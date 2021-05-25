Stantec : Hensel Phelps team completes construction for Sound Transit's new light rail base in Seattle area

Sound Transit recently completed construction of its new Operations and Maintenance Facility: East (OMF East), which will service, maintain, store, and deploy Link light rail vehicles for its growing fleet in the Puget Sound area. As Sound Transit's light rail service area grows through 2024, the vehicle fleet will expand from its current 62 vehicles to 214. The new OMF East will enable extensions to Lynnwood, Federal Way, and Redmond, Washington. The facility was delivered by the design-build team of Stantec, Hensel Phelps Construction Co., and partners. Construction started in 2018.

The 145,000-square-foot OMF East facilities provide 14 service bays, a cleaning and wash bay, shop areas, parts storage, and office space. The facility includes seven overhead bridge cranes and six monorail hoists. This new Eastside facility supplements the existing Link OMF in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

'We are pleased to support Sound Transit with a facility that enables efficient operations as it continues to grow the regional transit network,' said Bill Ferris, Stantec Vice President. 'This sustainable facility will ultimately help thousands of Puget Sound residents get where they need to go safely and reliably. It's exciting to play a part in the creation of an eye-catching and highly functional facility.'

'It has been a long journey since starting design in 2017, but the entire team kept a project-first approach throughout and collaborated as partners to reach this milestone,' said Ryan Piper, Hensel Phelps Operations Manager.

Stantec led the design of the project, while Hensel Phelps held the prime contract and was the design-builder on the team. Stantec provided design management; LEED facilitation; electrical engineering; mechanical engineering; site design management; environmental permitting; and design for lighting, IT/communications, security, signals, SCADA, acoustics, and track integration. The project combined Stantec's global expertise from offices in Seattle, Lynnwood, and Bellevue, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Sacramento, California.

Details about the OMF East are available at https://www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/operations-maintenance-facility-east.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Ryan Lamont

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: (213) 955-3528

ryan.lamont@Stantec.com