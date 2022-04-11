Log in
STANTEC INC.

(STN)
Stantec : promotes veteran architect to lead Civic sector

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Stantec, a global integrated design firm, has announced the promotion of Ken Anderson to vice president and global Civic sector leader. He is based in Arlington, VA.

Anderson previously led the firm's Transit sector and helped establish his team as one of the premier transit and public architecture groups in the nation. Bringing more than 25 years of design expertise, his projects include transit facilities, mixed-use commercial and residential buildings, and urban design developments. Recently, Anderson headed design for the award-winning, $120 million LA Metro Division 13 Bus Operations & Maintenance Facility in Los Angeles, which earned LEED Gold certification; the new LEED Gold certified Nakoosa Trail Fleet Maintenance Facility in Madison, WI; and currently, WMATA's new $325M Heavy Rail Operations Facility targeting LEED Platinum. All projects that transform both the community around them and the way these clients operate long-term.

Since joining Stantec in 2000, he has successfully managed an expanding team of design professionals, secured projects in new geographic markets, and developed collaborative relationships with new and existing clients.

"Ken has long-proven leadership abilities that develop, recognize, and inspire those around him. In addition, he offers the ability to create design solutions that meet the client needs while ensuring a distinct sense of culture and place," said Leonard Castro, executive vice president for Buildings at Stantec. "These assets will prove invaluable as he leads our growing civic team on projects critical to the communities they serve."

Learn more about Stantec's Civic sector here.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Susan Bender
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (267) 773-9593
susan.bender@stantec.com

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
