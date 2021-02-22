Star Bulk Carriers : Earnings - Finnancial Documents

Capital Link US

Moderator: Simos Spryou

February 18, 2021

Star Bulk Carriers conference call on the fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

We have with us Mr. Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hamish Norton, President; Mr. Nicos Rescos, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Simos Spyrou and Mr. Christos Begleris, co-Chief financial Officers of the company.

Christos Begleris: I'm Christos Begleris, Co-Chief Financial Officer of

Star Bulk Carriers, and I would like to welcome you to the Star Bulk Carriers conference call regarding our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Before we begin, I kindly ask you to take a moment to read the safe harbor statement on slide number two of our presentation. Today's presentation will focus on an overview of our fourth quarter and full year results, our cash evolution during the quarter, our operational performance, our future dry dockand ballast water treatment system expenses and the latest industry's fundamentals before opening up for questions.

Let us now turn to slide number three of the presentation for a summary of our fourth quarter 2020 financial highlights. In the three months ending December 31, 2020, TCE revenues amounted to $140.7 million compared to $148 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $81.5 million versus $88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter amounted to $27.8 million or $0.29 earnings per share versus $23.5 million net income or $0.25 earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our time charter equivalent rate during this quarter was $13,415 per vessel per day. Total cash today stands at $232 million with total debt at approximately $1.63 billion. A $30 million revolving facility is currently undrawn and this included pro forma in the above figures.

As far as our recent vessel acquisitions are concerned, we have taken delivery of the three 2010 built Capesize vessels acquired from E.R. Capital and expect to take delivery of the seven Scorpio Bulkers vessels in March 2021, reaching a total of 126 vessels on the water on a fully delivered basis.

Turning to slide number four. This is a summary of our full year 2020 financial highlights. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $229.1 million versus $237.3 million in 2019.

Net income for 2020 amounting to $9.7 million or $0.10 earnings per share versus $16.2 million net loss or $0.17 loss per share in 2019. Slide five graphically illustrates the changes in the company's cash balance during the fourth quarter. The company started the quarter with $222.1 million in cash and generated positive cash flow from operating activities of $58.1 million.

After including debt proceeds and repayments, CapEx payments for scrubber and ballast water treatment system installments, we arrived at a cash balance of $195.5 million at the end of the quarter. I would just highlight here that the reduction in our cash balance is due to the fact that during the fourth quarter,we prepaid voluntarily the $30 million revolving facility, which can be withdrawn at any time.

Slide six, we demonstrate the changes in the company's net debt over the past year. In early 2020, the company started with an adjusted net debt of $1.52 billion, peaking in May 2020 at $1.54 billion and then continuously decreasing until today (inaudible) where we summarize our operational performance.

OpEx was $4,169 per vessel per day for the quarter and $4,122 per vessel per day for the whole of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased crew expenses throughout the year due to COVID-19 disruptions and crew changes.

Otherwise, our vessels have operated largely uninterrupted during the second half of 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net cash G&A expenses were $1,068 per vessel per day for the quarter and $1,035 per vessel per day for 2020. The combination of our in-house management and the scale of the group enable us to provide our service at very competitive costs, complemented by excellent ship management capabilities, with Star Bulk currently number one amongst our listed peers in terms of Rightship Ratings.

Slide eight provides some guidance around our future dry docks and ballast water treatment system expenses for 2021 and the relevant total of five days. The 2021 numbers are based on current estimates around retrofit planning, vessel employment and yard capacity. These figures incorporate our current understanding of present and future shipyard congestion.

Since the beginning of the year, 10 vessels have enter dry dock and 5 have already been retrofitted with ballast water systems. Our expected CapEx for 2021 is estimated at $20.9 million for the dry docking of 31 vessels with another $23.2 million for the ballast water system CapEx of 23 vessels. In total, we expect to have approximately 943 off-hire days during the year.

I will now pass the floor to our CEO, Petros Pappas, for a market update and his closing remarks.

Petros Alexandros Pappas: Thank you, Nico. Please turn to slide nine for a brief update of supply. During 2020, a total of 48.8 million deadweight was delivered, and 15.4 million deadweight was sent to demolition for a net fleet growth of 33.4 million deadweight or 3.7 percent. Quarantine related to the coronavirus outbreak and complications on crew changes created strong supply and efficiencies throughout the year, while freezing weather conditions during December disrupted port operations in the North Pacific and led to a record high congestion.

New environmental regulations and uncertainties around the future vessel proportion are expected to keep dry bulk newbuilding activity under control over the next years. The order book decreased to a historical low of 5.8 percent of the fleet with just 14.7 million deadweight firm orders reported during 2020. Increased demand from ship breakers push scrap prices higher and made demolition of all the tonnage a more attractive option for ship owners.

The IMO low sulfur regulation and switch to more expensive VLSFO led to a 0.3 percent decrease of average steaming speeds during 2020 despite the strong correction in crude oil prices at the start of the year. We expect that oil prices will increase as the global economy recovers from the pandemic and the higher bunker price environment to incentivize low steaming and improved scrubber savings. As a result of the above positive trends, net fleet growth is projected to correct an average around 1.5 percent per annum between 2021 and 2023.

Let's now turn to slide 10 for a brief update of demand. 2020 was a challenging year for trade as COVID-19 affected consumption and disrupted the supply chain of all dry bulk cargoes. According to Clarksons, total dry bulk trade during 2020 is estimated to have declined by 2.1 percent in tons, with a negative effect concentrated in the first half of the year. China led the recovery, and during the second half, imported record high volumes of iron ore, grains and bauxite. Economic activity from the rest of the world remains depressed for a prolonged period and slowly began to recover during the fourth quarter.