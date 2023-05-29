Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Stantec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
79.03 CAD   +2.11%
06:39aStantec : reaches important milestone in documenting, protecting historic Texas dance halls
PU
05/24Stantec : partners with carbon capture removal to design first-of-its-kind advanced water treatment facility
PU
05/23Stantec : joins the SE2050 Commitment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec : reaches important milestone in documenting, protecting historic Texas dance halls

05/29/2023 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, is helping Texas preserve its "two-step" dancing heritage in the face of hurricanes and climate change. Stantec architectural historians have worked with nonprofit Texas Dance Hall Preservation, Inc. (TDHP) to document dance halls in over 40 southeastern Texas counties impacted by recent hurricanes.

Stantec recently hit a milestone, having documented 70 dance halls to complete the survey effort. The next phase of the project will involve research and resiliency planning to help strengthen these historic sites against the impacts of future storms.

With many dating to the 1800s, Texas dance halls have long served as multipurpose cultural centers in communities for entertainment, town meetings, and even emergency shelters. Some halls have specific connections to the Hispanic, Czech, or German communities and distinct music and dance styles associated with those groups.

Some of America's most famous musicians have performed in them, including Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Merle Haggard. Over the past 100 years, they've also served as roller skating rinks, professional wrestling venues, and competitive shooting clubs. Their exterior designs can range from simple rectangles to 12-sided "round" shapes. In some cases, they are the last architectural remnants of once-thriving rural communities.

After Hurricane Harvey, TDHP received a grant from the National Park Service to help preserve dance halls and prepare for the next natural disaster.

"We're thrilled with the progress Stantec is making in documenting these historic dance halls," said Bethany Wolf, TDHP executive director. "Generations of Texans have danced, fallen in love, and celebrated their most important milestones in dance halls. They are part of the social fabric of our communities."

Since the project began in 2020, Stantec historians have been photographing exteriors and interiors, making note of foundations, window types, ceilings, floors, and roofs. As part of the documentation process, they interviewed dance hall representatives to document repairs and past storm impacts. The comprehensive surveys were designed to aid in evaluating historic significance and climate-change vulnerabilities.

Emily Reed, senior architectural historian and project manager, said the project aligns with Stantec's focus on coastal resilience and protecting communities from rising seas, storms, and other climate-change impacts. Stantec's efforts can help communities understand what resources are available to them.

Reed noted that some Texas dance halls may qualify for historic designations, special grants, or tax breaks. Insurance coverage can also be addressed with the documentation.

"It's important that we equip dance hall owners with the resources they need to prepare for the next disaster," she said. "Many halls find out only after a hurricane, flood, or fire that they don't have enough insurance to rebuild. Our documentation can be used to understand how to protect these historic buildings for the next generation."

About Texas Dance Hall Preservation
Founded in 2007, Texas Dance Hall Preservation's mission is to celebrate Texas dance halls by helping them serve and strengthen their communities. TDHP provides grant assistance, technical consulting, and other services to dance hall owners. The organization received the 2022 Texas Governor's Award for Historic Preservation for its COVID-19 Relief Fund, which distributed more than $260,000 to dance halls to help with building insurance and utilities while they were forced to close during the 2020 pandemic. Learn more at texasdancehall.org.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Ben Carter
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: (813) 326-9221
ben.carter@stantec.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 10:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STANTEC INC.
06:39aStantec : reaches important milestone in documenting, protecting historic Texas dance hall..
PU
05/24Stantec : partners with carbon capture removal to design first-of-its-kind advanced water ..
PU
05/23Stantec : joins the SE2050 Commitment
PU
05/19RBC Capital Markets 2023 Canada Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference; 10..
MT
05/19RBC Capital Markets 2023 Canada Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference; 5t..
MT
05/15Stantec Downgraded to Sector Perform on Valuation at ATB Capital
MT
05/11Stantec Announces Results of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
05/11Stantec Inc. Elects Angeline G. Chen as Director
CI
05/11Transcript : Stantec Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/11Transcript : Stantec Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANTEC INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 928 M 3 614 M 3 614 M
Net income 2023 340 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2023 1 318 M 967 M 967 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,2x
Yield 2023 0,98%
Capitalization 8 777 M 6 436 M 6 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 79,03 CAD
Average target price 89,10 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine Margaret Schefer Executive Vice President-Regional Operating Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANTEC INC.21.81%6 436
VINCI16.15%65 219
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.31%37 729
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.89%34 125
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.11%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.47%23 962
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer