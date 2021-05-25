Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Stantec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : Hensel Phelps team completes construction for Sound Transit's new light rail base in Seattle area

05/25/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sound Transit recently completed construction of its new Operations and Maintenance Facility: East (OMF East), which will service, maintain, store, and deploy Link light rail vehicles for its growing fleet in the Puget Sound area. As Sound Transit's light rail service area grows through 2024, the vehicle fleet will expand from its current 62 vehicles to 214. The new OMF East will enable extensions to Lynnwood, Federal Way, and Redmond, Washington. The facility was delivered by the design-build team of Stantec, Hensel Phelps Construction Co., and partners. Construction started in 2018.

The 145,000-square-foot OMF East facilities provide 14 service bays, a cleaning and wash bay, shop areas, parts storage, and office space. The facility includes seven overhead bridge cranes and six monorail hoists. This new Eastside facility supplements the existing Link OMF in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

'We are pleased to support Sound Transit with a facility that enables efficient operations as it continues to grow the regional transit network,' said Bill Ferris, Stantec Vice President. 'This sustainable facility will ultimately help thousands of Puget Sound residents get where they need to go safely and reliably. It's exciting to play a part in the creation of an eye-catching and highly functional facility.'

'It has been a long journey since starting design in 2017, but the entire team kept a project-first approach throughout and collaborated as partners to reach this milestone,' said Ryan Piper, Hensel Phelps Operations Manager.

Stantec led the design of the project, while Hensel Phelps held the prime contract and was the design-builder on the team. Stantec provided design management; LEED facilitation; electrical engineering; mechanical engineering; site design management; environmental permitting; and design for lighting, IT/communications, security, signals, SCADA, acoustics, and track integration. The project combined Stantec's global expertise from offices in Seattle, Lynnwood, and Bellevue, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Sacramento, California.

Details about the OMF East are available at https://www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/operations-maintenance-facility-east.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 955-3528
ryan.lamont@Stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STANTEC INC.
06:11aSTANTEC  : Hensel Phelps team completes construction for Sound Transit's new lig..
PU
05:59aSTANTEC  : Denver Zoo opens new animal hospital to the public
PU
05/20STANTEC  : completes Phase II of Study Supporting Revitalization of Western Wash..
PU
05/20STANTEC  : Maja Spasojevic joins Stantec to lead International Development team'..
PU
05/20STANTEC  : completes designs for urban waterfront park in downtown Clearwater, F..
PU
05/18STANTEC  : designed Covina Transit Center opens to the public
PU
05/17SNC LAVALIN  : Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James, Following 16% Share Incr..
MT
05/13STANTEC  : recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity
PU
05/13STANTEC  : and PUBLIC WORK selected by Waterfront Toronto to lead design service..
PU
05/12STANTEC  : Advanced mobility program will include autonomous vehicles connected ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 770 M 3 128 M 3 128 M
Net income 2021 243 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2021 727 M 604 M 604 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 6 004 M 4 971 M 4 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 60,18 CAD
Last Close Price 53,76 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.30.23%4 971
VINCI15.33%65 006
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%31 774
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.09%27 820
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.05%21 837
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.09%19 300