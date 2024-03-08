Item 8.01 Other Events.
The Company has previously entered into a convertible promissory note that has been reported in the aggregate on its financial statements. The company is hereby providing a breakdown of this note.
The note was signed on May 10, 2023 in the amount of $56,200 with Keystone Capital Partners, LLC.
