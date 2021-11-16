Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBLK   MHY8162K2046

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

(SBLK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/16 04:00:00 pm
18.19 USD   -4.61%
05:47pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Q3 2021 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05:32pStar Bulk Carriers 3Q Profit Benefits From Supply-Chain Crunch
DJ
05:14pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Star Bulk Carriers : Q3 2021 - Earnings Presentation

11/16/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: SBLK

Financial Results Q3 2021

November 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains among other things, certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "may", ''could", "would", "should", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, including, without limitation, operating or financial results, if any, may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include (i)general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values (ii) the strength of world economies, the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates (iii) changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels (iv) changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs (v)changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities (vi) the impact of regulation and regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks, including the impact of IMO's MARPOL ANNEX VI and IMO 2020 regulations and any changes thereof (vii) potential liability from pending or future litigation (viii) general domestic and international political conditions and potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events (ix) the availability of financing and refinancing (x)potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, , (xi) vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hire, risks associated with vessel construction and potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instrument (xii) our ability to have scrubbers installed within the price range and time frame anticipated (xiii) our ability to obtain any additional financing we may seek for scrubbers on acceptable terms (xiv) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel (xv) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we plan to install. Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary.

Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Certain financial information and data contained in this presentation is unaudited and does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or to Securities and Exchange Commission Regulations. We may also from time to time make forward-looking statements in our periodic reports that we will furnish to or file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in other information sent to our security holders, and in other written materials. We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. This presentation includes certain estimated financial information and forecasts that are not derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to the Company's shareholders as they indicate the ability of Star Bulk, to meet capital expenditures, working capital requirements and other obligations. The estimations of daily TCE rates are provided using the discharge-to-discharge method of accounting, while as per US GAAP we recognize revenues in our books using the load-to-discharge method of accounting. Both methods recognize the same total TCE revenues over the completion of a voyage, however discharge-to-discharge method recognizes revenues over more days, resulting in lower daily TCE rates. Under the load-to discharge method of accounting, increased ballast days at the end of the quarter will reduce the revenues that can be booked, following the accounting cut-off, in the relevant quarter, resulting in reduced daily TCE rates for the respective period.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this presentation might not occur, and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

This presentation is strictly confidential. This presentation is not an offer to sell any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

2

Q3 2021 Company Highlights

Financial highlights

Record historical performance on a quarterly basis

  • Net Income of $220.4 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) of $224.7, or $2.20 per basic share
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $277.8 million
  • Declared dividend of $1.25 per share payable on or about December 22, 2021

Significant developments

  • Prepaid 8.3% Senior Notes of $50 million due in 2022
  • Repurchased 466,268 common shares at an average price of $22.01, total shares outstanding today 102,288,448
  • Hedged 75,000 tons for Q1 2022 of the VLSFO -HSFO spread at an average price of $134.8 per ton
  • Released our third consecutive ESG report for 2020

Daily Figures

TCE per vessel(3)

$30,626

Avg. daily OPEX per vessel(4)

$4,304

Avg. daily net cash G&A expenses per vessel

$987

TCE less OPEX less G&A expenses

$25,335

Booked 71% of available days for Q4 2021 at a daily rate of $38,250

Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EBITDA Performance

$277.8

$224.7

$182.5

$128.8

$79.7

$81.5

$84.8

$32.6

$35.1

$27.3

$29.5

$35.7

($22.2)

($18.1)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Notes:

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. NI / (Loss)

  1. Adjusted Net Income excludes certain non-cash items
  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash items
  3. TCE = (Total voyage revenues - Voyage expenses - Charter-in hire expenses+ Realized gain/(loss) from bunker and FFAs) /Available Days

(4) Excludes predelivery and one-off expenses

3

Significant Cash from Operations in Q3 2021

Q3 2021 Cash Flow Bridge

$700

$147.5

($94.5 )

$600

($50.0 )

$0.7

($47.2 )

$500

$251.0

($5.8 )

($0.9 )

($71.9 )

$400

$371.7

$300

$242.8

$200

$100

$0

Cash at

Cash from

Insurance

New Debt Gross

Debt

8.3% Notes

Regular Debt

BWTS CAPEX

Other

Q2 2021

Cash at end of

Beginning of

Operations

Proceeds

Proceeds

Prepayment

Prepayment

Repayment

Dividend

Period Q3 2021

Period Q3 2021

Payment

4

Simple, Transparent Dividend Policy: (A-B) / C

Q3 2021 Dividend Calculation

All figures in $ millions except for Number of Owned Vessels and per share figures

(A)

Total Cash Balance ($ millions)

$371.7

Minimum Cash Balance Per Vessel

$1.9

Number of Owned Vessels

128

(B)

Total Minimum Cash Threshold

$243.2

(A - B)

Declared Dividend

$128.5

(C)

Number of Shares

102.288

(A - B)

Dividend per Share

$1.25

(C)

Summary Dividend Policy

Dividend Policy

On November 20, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a dividend policy whereby each quarter, an aggregate dividend will be declared equal to:

  1. The Total Cash Balance(1)

less

  1. A Minimum Cash Balance equal to the Number of Vessels(2) multiplied by
    1. $1.40 million for Q1 2021;
    2. $1.65 million for Q2 2021;
    3. $1.90 million for Q3, 2021; or
    4. $2.10 million for Q4 2021 and thereafter

divided by

  1. Number of shares outstanding
  1. "Total Cash Balance" means (a) the aggregate amount of cash on Star Bulk's balance sheet as of the last day of the quarter preceding the relevant dividend declaration date minus (b) any proceeds received by Star Bulk, including its subsidiaries, from vessel sales, or additional proceeds from vessel refinancings, or securities offerings in the last 12 months that have been earmarked for share repurchases, debt prepayment, vessel acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
  2. "Number of Vessels" means the total number of vessels owned by the Company, including its subsidiaries, or that are subject to sale and leaseback transactions and finance leases, as of the last day of the quarter preceding

the relevant dividend declaration date.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
05:47pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Q3 2021 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05:32pStar Bulk Carriers 3Q Profit Benefits From Supply-Chain Crunch
DJ
05:14pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04pStar Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $220.4 Million for the Third Quarter Of ..
GL
03:19pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Star Bulk Carriers Corp, 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.2% ..
MT
11/15STAR BULK CARRIERS : Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast
PU
11/10Star bulk carriers corp. announces its 2020 environmental, social and governance report
AQ
11/09Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ..
AQ
11/01Star Bulk Announces Date For The Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
GL
11/01Star Bulk Announces Date For The Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 108 M - -
Net income 2021 592 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,47x
Yield 2021 17,2%
Capitalization 1 950 M 1 950 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,07 $
Average target price 31,88 $
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petros Alexandros Pappas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamish Norton President
Simos Georgios Spyrou Co-Chief Financial Officer
Christos Begleris Co-Chief Financial Officer
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.115.97%1 950
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.193.61%21 300
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 854
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.71%2 716
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA102.67%2 286
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED197.75%1 894