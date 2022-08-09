Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Star Asia Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3468   JP3048200004

STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3468)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
56200.00 JPY   -1.06%
05:26aSTAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Conditions with Regard to Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Un
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Name of Property
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Asia Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Conditions with Regard to Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Un

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 9, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Director

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact: Akiko Kanno

Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Conditions with Regard to Issuance of

New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, SAR determined the offer price and other conditions concerning issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of SAR that were approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 1, 2022, as described below.

1. Issuance of new investment units through public offering (primary offering)

(1)

Paid-in amount (issue

52,968 yen per unit

amount):

(2)

Total paid-in amount (total

7,007,666,400 yen

issue amount):

(3)

Issue price (offer price):

54,795 yen per unit

(4)

Total issue price (total offer

7,249,378,500 yen

price):

(Note) The underwriters shall underwrite the investment units at the paid-in amount (issue amount) and publicly offer

the investment units at the issue price (offer price).

2. Secondary offering of investment units (over-allotment)

(1)

Total number of

14,644 units

investment units to be

offered:

(2)

Offer price:

54,795 yen per unit

(3)

Total offer price:

802,417,980 yen

Note:

This press release does not in any way constitute any part of an offering of securities for investment. This press

release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance

of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units, and not for the purpose of soliciting any

investment, within or outside of Japan. Additionally, this press release is not an offer of securities for sale in

the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be registered under the United

States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United

States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No offering or sale of

securities in the United States will be made in connection with the above-mentioned transactions. This press

release is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly in or into the United States of

America.

1

1. Calculation of offer prices

(1)

Calculation date and price:

August 9, 2022

56,200 yen

(Tuesday)

(2)

Discount rate:

2.50%

  1. Total number of investment units to be offered in the primary offering
    132,300 units
  2. Use of the funds to be procured

Net proceeds from the primary offering will be appropriated to a portion of the acquisition of the properties described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate Beneficiary Interests in Trust and entering into Lease Contracts", which was released on August 1, 2022. The remainder, if any, will be treated as cash on hand and will be appropriated to a portion of the funds to acquire specified assets in the future.

*SAR HP URL: http://starasia-reit.com/en/

Note:

This press release does not in any way constitute any part of an offering of securities for investment. This press

release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance

of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units, and not for the purpose of soliciting any

investment, within or outside of Japan. Additionally, this press release is not an offer of securities for sale in

the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be registered under the United

States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United

States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No offering or sale of

securities in the United States will be made in connection with the above-mentioned transactions. This press

release is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly in or into the United States of

America.

2

Disclaimer

Star Asia Investment Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
05:26aSTAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Conditions with..
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Of..
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Name of Property
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in CASBEE..
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Management Guidelines of..
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Real Estate Beneficiary Interests ..
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts for Operating Results for t..
PU
08/01STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Green Loan)
PU
08/01Star Asia Investment Corporation Announces Execution of Debt Financing by Green Loan
CI
07/27STAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in CASBEE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 521 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
Net income 2022 4 923 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 85 866 M 638 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 B 755 M 755 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Star Asia Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 56 800,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Kato Executive Officer
Tatsuya Harada Supervisory Officer
Masahiro Tamaki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-10.27%755
GECINA-20.67%7 349
THE GPT GROUP-19.19%5 766
MIRVAC GROUP-27.49%5 741
ICADE-24.22%3 697
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-34.33%3 591