Star Bulk Carriers Corp. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 263.46 million compared to USD 294.8 million a year ago. Net income was USD 39.71 million compared to USD 85.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.46 compared to USD 0.84 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.45 compared to USD 0.84 a year ago.
For the full year, revenue was USD 949.27 million compared to USD 1,437.16 million a year ago. Net income was USD 173.56 million compared to USD 566 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.76 compared to USD 5.54 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.76 compared to USD 5.52 a year ago.