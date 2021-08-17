Star Asia Investment : Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swap

August 17, 2021
Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps
Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today the establishment of interest rate swap agreements (the "Establishment of Interest Rate Swap(s)") for the long-term borrowings described in the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" dated August 2, 2021, as described below.
Please refer to the press release mentioned above for details of the borrowings for which the Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps was performed.
1. Reason for establishment
The interest rate swaps have been established in order to fix interest rate payments and hedge interest rate fluctuation risks pertaining to the borrowings under an individual term loan agreement concluded on August 17, 2021, as described in "2. Details of the established swaps" below.
2. Details of the established swaps
-
Borrowings for which the interest rate swap agreements were concluded
|
Term
|
|
Borrowing
|
Interest
|
Date of
|
Borrowing
|
Principal
|
Repayment
|
|
Lenders
|
Repayment
|
Security
|
(Note 1)
|
amount
|
rates
|
borrowing
|
method
|
method
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A syndicate of
|
|
Base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lenders with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
Borrowing based
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
rate
|
|
on the individual
|
|
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
August 19,
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY 3M
|
|
|
|
|
|
million yen
|
|
term loan
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation and
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
|
TIBOR）
|
|
agreement dated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Lump sum
|
|
|
|
+0.60%
|
|
August 17, 2021
|
|
Unsecure
|
|
as arrangers
|
|
|
|
repayment
|
Long-term
|
|
|
|
based on the
|
|
d
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
August 19,
|
|
on
|
borrowings
|
|
|
basic agreement
|
|
and
|
A syndicate of
|
|
Base
|
2021
|
|
principal
|
|
|
dated July 29,
|
|
Unguara
|
|
lenders with
|
|
|
|
repayment
|
|
|
interest
|
|
2020 with
|
|
nteed
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
rate
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
Banking
|
3,250
|
|
August 21,
|
|
|
|
(JPY 3M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation and
|
million yen
|
|
2028
|
|
|
|
TIBOR）
|
|
Corporation as
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.80%
|
|
agent.
|
|
|
|
|
as arrangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Long-term borrowings refer to borrowings where the period up to the repayment date is one year or more.
same applies below.
(Note 2) The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., and The Minato Bank, Ltd.
(Note 3) The syndicate of lenders consists of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Aozora Bank, Ltd., and The Minato Bank, Ltd.
-
Details of interest rate swap agreements
|
Counterparty
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
Notional principal
|
3,750 million yen
|
Interest rate (Note)
|
Fixed interest rate payable: 0.07795%
|
|
Floating interest rate receivable: JBA 3-month yen TIBOR
|
Commencement date
|
August 19, 2021
|
Termination date
|
August 19, 2026
|
Interest payment dates
|
The first interest payment date shall be September 30, 2021, and
|
|
subsequently every 3 months at the end of the month.
(Note) The interest rate for the long-term borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.67795% with the
conclusion of the Establishment of Interest Rate Swap.
|
Counterparty
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
Notional principal
|
3,250 million yen
|
Interest rate (Note)
|
Fixed interest rate payable: 0.08935%
|
|
Floating interest rate receivable: JBA 3-month yen TIBOR
|
Commencement date
|
August 19, 2021
|
Termination date
|
August 21, 2028
|
Interest payment dates
|
The first interest payment date shall be September 30, 2021, and
|
|
subsequently every 3 months at the end of the month.
(Note) The interest rate for the long-term borrowing will be effectively fixed at 0.88935% with the conclusion of the Establishment of Interest Rate Swap.
3. Future outlook
The impact of the Establishment of the Interest Rate Swaps on SAR's operating results is insignificant, and the impact on the forecast of operating results for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending July 31, 2022 (February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022) which were announced by SAR in the "Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts for Operating Results for the 12th Fiscal Period Ending January 31, 2022 and Forecasts for Operating Results and Distribution for the 13th Fiscal Period Ending July 31, 2022" dated August 2, 2021 is minimal, and there are no changes to the forecast. With respect to the summary financial report (kessan tanshin) for SAR's 11th Fiscal Period (February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021), it is scheduled to be disclosed on September 14, 2021
4. Other matters required for investors to appropriately understand and evaluate the above information.
In conjunction with the risks pertaining to the Establishment of Interest Rate Swaps, there are no changes to "Part II. Reference Information / II. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents / 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Registration Statement (Japanese only) submitted on August 2, 2021.
* Star Asia Investment Corporation website address: http://starasia-reit.com/en/
This is an English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated Augustl 17, 2021.
However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
