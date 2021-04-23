Log in
    3468   JP3048200004

STAR ASIA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3468)
Star Asia Investment : Announces Preferential Negotiation Rights for the Acquisition of Additional Assets

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
April 23, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Officer

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact:

Akiko Kanno

Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Announcement of Signing of Preferential Negotiation Rights Agreement for the Acquisition of Assets

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today that it has entered in to a preferential negotiation rights agreement for "Rise", a residential property located in Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture (the "Property"). Details are as follows.

1. Reason for Signing of the Preferential Negotiation Rights Agreement

SAR has continued to expand its asset size based on external growth founded upon strong sponsor support from Star Asia Group and also due to the merger with Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation on August 1, 2020. Going forward, SAR will continue to secure opportunities for external growth, such as by accumulating properties for which SAR has preferential negotiation rights, aiming to achieve the goal of asset size of JPY 300 billion which has been incorporated in the mid-term business plan.

The Property which is subject to the preferential negotiation rights agreement is a residential complex targeting a wide range of residents from singles to DINKS and also families. It has maintained a high occupancy rate due to the variety of floor plans offered as well as excellent traffic convenience for access to major business districts in central Tokyo. If the Property is acquired, it is expected to contribute to the improved stability of portfolio income.

Furthermore, SAR has already secured preferential negotiation rights for 8 properties (3 offices, 1 commercial retail facility, 2 residences, and 2 purpose-built student accommodations) apart from the Property. The total preferential negotiation price etc. or appraisal values etc. of the 9 properties including the Property is approximately JPY27.7billion (see Note), and SAR will aim for further external growth by utilizing the preferential negotiation rights for these 9 properties and also by continuing to collaborate with Star Asia Group going forward.

(Note) Regarding the total value of the preferential negotiation prices etc. or the total value of appraisal values etc., please refer to the Section "4. Preferential Negotiation Rights held by SAR" below.

2. Summary of the agreement on preferential negotiation rights with respect to the Property

  1. Rise

Counterparty

ML Estate Company, Limited

Description of

During the Subject Period (as defined below), in the case of commencing disposition

major rights

activities for the Property, the Counterparty shall first notify SAR of the fact that it will

commence such activities in writing in preference to third parties. When SAR receives

such notice, it may consider whether or not it desires to acquire the Property, and if it

1

desires to acquire it, it may consider the desired terms and conditions.

The Property

Rise

Signing Date

April 23, 2021

Subject Period

From April 23, 2021 to March 31, 2023 (Provided, however, that in the case where

either the contract counterparty or SAR requests, the parties may negotiate

extension of the term for up to 12 months.)

  • SAR has no obligation to acquire the Property. Upon deciding whether or not to purchase, it will be necessary for SAR to take necessary internal procedures such as conducting necessary due diligence including obtaining real estate appraisals.
  • Upon signing the preferential negotiation rights agreement, SAR will not pay any consideration to the counterparty.

3. General Description of the Property

(1) Rise

Name of the Property

Rise

Location

6-13-1 Futako, Takatsu-ku,Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa (residence indication)

Nearest station

Approximate 9-minute walk from "Takatsu" station on the Tokyu Denentoshi Line

Approximate 15-minute walk from "Mizonokuchi" station on the JR Nambu Line and

Tokyu Denentoshi Line.

Asset type

Residence

Site area

2,624.51 (Note)

Total floor space

5,029.52 (Note)

Structure

Reinforced concrete structure, roofing, 1 basement floor, 5 stories (Note)

/ Number of Stories

Dates of completion

Newly constructed on August 23, 1988

Building extended on March 9, 2007

Features

The Property is an apartment residence complex located within walking distance from

"Takatsu" and "Mizonokuchi" stations as described above. The Tokyu Denentoshi Line

provides good access to major business districts, taking approximately 19-minutes to

"Shibuya" station and approximately 35 minutes to "Otemachi" station. Furthermore,

around "Takatsu" station, there are living convenience facilities such as convenience

stores and super markets, and the area surrounding "Mizonokuchi" station is one of

the largest commercial districts of Kawasaki City, providing the Property with high life

convenience.

In 2007, the Property has implemented large-scale renovation and repair works

including in the exclusive use areas. There are a total of 76 residential units and has a

variety of floor plans to accommodate varying life stages ranging from 36.55 to

91.42 (mostly around 40 : 52 units), making the Property appealing to a wide

range of residents from singles and DINKS to families.

(Note) Figures are taken from the registry.

2

4. Preferential Negotiation Rights held by SAR

As of today, SAR has entered into agreements on preferential negotiation rights for acquiring properties,

with respect to the following 9 properties in total which include the Property.

Completion/

No.

Name of the Property

Asset Type

Location

Value Etc.

Planned

completion

1

OHA Building

Office

Tachikawa-shi,

Total amount of the

May 1990

Tokyo

preferential

negotiation prices

2

Nishi-Ikebukuro

Retail

Toshima-ku,

etc.

November 1992

1 Chome Building

Tokyo

5090 million yen

(Note 1)

Purpose-built

Bunkyo-ku,

3

HAKUSAN HOUSE

student

February 2018

Tokyo

accommodation

Purpose-built

Suginami-ku,

4

KAMIKITA HOUSE

student

December 2019

Tokyo

accommodation

Total amount of the

5

URBAN CENTER HAKATA

Office

Fukuoka-shi,

appraisal values etc.

September 2020

Fukuoka

(Note 2)

6

URBAN CENTER MIDOSUJI

Office

Osaka-shi,

April 2019

Osaka

22,643million yen

7

MIJAS Miyamaedaira WEST

Residence

Kawasaki-shi,

June 2021

MIJAS Miyamaedaira EAST

Kanagawa

(planned)

8

City Heim Kamezawa

Residence

Sumida-ku,

October 1997

Tokyo

9

Rise

Residence

Kawasaki-shi,

August 1988

(the Property)

Kanagawa

(Note 1) The "Total amount of the preferential negotiation prices etc." means the total amount of the preferential negotiation price as stated in the agreement on preferential negotiation rights.

(Note 2) The 'Total amount of the appraisal values etc." means the total of (i) the appraisal values in cases where appraisals have been obtained, and (ii) the expected acquisition price by Star Asia Group in cases where appraisals have not been obtained.

5. Future Outlook

Signing of the above-mentioned agreement on preferential negotiation rights is not expected to have any impact on the financial performance of SAR.

* Star Asia Investment Corporation website address: http://starasia-reit.com/en/

This is an English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 23, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

3

Photographs of properties and conceptual drawings

Rise (the Property)

OHA Building

URBAN CENTER MIDOSUJI

URBAN CENTER HAKATA

City Heim Kamezawa

MIJAS Miyamaedaira WEST / MIJAS Miyamaedaira EAST

(see Note)

Nishi0Ikebukuro 1 Chome Building

HAKUSAN HOUSE

4

KAMIKITA HOUSE

(Note) MIJAS Miyamaedaira WEST / MIJAS Miyamaedaira EAST which is subject to the preferential negotiation rights is currently under construction, and therefore a conceptual drawing has been inserted.

5

Disclaimer

Star Asia Investment Corporation published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
