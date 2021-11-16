Star Bulk Carriers : Q3 2021 - Earnings Presentation
Financial Results Q3 2021
November 2021
Q3 2021 Company Highlights
Financial highlights
Record historical performance on a quarterly basis
Net Income of $220.4 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) of $224.7, or $2.20 per basic share
Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $277.8 million
Declared dividend of $1.25 per share payable on or about December 22, 2021
Significant developments
Prepaid 8.3% Senior Notes of $50 million due in 2022
Repurchased 466,268 common shares at an average price of $22.01, total shares outstanding today 102,288,448
Hedged 75,000 tons for Q1 2022 of the VLSFO -HSFO spread at an average price of $134.8 per ton
Released our third consecutive ESG report for 2020
Daily Figures
TCE per vessel(3)
$30,626
Avg. daily OPEX per vessel(4)
$4,304
Avg. daily net cash G&A expenses per vessel
$987
TCE less OPEX less G&A expenses
$25,335
Booked 71% of available days for Q4 2021 at a daily rate of $38,250
Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EBITDA Performance
$277.8
$224.7
$182.5
$128.8
$79.7
$81.5
$84.8
$32.6
$35.1
$27.3
$29.5
$35.7
($22.2)
($18.1)
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Notes:
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. NI / (Loss)
Adjusted Net Income excludes certain non-cash items
Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash items
TCE = (Total voyage revenues - Voyage expenses - Charter-in hire expenses+ Realized gain/(loss) from bunker and FFAs) /Available Days
(4) Excludes predelivery and one-off expenses
Significant Cash from Operations in Q3 2021
Q3 2021 Cash Flow Bridge
$700
$147.5
($94.5 )
$600
($50.0 )
$0.7
($47.2 )
$500
$251.0
($5.8 )
($0.9 )
($71.9 )
$400
$371.7
$300
$242.8
$200
$100
$0
Cash at
Cash from
Insurance
New Debt Gross
Debt
8.3% Notes
Regular Debt
BWTS CAPEX
Other
Q2 2021
Cash at end of
Beginning of
Operations
Proceeds
Proceeds
Prepayment
Prepayment
Repayment
Dividend
Period Q3 2021
Period Q3 2021
Payment
Simple, Transparent Dividend Policy: (A-B) / C
Q3 2021 Dividend Calculation
All figures in $ millions except for Number of Owned Vessels and per share figures
(A)
Total CashBalance ($ millions)
$371.7
Minimum Cash Balance Per Vessel
$1.9
Number of Owned Vessels
128
(B)
Total Minimum Cash Threshold
$243.2
(A - B)
Declared Dividend
$128.5
(C)
Number of Shares
102.288
(A - B)
Dividend per Share
$1.25
(C)
Summary Dividend Policy
Dividend Policy
On November 20, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a dividend policy whereby each quarter, an aggregate dividend will be declared equal to:
The Total Cash Balance(1)
less
A Minimum Cash Balance equal to the Number of Vessels(2) multiplied by
$1.40 million for Q1 2021;
$1.65 million for Q2 2021;
$1.90 million for Q3, 2021; or
$2.10 million for Q4 2021 and thereafter
divided by
Number of shares outstanding
"Total Cash Balance" means (a) the aggregate amount of cash on Star Bulk's balance sheet as of the last day of the quarter preceding the relevant dividend declaration date minus (b) any proceeds received by Star Bulk, including its subsidiaries, from vessel sales, or additional proceeds from vessel refinancings, or securities offerings in the last 12 months that have been earmarked for share repurchases, debt prepayment, vessel acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
"Number of Vessels" means the total number of vessels owned by the Company, including its subsidiaries, or that are subject to sale and leaseback transactions and finance leases, as of the last day of the quarter preceding
the relevant dividend declaration date.
