senior principal in firm's Environment..
PU
07/02STANTEC  : named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens and first among indu..
PU
07/02Stantec named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens and first among indu..
GL
07/01STANTEC  : Prince George's County Public Schools Project recognized at IJGlobal ..
PU
06/29STANTEC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28STANTEC  : Top Industry Leaders Break Ground on Six New Schools as Part of Innov..
PU
06/28STANTEC  : Tetra Tech Joint Venture awarded architecture/engineering contract by..
PU
06/24STANTEC  : XL Construction start construction on new UC Davis Health Administrat..
PU
06/22STANTEC  : designed Anishnawbe Health Centre breaks ground in Toronto's Indigeno..
PU
06/21STANTEC  : Final phase of Narragansett Bay Combined Sewer Overflow Program break..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 761 M 3 016 M 3 016 M
Net income 2021 243 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2021 594 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 6 213 M 4 978 M 4 981 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 55,63 CAD
Average target price 60,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANTEC INC.34.76%5 032
VINCI12.91%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.10%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.92%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.33%18 939