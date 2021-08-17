Log in
    3468   JP3048200004

STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3468)
Star Asia Investment : Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

08/17/2021 | 02:03am EDT
August 17, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Officer

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact:

Akiko Kanno

Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today the establishment of interest rate swap agreements (the "Establishment of Interest Rate Swap(s)") for the long-term borrowings described in the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" dated August 2, 2021, as described below.

Please refer to the press release mentioned above for details of the borrowings for which the Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps was performed.

1. Reason for establishment

The interest rate swaps have been established in order to fix interest rate payments and hedge interest rate fluctuation risks pertaining to the borrowings under an individual term loan agreement concluded on August 17, 2021, as described in "2. Details of the established swaps" below.

2. Details of the established swaps

  1. Borrowings for which the interest rate swap agreements were concluded

Term

Borrowing

Interest

Date of

Borrowing

Principal

Repayment

Lenders

Repayment

Security

(Note 1)

amount

rates

borrowing

method

method

Date

A syndicate of

Base

lenders with

interest

Borrowing based

Sumitomo Mitsui

3,750

rate

on the individual

Banking

August 19,

(JPY 3M

million yen

term loan

Corporation and

2026

TIBOR

agreement dated

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Lump sum

+0.60%

August 17, 2021

Unsecure

as arrangers

repayment

Long-term

based on the

d

(Note 2)

August 19,

on

borrowings

basic agreement

and

A syndicate of

Base

2021

principal

dated July 29,

Unguara

lenders with

repayment

interest

2020 with

nteed

Sumitomo Mitsui

date

rate

Sumitomo Mitsui

Banking

3,250

August 21,

(JPY 3M

Banking

Corporation and

million yen

2028

TIBOR

Corporation as

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

+0.80%

agent.

as arrangers

(Note 3)

(Note 1) Long-term borrowings refer to borrowings where the period up to the repayment date is one year or more. The

1

same applies below.

(Note 2) The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., and The Minato Bank, Ltd.

(Note 3) The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., and The Minato Bank, Ltd.

  1. Details of interest rate swap agreements

Counterparty

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Notional principal

3,750 million yen

Interest rate (Note)

Fixed interest rate payable: 0.07795%

Floating interest rate receivable: JBA 3-month yen TIBOR

Commencement date

August 19, 2021

Termination date

August 19, 2026

Interest payment dates

The first interest payment date shall be September 30, 2021, and

subsequently every 3 months at the end of the month.

(Note) The interest rate for the long-term borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.67795% with the

conclusion of the Establishment of Interest Rate Swap.

Counterparty

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Notional principal

3,250 million yen

Interest rate (Note)

Fixed interest rate payable: 0.08935%

Floating interest rate receivable: JBA 3-month yen TIBOR

Commencement date

August 19, 2021

Termination date

August 21, 2028

Interest payment dates

The first interest payment date shall be September 30, 2021, and

subsequently every 3 months at the end of the month.

(Note) The interest rate for the long-term borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.88935% with the conclusion of the Establishment of Interest Rate Swap.

3. Future outlook

The impact of the Establishment of the Interest Rate Swaps on SAR's operating results is insignificant, and the impact on the forecast of operating results for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending July 31, 2022 (February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) which were announced by SAR in the "Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts for Operating Results for the 12th Fiscal Period Ending January 31, 2022 and Forecasts for Operating Results and Distribution for the 13th Fiscal Period Ending July 31, 2022" dated August 2, 2021 is minimal, and there are no changes to the forecast. With respect to the summary financial report (kessan tanshin) for SAR's 11th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021), it is scheduled to be disclosed on September 14, 2021

4. Other matters required for investors to appropriately understand and evaluate the above information.

In conjunction with the risks pertaining to the Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps, there are no changes to "Part II. Reference Information / II. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents / 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Registration Statement (Japanese only) submitted on August 2, 2021.

* Star Asia Investment Corporation website address: http://starasia-reit.com/en/

This is an English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated Augustl 17, 2021.

However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Star Asia Investment Corporation published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
