Star Asia Investment : Announces Preferential Negotiation Rights for the Acquisition of Additional Assets

April 23, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Officer

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kato President and CEO Contact: Akiko Kanno Director and CFO TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Announcement of Signing of Preferential Negotiation Rights Agreement for the Acquisition of Assets

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today that it has entered in to a preferential negotiation rights agreement for "Rise", a residential property located in Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture (the "Property"). Details are as follows.

1. Reason for Signing of the Preferential Negotiation Rights Agreement

SAR has continued to expand its asset size based on external growth founded upon strong sponsor support from Star Asia Group and also due to the merger with Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation on August 1, 2020. Going forward, SAR will continue to secure opportunities for external growth, such as by accumulating properties for which SAR has preferential negotiation rights, aiming to achieve the goal of asset size of JPY 300 billion which has been incorporated in the mid-term business plan.

The Property which is subject to the preferential negotiation rights agreement is a residential complex targeting a wide range of residents from singles to DINKS and also families. It has maintained a high occupancy rate due to the variety of floor plans offered as well as excellent traffic convenience for access to major business districts in central Tokyo. If the Property is acquired, it is expected to contribute to the improved stability of portfolio income.

Furthermore, SAR has already secured preferential negotiation rights for 8 properties (3 offices, 1 commercial retail facility, 2 residences, and 2 purpose-built student accommodations) apart from the Property. The total preferential negotiation price etc. or appraisal values etc. of the 9 properties including the Property is approximately JPY27.7billion (see Note), and SAR will aim for further external growth by utilizing the preferential negotiation rights for these 9 properties and also by continuing to collaborate with Star Asia Group going forward.

(Note) Regarding the total value of the preferential negotiation prices etc. or the total value of appraisal values etc., please refer to the Section "4. Preferential Negotiation Rights held by SAR" below.

2. Summary of the agreement on preferential negotiation rights with respect to the Property

Rise