Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a Greece-based global shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. The Company's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal, and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. Its fleet consists of 128 vessels with carrying capacities between 52,247 and 209,537 dwt. The Company's fleet includes Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of more than 14 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) and an average age of approximately 10 years. Star Bulk Carriers Corp's vessels transport minerals from the Americas and Australia to East Asia, particularly China, but also Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia; minerals, grain products, and steel between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Indonesia and from these areas to China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and others.