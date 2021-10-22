Star Asia Investment : Announcement concerning the Redemption of Mezzanine Loan Debt (Prepayment of the Subordinated Loan Claims）

(Note 1) The appraisal value as of November 30, 2018 is indicated.
(Note 2) Undisclosed due to the request from the Lender.
(Note 3) The Subordinated Loan Claim was acquired from Lender B on January 30, 2019.
For details regarding the Subordinate Beneficiary Interest described above, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Mezzanine Loan Debt - Star Asia Mezzanine Loan Debt Investment Series 4 (Subordinate Loan Claims)" announced on January 24, 2019.
2. Prepayment of the Subordinated Loan Claim
With the sale of the Collateral Asset by the GK, SAR received from the GK an aggregate amount including the full principal amount of prepayment of the Subordinated Loan Claim, together with accrued interest and break-funding costs.
3. Future forecast
The impact of the prepayment of the Subordinated Loan Claim on the operating results is immaterial, and there are no changes to the forecast of operating results for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending July 31, 2022 (February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) which were announced in the "(REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended July 31, 2021" dated September 14, 2021.
4. Other matters required for investors to appropriately understand and evaluate the above information
In conjunction with the risks related to investments in the mezzanine loan debt, there are no changes to the section "Part 2. Reference Information, 2. Supplementary Information on Reference Documents, 3. Investment Risks" found in the securities report submitted on August 2, 2021.
SAR will continue to discuss investment in mezzanine loan debt, which not only realizes diversification of investment targets, but also boosts distributable profits through effective use of cash on hand allowing SAR to receive dividend income, as part of the active management strategy that leads to maximization of unitholders' value.
