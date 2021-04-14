Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Stantec Inc.    STN   CA85472N1096

STANTEC INC.

(STN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stantec to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 5, 2021, and Host Conference Call on May 6, 2021

04/14/2021 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call
Advisory

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX,NYSE: STN

Stantec will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. On Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time), Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa Jang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s performance.

The webcast and slide presentation can be accessed at the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umksu6hp

The conference call and slideshow presentation will be broadcast live and archived in their entirety in the Investors section of stantec.com. Participants wishing to listen to the call via telephone may dial in toll-free at 1-800-367-2403 (Canada and United States) or +1-647-490-5367 (international). Please provide confirmation code 5638198 when prompted.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

To subscribe to Stantec’s email news alerts, please fill out the subscription form, which is available on the Contact Information page of the Investors section at Stantec.com.

Design with community in mind


For further information:
Investor Contact
Tom McMillan
Stantec Investor Relations
Ph: 780-917-8159
tom.mcmillan@stantec.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about STANTEC INC.
06:45aStantec to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 5, 2021, and Host Confer..
GL
04:59aSTANTEC  : Golden Empire Transit welcomes expanded transit center to CSUB Campus
PU
04/13STANTEC  : to develop guidelines for wastewater reuse for the Kingdom of Bahrain
PU
04/12STANTEC  : Bloomington City Council adopts Stantec-led suburban retrofit strateg..
PU
04/08STANTEC BRIEF : Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Engenium in Australia; A Project D..
MT
04/08Stantec signs letter of intent to acquire Engenium, deepening sustainable min..
GL
04/06STANTEC  : designed AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Sawgrass Mills/Sunrise completed in..
PU
04/03STANTEC  : signs letter of intent to acquire Engenium, deepening sustainable min..
PU
04/01STANTEC  : KPMB Architects providing design services for transformed SickKids ca..
PU
04/01STANTEC BRIEF : Stantec Says Will Provide "Comprehensive" Engineering Services A..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 819 M 3 045 M 3 045 M
Net income 2021 252 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 536 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 6 370 M 5 079 M 5 080 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 56,45 CAD
Last Close Price 57,25 CAD
Spread / Highest target 8,30%
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theresa B. Y. Jang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas K. Ammerman Chairman
Chris McDonald Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald James Lowry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.38.69%5 079
VINCI11.70%61 266
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.23%33 223
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.68%25 629
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.69%23 093
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.95%19 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ