Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been appointed as lead environmental consultant for Nova East Wind Inc., a joint venture between DP Energy and SBM Offshore. The project builds on Stantec's ongoing focus on renewable energy projects through complex regulatory landscapes.

Nova East Wind Inc. plans to build an offshore floating wind farm off the eastern coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. The Nova East Wind project is proposed to be located 20 to 30 kilometers off Goldboro and is anticipated to have a total capacity of between 300 and 400 megawatts.

Stantec will lead an environmental impact assessment for the project, which will include various onshore and offshore biophysical and socioeconomic studies and stakeholder and Indigenous engagement. This project will not only diversify renewable energy options in the province and help support local and national climate action goals but will also represent a stepping-stone project for the offshore wind industry in Canada.

"This is an exciting time for us. We look forward to working alongside partners like DP Energy and SBM Offshore on this project," said Dale Conroy, Stantec's project director and Environmental Services power sector leader in Canada. "As a global leader in the environmental consulting sector, our team is committed to delivering impact assessment services that contribute to the development of clean energy in Canada."

Stantec aims to use its comprehensive knowledge and industry experience to help the project address Canada's move towards renewable, specifically offshore wind energy. Its team of local and international experts brings extensive experience delivering environmental consulting services from the early conceptual stage to the end of construction, into operations, and eventual decommissioning. Examples of Stantec's offshore wind environmental services include our work on the Community Offshore Wind, Sunrise, South Fork Wind, Skipjack and Block Island Wind Farm projects in the Atlantic Ocean off the northeast coast of the United States. These services include the full spectrum of assessments, approvals, and permits for the construction and operation of the wind farms.

The scope and initiative of the Nova East Wind project represent a significant stride towards Canada's clean energy future. Subject to regulatory approval, the project is planned to be operational by 2030 and could support Nova Scotia and Canada's decarbonization goals of having 80 percent renewable energy and retiring coal generation.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

About DP Energy

DP Energy is an Irish company that develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy projects across the world, including Australia, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. With over 30 years' experience in the global renewable energy space, DP Energy has an immediate project pipeline of over 9GW and is committed to using the most sustainable and environmentally responsible methods in all their energy developments.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore has over 65 years of extensive experience designing, constructing, delivering, installing, and operating offshore energy facilities, with special expertise in developing local supply chains and providing economic opportunities to local communities. With over 7,000 people globally, SBM Offshore is active in the decarbonization of conventional deepwater ocean infrastructure and the deployment of new energies.

