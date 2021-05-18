Stantec : designed Covina Transit Center opens to the public

The Foothill Transit Covina Transit Center, a Park & Ride facility, recently opened to the public offering residents a reliable, high-capacity transit alternative to access Downtown Los Angeles. Global integrated design firm Stantec planned and designed the transit center and surrounding retail and parking structure components in partnership with the 'Covina Forward' public private partnership (P3), consisting of Foothill Transit, the City of Covina, and MLC Holdings.

The $13.8 million, three-acre facility is located at the intersection of Covina Boulevard and North Citrus Avenue and is designed to improve mobility between the surrounding area and Downtown Los Angeles, while helping to alleviate vehicle congestion. The Covina Transit Center features four bus bays; 360 free, covered parking spaces in a multi-level garage; and 4,400 square feet of commercial space for stores and businesses. Other notable features include energy efficient LED lights, solar panels, enhanced security features throughout the facility, bike storage spaces, and bus stop shelters that capture rainwater and reuse it for the surrounding landscape. The Transit Center features connective pathways, a public plaza located between the retail building and parking structure, and a central transit plaza with bus bays to bridge the gap between the residential parcel and the City's future development.

The Center is also home to a new Commuter Express bus line connecting Covina, San Dimas, Azusa, and Glendora to Downtown Los Angeles. The implementation of the new Line 490 provides non-stop service into Downtown Los Angeles for customers in Covina and the surrounding communities.

'It's exciting to celebrate the official public opening of the Foothill Transit Covina Transit Center,' said Will Todd, Stantec project manager. 'We worked closely with the stakeholders of the Covina Forward P3 to provide a transit center and accompanying parking structure that meets the growing city's needs, while remaining sensitive to the concerns of neighbors. This is a project that truly belongs to the local community, and we're honored to play a role in helping to improve mobility in and around Los Angeles.'

Stantec has been at the forefront of transforming transit in California. The firm is working with multiple transit agencies to lead the transition to zero-emission buses, including Big Blue Bus in Santa Monica, Riverside Transit Agency, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Napa Valley Transit Authority, San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority, Fresno Area Express, Anaheim Transportation Network and Orange County Transit Authority. Stantec is also supporting LA Metro's Purple Line Extension project, which will provide a high-capacity, reliable transit alternative for commuters.

For more information, visit Stantec's Transit page.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact

Ryan Lamont

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: (213) 706-8428

ryan.lamont@stantec.com