Star Asia Investment : Semi-Annual Report for the 11th Fiscal Period

To Our Unitholders

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Executive Director

Atsushi Kato

Message

We appreciate your continued support and guidance of Star Asia Investment Corporation (SAR) and the asset management company Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

We believe that there are people facing unprecedented crisis and challenges caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic among our shareholders, so we would like to express our sincere hope that such conditions will be resolved, and that peaceful daily life will be regained as early as possible.

SAR achieved steady growth by continuously executing measures in pursuing to maximize unitholders' interests since its listing in April 2016. The asset size as of the end of 11th Fiscal Period is 166.7 billion yen and this was recently expanded to 179.6 billion yen (60 properties) with the acquisition of properties through a public offering executed in August 2021. The executed acquisitions of properties are positioned as the initial step towards the asset size target of 300 billion yen in the medium-term management plan established in March 2021, and we consider focusing on external growth more than ever going forward to achieve the target.

During the 11th Fiscal Period, the timing to regain peaceful daily life from the COVID-19 infection continued to be uncertain in Japan. On the other hand, SAR believes that there were signs that future economic conditions will turn upward, such as the Tokyo Olympic Games being successfully held and the increase in vaccination rate.

Under such circumstances, as a result of conducting management pursuing maximization of unitholders' interests as well as seeking to maintain and enhance rent revenue from the portfolio, reduce construction costs with increased order quantity of repair works, etc. and cost reductions with adjustments, etc., SAR posted operating revenue of 5,560 million yen, ordinary income of 2,407 million yen, net income of 2,407 million yen and cash distribution per unit of 1,462 yen.