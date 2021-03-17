Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : Kiewit-Stantec design-build team breaks ground on groundwater remediation projects in Los Angeles

03/17/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Kiewit-Stantec design-build team recently broke ground on two multi-year projects that together total $400 million and will help remediate water from the San Fernando Valley Groundwater Basin (SFB) for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). The SFB covers 226 square miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The new state-of-the-art facilities at the North Hollywood Central Response Action Treatment Facility and Tujunga Well Field Response Action Treatment Facility will address historical groundwater contamination from post WWII and cold-war era industrial operations in the area. The projects include new pretreatment automatic backwash strainers, 10 largest-of-their-kind ultraviolet advance oxidation process reactors, 54 13,000-gallon granular activated carbon units, 12 miles of pipe, and nearly 250 miles of electrical cable.

The state-of-the-art projects are part of LADWP's remedial actions for the Rinaldi-Toluca and Tujunga operable units. Remediation and restoration of beneficial uses of this portion of the basin will protect public health, and in turn support utilizing LADWP's annual water rights and goals to reduce imported water dependence. Once fully restored, the SFB can provide drinking water to more than 800,000 Angelenos. LADWP is completing these two projects pursuant to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund.

Today, local groundwater provides approximately 11% of the City's total water supply. It has provided more than 20% of the City's total supply in some drought years. The City gets most of its water from the Los Angeles Aqueduct-which is Eastern Sierra snowmelt-and from the California Aqueduct, which is water from the Sacramento/San Joaquin River Delta.

'Just one year after commencing design, we're excited to see the opening construction activities taking place at the North Hollywood Central Response Action Treatment Facility and Tujunga Well Field Response Action Treatment Facility,' says Mike Watson, Stantec senior vice president. 'This is an important step in providing clean, reliable drinking water to the residents and businesses of Los Angeles. I'm very impressed with the efforts of Kiewit, LADWP and our design team to rapidly and safely advance the design of these facilities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.'

'LADWP's commitment to taking an accelerated approach to address the groundwater remediation challenges, needs to be commended,' says Tony Joyce, Kiewit vice president. 'Using a Progressive Design-Build project delivery approach - developed with LADWP in a collaborative environment - our team is now positioned to successfully deliver this unique project. Not only is this an important step in addressing hazardous substance releases and at the same time providing clean, reliable drinking water to the residents and businesses of Los Angeles-but this project and approach provides a great example for other communities that face similar challenges.'

When completed in mid-2023, the projects will play a central role in helping LADWP achieve the remedial action objectives of the response actions selected by LADWP for these two operable units. At the same time, the systems will treat and deliver up to 75 million gallons of water per day. Stantec is providing process, civil, mechanical, building mechanical, structural, architectural, landscape architectural, and instrumentation and control engineering design services. Kiewit is providing electrical engineering design services, as well as self performing or managing all construction activities.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

About Kiewit
Kiewit is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including water/wastewater; transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; industrial; and mining. Kiewit had 2019 revenues of $10.3 billion and employs 23,000 staff and craft employees. Visit us at kiewit.com or find us on social media.

Media Contact
Ryan Lamont
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (213) 955-3528
ryan.lamont@Stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STANTEC INC.
09:28aSTANTEC  : Kiewit-Stantec design-build team breaks ground on groundwater remedia..
PU
03/16STANTEC  : expands Urban Places team in Chicago
PU
03/11STANTEC  : adds shipyard engineer to Federal practice in Virginia Beach, VA
PU
03/10STANTEC  : Skyline Tower transit improvements open in Long Island City
PU
03/10STANTEC  : HDR and Stantec selected to design new St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouv..
PU
03/10STANTEC  : GenerationAV™ partners with Swiftmile to advance micromobility ..
PU
03/08STANTEC  : expands Smart Mobility Sector with appointment of two regional practi..
PU
03/04STANTEC  : recognized among the World's Best Employers by Forbes
PU
03/03STANTEC  : Utah Transit Authority celebrates the completion of Phase I of new bu..
PU
03/03STANTEC  : expands its Federal and Commercial US Power and Dams practice with th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 828 M 3 070 M 3 070 M
Net income 2021 251 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 536 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 5 892 M 4 729 M 4 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,91 CAD
Last Close Price 52,97 CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.28.32%4 674
VINCI SA12.51%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.43%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.47%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.23%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.58%19 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ