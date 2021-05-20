Stantec : Maja Spasojevic joins Stantec to lead International Development team's growth in the Western Balkans

Solidifying Stantec's commitment to enter the Western Balkans region, Maja Spasojevic has joined the company's EU-based International Development team as a Senior Business Development Manager - Strategist for the Western Balkans. The global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm's International Development team is comprised of technical experts and project managers who help to actualize projects in developing countries around the globe, specifically concentrated on sustainable energy, climate change, communications and stakeholder engagement. The appointment confirms Stantec's focus on the Western Balkans region, where several countries are in the accession process to join the European Union and align their legislations and policies with those of EU standards.

Spasojevic has experience on projects in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo. In this role, she will leverage her 20+ years of experience as a Business Developer/Advisor, Project Director, and Capacity Building and Communications Expert to establish a foothold for Stantec in the Western Balkans region. She also holds a diploma in Communication and PR, a degree in Strategic Management and a masters in Operational Management, as well as several related certificates and trainings she has completed and applied to her work across the region.

As a Serbian national with broad regional professional experience and with relevant contacts with different stakeholders, Ms. Spasojevic will be able to bring a personal understanding of the particularities of the region as she navigates where the Stantec team can best apply its expertise to create positive improvements.

'We are thrilled to be bringing on Maja to the team as we add this new avenue of focus to our existing strategy,' said Christophe Leroy, Operations Director for Stantec in Belgium. 'She brings to the table the exact combination of work experience, understanding of the region, and strategic thinking that we are confident will help us make productive steps into this new region of focus.'

