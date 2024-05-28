In today's presentation, we will go through our Q1 results, cash evolution during the quarter, actions taken to create value for our shareholders, and update on the Eagle Bulk integration, vessel operations, fleet update, the latest on the ESG front and our views on industry fundamentals before opening up for questions.

Let us now turn to slide three of the presentation for a summary of our first quarter 2024 highlights. For the first quarter, the company reported the following, net income amounted to $75 million with adjusted net income of $73 million or $0.87 adjusted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $123 million for the quarter. For the first quarter, as per our existing dividend policy, we declared a dividend per share of $0.75 payable on or about June 6, 2023. Since 2021, dividend distributions and share buybacks are over $1.2 billion and $0.4 billion respectively. Our total liquidity today stands strong at $472 million. Meanwhile, our total debt stands at $1.45 billion.

On the top right of the page you will see our daily figures per vessel for the quarter. Our TCE rate was 19,627 per vessel per day, our combined daily OpEx and net cash G&A expenses per vessel per day amounted to 6,185. Therefore, our TCE less OpEx and cash G&A is around $13,442 per vessel per day.

Following Eagle shareholders' approval on April 9th, the Eagle Bulk transaction was completed and each Eagle Bulk shareholder received 2.6211 Star Bulk shares per share of Eagle. Eagle Bulk's convertible notes will be exchangeable at the conversion rate equal to 83.67 shares of Star Bulk common stock when it matures on August 1, 2024.

Cash received following the Eagle merger amounted to $104.3 million. Currently, we have 161 vessels on a fully delivered basis, including the five newbuilding Kamsarmax vessels we have announced.

During 2024, we have sold eight vessels for total gross proceeds of $150 million. Four of these vessels, namely Star Audrey, Star Pyxis, Stellar Eagle, and Crowned Eagle, are expected to be delivered during Q2 to their new owners.

Slide four graphically illustrates the change in the company's cash balance during the first quarter. We started the quarter with $262 million in cash and generated positive cash flow for operating activities of $114 million. Including debt proceeds and repayments, CapEx payments for energy saving devices and Ballast Water Treatment System installments and the Q4 dividend payment, we arrived at a cash balance of $269 million at the end of the quarter.