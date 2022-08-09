Star Asia Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Conditions with Regard to Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Un

August 9, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Director

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact: Akiko Kanno

Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Conditions with Regard to Issuance of

New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, SAR determined the offer price and other conditions concerning issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of SAR that were approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 1, 2022, as described below.

1. Issuance of new investment units through public offering (primary offering)

(1) Paid-in amount (issue 52,968 yen per unit amount): (2) Total paid-in amount (total 7,007,666,400 yen issue amount): (3) Issue price (offer price): 54,795 yen per unit (4) Total issue price (total offer 7,249,378,500 yen price):

(Note) The underwriters shall underwrite the investment units at the paid-in amount (issue amount) and publicly offer

the investment units at the issue price (offer price).

2. Secondary offering of investment units (over-allotment)

(1) Total number of 14,644 units investment units to be offered: (2) Offer price: 54,795 yen per unit (3) Total offer price: 802,417,980 yen