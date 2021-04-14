Log in
Stantec : Golden Empire Transit welcomes expanded transit center to CSUB Campus

04/14/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Golden Empire Transit (GET) recently celebrated the opening of its expanded transit center at California State University- Bakersfield (CSUB), marked by a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public transportation provider has been working with global architecture and engineering firm Stantec, who provided architecture, lighting design, and landscape architecture services. The expanded transit center will allow for future added bus service to transport students, staff, faculty, and residents easily and safely to and from the campus.

The new bus transit center improves pedestrian and bus movement and facilitates easier transfers between bus lines. The new facility will house six bus bays along the campus' West Don Hart Drive, providing a more safe and convenient configuration for riders and bus operators. Project amenities include bus shelters, seating, lighting, signage, and a bike-share location. Native landscaping, integrated carefully into the site, offers functional sustainability and adds beauty to the project. Stantec also provided street improvements on West Don Hart Drive for ample bus storage capacity and safe operations.

In addition to providing better accessibility for students and faculty, non-students will be able to use the bus transit center to access CSUB for community events. The new location serves as a central transit hub for GET patrons to transfer from one bus line to another, providing better access to Southwest Bakersfield.

'Golden Empire Transit's new bus transit center on the CSUB campus improves campus access for students and staff, as well as the surrounding community,' said Patrick M. McKelvey, Stantec senior principal. 'It was a privilege to work alongside GET and CSUB to expand capacity for safe transit operations on campus, and we're thrilled to see this project reach its completion.'

Stantec's Los Angeles office provided architecture, planning, lighting, and landscape design services services on the project, with civil engineering support from Provost & Pritchard Engineers from Bakersfield.

Service at the new CSUB location began Sunday, April 4, 2021.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 706-8428
ryan.lamont@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
