Star Asia Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

04/15/2022 | 02:20am EDT
April 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Officer

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact:Akiko Kanno Director and CFO TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today that it has decided to execute debt financing (the "Debt Financing"), as described below.

1.

Details of the Debt Financing

Method of Borrowings: Borrowings under individual term loan agreements from the lenders described below. (Scheduled contract date: April 18, 2022)

Term (Note 2)

Lenders

Borrowing amount

Interest rate

(Note 4)

Expected Date of borrowing

Principal Repayment

Date (Note 7)

Repayment method

Security

Long-term borrowings

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

500 million yen

Floating

Base interest rate (JPY 3M TIBOR +0.20% (Note 5)

April 20, 2022

April 28, 2023

Lump sum repayment on principal repayment date (Note 8)

Unsecured and Unguaranteed

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

500 million yen

A syndicate of lenders with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. as arrangers (Note 3)

3,150 million yen

Fixed

(To be determined)

(Note 6)

May 31, 2027

(Note 1)

This information is based on the notice on results of consideration regarding the Debt Financing issued by the

arrangers. However, it does not guarantee that the actual financing will be conducted as described above, because

the lenders need to go through prescribed screening procedures.

(Note 2)

Borrowings with a repayment periods exceeding 1 year are classified as "long-term".

(Note 3)

The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Shinsei Bank,

Limited., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., and Resona Bank, Limited, .

(Note 4)

Financing fees and other charges payable to the lenders are not included.

1

(Note 5)The first interest payment date is May 31, 2022, and thereafter, interest payment dates shall fall on the last day of each 3 month, and on the principal repayment date. However, if such day is a non-business day, the interest payment date shall be the immediately following business day, or if such day falls in the next month, the interest payment date shall be the immediately preceding business day. For Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration which is used as the base interest rate, please confirm in the JBA TIBOR Administration website(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/).

(Note 6)

These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the individual term loan agreements expected to be signed on April 18, 2022. The interest rates will be announced as soon as they are determined. These first interest payment date is May 31, 2022, and thereafter, interest payment dates shall fall on the last day of every 3 months and on the principal repayment date. However, if such day is a non-business day, the interest payment date shall be the immediately following business day, or if such day falls in the next month, the interest payment date shall be the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 7)

If the principal repayment date is not a business day, repayment shall be made on the next following business day; however, if such date falls in the next month, repayment shall be made on the immediately preceding business day.

(Note 8)

If certain conditions, such as advance notification in writing by SAR, are met during the period between the date of borrowing and the principal repayment date, SAR may prepay the borrowed amounts either in whole or in part prior to maturity.

(Note 9)

Certain financial covenants, such as stipulating that certain financial figures should be maintained based on assets and liabilities, are expected to be established for the Debt Financing.

  • 2. Reason for the Debt Financing

    The proceeds from the Debt Refinancing will be appropriated to repayment of JPY 4,150 million long-term loan referred to in the announcement made on March 30, 2017 entitled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" due for repayment on April 20, 2022. (The Debt Financing and the repayment of the existing borrowings shall hereinafter be referred to collectively as the "Refinancing".)

  • 3. Total amount of funds to be procured by the Debt Financing, use of funds and schedule of expenditure

    • (1) Amount of funds to be procured

      JPY 4,150 million in total

    • (2) Specific use of funds to be procured and schedule of expenditure

    Specific use of funds

    Amount

    Schedule of Expenditure

    To be allocated to repayment of the existing borrowings stated in Section 2 above.

    4,150 million yen

    April 20, 2022

  • 4. Status of Borrowings etc. after the Refinancing

(Unit: million yen)

Before the Refinancing

After the Refinancing

Change

Short-term borrowings

Long-term borrowings Total borrowings

500

500

88,140

88,140

88,640

88,640

Investment corporation bonds

1,000

1,000

Total interest-bearing liabilities

89,640

89,640

  • 5. Future Outlook

    The impact of the Refinancing on the forecast of operating results for the fiscal period ending July 31, 2022 (February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending January 31, 2023 (August 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023) has already been refelected in the "(REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended

  • January 31, 2022" which SAR announced on March 16, 2022.

  • 6. Other matters required for investors to appropriately understand and evaluate the above information

Concerning the risks pertaining to the repayment of the Debt Financing, there are no changes to "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the securities report (Japanese only) submitted on October 28, 2021.

* Star Asia Investment Corporation website address:http://starasia-reit.com/en/

This is an English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 15, 2022. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

Star Asia Investment Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
