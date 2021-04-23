Star Asia Investment : Announces Preferential Negotiation Rights for the Acquisition of Additional Assets

April 23, 2021
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
Star Asia Investment Corporation
Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Officer
(Code: 3468)
Asset Management Company
Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Atsushi Kato
President and CEO
Contact:
Akiko Kanno
Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5425-1340
Announcement of Signing of Preferential Negotiation Rights Agreement for the Acquisition of Assets
Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") announces today that it has entered in to a preferential negotiation rights agreement for "Rise", a residential property located in Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture (the "Property"). Details are as follows.
1. Reason for Signing of the Preferential Negotiation Rights Agreement
SAR has continued to expand its asset size based on external growth founded upon strong sponsor support from Star Asia Group and also due to the merger with Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation on August 1, 2020. Going forward, SAR will continue to secure opportunities for external growth, such as by accumulating properties for which SAR has preferential negotiation rights, aiming to achieve the goal of asset size of JPY 300 billion which has been incorporated in the mid-term business plan.
The Property which is subject to the preferential negotiation rights agreement is a residential complex targeting a wide range of residents from singles to DINKS and also families. It has maintained a high occupancy rate due to the variety of floor plans offered as well as excellent traffic convenience for access to major business districts in central Tokyo. If the Property is acquired, it is expected to contribute to the improved stability of portfolio income.
Furthermore, SAR has already secured preferential negotiation rights for 8 properties (3 offices, 1 commercial retail facility, 2 residences, and 2 purpose-built student accommodations) apart from the Property. The total preferential negotiation price etc. or appraisal values etc. of the 9 properties including the Property is approximately JPY27.7billion (see Note), and SAR will aim for further external growth by utilizing the preferential negotiation rights for these 9 properties and also by continuing to collaborate with Star Asia Group going forward.
(Note) Regarding the total value of the preferential negotiation prices etc. or the total value of appraisal values etc., please refer to the Section "4. Preferential Negotiation Rights held by SAR" below.
2. Summary of the agreement on preferential negotiation rights with respect to the Property
Rise
Counterparty
ML Estate Company, Limited
Description of
During the Subject Period (as defined below), in the case of commencing disposition
major rights
activities for the Property, the Counterparty shall first notify SAR of the fact that it will
commence such activities in writing in preference to third parties. When SAR receives
such notice, it may consider whether or not it desires to acquire the Property, and if it
desires to acquire it, it may consider the desired terms and conditions.
The Property
Rise
Signing Date
April 23, 2021
Subject Period
From April 23, 2021 to March 31, 2023 (Provided, however, that in the case where
either the contract counterparty or SAR requests, the parties may negotiate
extension of the term for up to 12 months.)
SAR has no obligation to acquire the Property. Upon deciding whether or not to purchase, it will be necessary for SAR to take necessary internal procedures such as conducting necessary due diligence including obtaining real estate appraisals.
Upon signing the preferential negotiation rights agreement, SAR will not pay any consideration to the counterparty.
3. General Description of the Property
(1) Rise
Name of the Property
Rise
Location
6-13-1 Futako, Takatsu-ku,Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa (residence indication)
Nearest station
Approximate 9-minute walk from "Takatsu" station on the Tokyu Denentoshi Line
Approximate 15-minute walk from "Mizonokuchi" station on the JR Nambu Line and
Tokyu Denentoshi Line.
Asset type
Residence
Site area
2,624.51 ㎡ (Note)
Total floor space
5,029.52 ㎡ (Note)
Structure
Reinforced concrete structure, roofing, 1 basement floor, 5 stories (Note)
/ Number of Stories
Dates of completion
Newly constructed on August 23, 1988
Building extended on March 9, 2007
Features
The Property is an apartment residence complex located within walking distance from
"Takatsu" and "Mizonokuchi" stations as described above. The Tokyu Denentoshi Line
provides good access to major business districts, taking approximately 19-minutes to
"Shibuya" station and approximately 35 minutes to "Otemachi" station. Furthermore,
around "Takatsu" station, there are living convenience facilities such as convenience
stores and super markets, and the area surrounding "Mizonokuchi" station is one of
the largest commercial districts of Kawasaki City, providing the Property with high life
convenience.
In 2007, the Property has implemented large-scale renovation and repair works
including in the exclusive use areas. There are a total of 76 residential units and has a
variety of floor plans to accommodate varying life stages ranging from 36.55 ㎡ to
91.42 ㎡ (mostly around 40 ㎡: 52 units), making the Property appealing to a wide
range of residents from singles and DINKS to families.
(Note) Figures are taken from the registry.
4. Preferential Negotiation Rights held by SAR
As of today, SAR has entered into agreements on preferential negotiation rights for acquiring properties,
with respect to the following 9 properties in total which include the Property.
Completion/
No.
Name of the Property
|
|
Location
|
|
Planned
|
|
1
|
OHA Building
|
Office
|
Tachikawa-shi,
|
Total amount of the
|
May 1990
Tokyo
|
preferential
negotiation prices
2
|
Nishi-Ikebukuro
|
Retail
|
Toshima-ku,
|
etc.
|
November 1992
|
1 Chome Building
|
Tokyo
|
5090 million yen
|
(Note 1)
Purpose-built
|
|
3
|
HAKUSAN HOUSE
|
student
|
February 2018
|
Tokyo
|
accommodation
Purpose-built
|
Suginami-ku,
|
4
|
KAMIKITA HOUSE
|
student
|
December 2019
|
Tokyo
|
accommodation
|
Total amount of the
5
|
|
URBAN CENTER HAKATA
|
Office
|
Fukuoka-shi,
|
appraisal values etc.
|
September 2020
|
|
Fukuoka
|
(Note 2)
6
|
|
URBAN CENTER MIDOSUJI
|
Office
|
Osaka-shi,
|
April 2019
|
Osaka
|
22,643million yen
7
|
|
MIJAS Miyamaedaira WEST
|
Residence
|
Kawasaki-shi,
|
June 2021
|
MIJAS Miyamaedaira EAST
|
Kanagawa
|
(planned)
8
|
|
City Heim Kamezawa
|
Residence
|
Sumida-ku,
|
October 1997
|
Tokyo
|
9
|
|
Rise
|
Residence
|
Kawasaki-shi,
|
August 1988
|
(the Property)
Kanagawa
|
(Note 1) The "Total amount of the preferential negotiation prices etc." means the total amount of the preferential negotiation price as stated in the agreement on preferential negotiation rights.
(Note 2) The 'Total amount of the appraisal values etc." means the total of (i) the appraisal values in cases where appraisals have been obtained, and (ii) the expected acquisition price by Star Asia Group in cases where appraisals have not been obtained.
5. Future Outlook
Signing of the above-mentioned agreement on preferential negotiation rights is not expected to have any impact on the financial performance of SAR.
* Star Asia Investment Corporation website address: http://starasia-reit.com/en/
This is an English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 23, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
Photographs of properties and conceptual drawings
Rise (the Property)
OHA Building
URBAN CENTER MIDOSUJI
URBAN CENTER HAKATA
City Heim Kamezawa
MIJAS Miyamaedaira WEST / MIJAS Miyamaedaira EAST
(see Note)
Nishi0Ikebukuro 1 Chome Building
HAKUSAN HOUSE
KAMIKITA HOUSE
(Note) MIJAS Miyamaedaira WEST / MIJAS Miyamaedaira EAST which is subject to the preferential negotiation rights is currently under construction, and therefore a conceptual drawing has been inserted.
Star Asia Investment Corporation published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:08 UTC.