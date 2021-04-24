Stantec : Stephen Nuss joins Stantec to grow Water presence in Washington

Stephen Nuss has joined Stantec-a global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm-as a principal and practice leader in the company's Water group. Nuss will work with Stantec's Washington Water team to win, manage, and deliver projects in the Pacific Northwest.

With more than two decades experience directing and leading civil and environmental engineering projects with multidisciplinary teams, Nuss brings a wealth of project and construction management understanding for delivering critical infrastructure to local communities. Outside of large municipal projects, his experience includes small-diameter water and sewer pipe rehabilitation, new water transmission main, sewage lift station, water booster station, and rehabilitation of water and sewer treatment plant projects.

'We're thrilled to have Stephen join our Pacific Northwest team,' says Clint Rogers, senior principal and regional business leader for Water. 'His experience and understanding of municipal water needs will bolster our already solid presence in Washington to deliver an even stronger service to our clients.'

Developing robust relationships with local, state, and federal agencies, Nuss has worked with regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Nuss, who spent 15 years with the Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility, was the engineering division director when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck north of Anchorage, Alaska, in 2018. Under his leadership, all water and wastewater treatment plants and major facilities were inspected within 24 hours of the earthquake, with more than 100 remote facilities and damage assessments performed within 10 days of the quake. Once emergency repairs were completed, he oversaw the development of permanent repair projects and FEMA applications for funding.

Nuss is a published author in trade journals and through national conference proceedings. Active in industry organizations, he serves as a Public Agency Peer Review Committee Member with the American Society of Civil Engineers and is a member of the Project Management Institute, Water Environment Federation, and American Water Works Association. Nuss is a registered engineer in Alaska, Idaho, and Washington.

