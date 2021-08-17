Star Asia Investment : Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

(Note 1) Long-term borrowings refer to borrowings where the period up to the repayment date is one year or more. The

Borrowings for which the interest rate swap agreements were concluded

The interest rate swaps have been established in order to fix interest rate payments and hedge interest rate fluctuation risks pertaining to the borrowings under an individual term loan agreement concluded on August 17, 2021, as described in "2. Details of the established swaps" below.

Please refer to the press release mentioned above for details of the borrowings for which the Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps was performed.

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today the establishment of interest rate swap agreements (the "Establishment of Interest Rate Swap(s)") for the long-term borrowings described in the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" dated August 2, 2021, as described below.

same applies below.

(Note 2) The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., and The Minato Bank, Ltd.

(Note 3) The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., and The Minato Bank, Ltd.

Details of interest rate swap agreements

Counterparty Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Notional principal 3,750 million yen Interest rate (Note) Fixed interest rate payable: 0.07795% Floating interest rate receivable: JBA 3-month yen TIBOR Commencement date August 19, 2021 Termination date August 19, 2026 Interest payment dates The first interest payment date shall be September 30, 2021, and subsequently every 3 months at the end of the month.

(Note) The interest rate for the long-term borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.67795% with the

conclusion of the Establishment of Interest Rate Swap.

Counterparty Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Notional principal 3,250 million yen Interest rate (Note) Fixed interest rate payable: 0.08935% Floating interest rate receivable: JBA 3-month yen TIBOR Commencement date August 19, 2021 Termination date August 21, 2028 Interest payment dates The first interest payment date shall be September 30, 2021, and subsequently every 3 months at the end of the month.

(Note) The interest rate for the long-term borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.88935% with the conclusion of the Establishment of Interest Rate Swap.

3. Future outlook

The impact of the Establishment of the Interest Rate Swaps on SAR's operating results is insignificant, and the impact on the forecast of operating results for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending July 31, 2022 (February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) which were announced by SAR in the "Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts for Operating Results for the 12th Fiscal Period Ending January 31, 2022 and Forecasts for Operating Results and Distribution for the 13th Fiscal Period Ending July 31, 2022" dated August 2, 2021 is minimal, and there are no changes to the forecast. With respect to the summary financial report (kessan tanshin) for SAR's 11th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021), it is scheduled to be disclosed on September 14, 2021

4. Other matters required for investors to appropriately understand and evaluate the above information.

In conjunction with the risks pertaining to the Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps, there are no changes to "Part II. Reference Information / II. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents / 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Registration Statement (Japanese only) submitted on August 2, 2021.

