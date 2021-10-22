Star Asia Investment : Announcement concerning the Redemption of Mezzanine Loan Debt (Prepayment of the Subordinated Loan Claims）

October 22, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Director

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact: Akiko Kanno

Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Announcement concerning the Redemption of Mezzanine Loan Debt (Prepayment of the Subordinated Loan Claims）

As stated in the press release dated January 24, 2019 entitled "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Mezzanine Loan Debt, Star Asia Mezzanine Loan Debt Investment Series 4 (Subordinate Loan Claims)", Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") has held in investment the subordinated portion of the non-recourse loan (the "Subordinate Loan Claim") to GK DS Kaigan (the "GK"), whose collateral asset are the beneficiary interest in trust (the "Collateral Asset") with DS Kaigan Building (formerly called "Premier Kaigan Building") as the main entrusted asset. However, as the GK recently sold the Collateral Asset to a third party, the GK as the borrower of the Subordinated Loan Claim has executed prepayment in full of the Subordinated Loan Claim to SAR. Details are described below.

Given this prepayment, of the 5 mezzanine loan debt investments executed by SAR to date, two of them have been redeemed.

1. Overview of the Subordinated Loan Claim

The Subordinated Loan Claim is the subordinate portion of the loan claim towards the GK, with the

collateral asset being the beneficial interest in trust with DS Kaigan Building as the main entrusted asset. SAR acquired on January 30, 2019 and continued to hold 3 million yen of the Subordinated Loan Claim, based on the judgement that the certainty of principal repayment was high, the investment would bring about diversification of investment targets, dividend income (base rate +5%) would be gained with the effective use of own capital, and also given the expectation towards increase of distributable income.

1