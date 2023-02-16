Advanced search
    SBLK   MHY8162K2046

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

(SBLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:40:48 2023-02-16 pm EST
22.09 USD   -2.26%
05:48pStar Bulk Carriers : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pStar Bulk Carriers : Q4 2022 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05:13pStar Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $85.8 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Share
AQ
Star Bulk Carriers : Q4 2022 - Earnings Presentation

02/16/2023 | 05:36pm EST
FINANCIAL RESULTS Q4 2022

February 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains among other things, certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "may", ''could", "would", "should", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, including, without limitation, operating or financial results, if any, may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements include (i)general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values (ii) the strength of world economies, the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates (iii) changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels (iv) changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs (v)changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities (vi) the impact of regulation and regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks, including the impact of IMO's MARPOL ANNEX VI and IMO 2020 regulations and any changes thereof (vii) potential liability from pending or future litigation (viii) general domestic and international political conditions and potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events (ix) the availability of financing and refinancing (x)potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, , (xi) vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hire, risks associated with vessel construction and potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instrument (xii) our ability to have scrubbers installed within the price range and time frame anticipated (xiii) our ability to obtain any additional financing we may seek for scrubbers on acceptable terms (xiv) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel (xv) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we plan to install. Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary.

Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Certain financial information and data contained in this presentation is unaudited and does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or to Securities and Exchange Commission Regulations. We may also from time to time make forward-looking statements in our periodic reports that we will furnish to or file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in other information sent to our security holders, and in other written materials. We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. This presentation includes certain estimated financial information and forecasts that are not derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to the Company's shareholders as they indicate the ability of Star Bulk, to meet capital expenditures, working capital requirements and other obligations. The estimations of daily TCE rates are provided using the discharge-to-discharge method of accounting, while as per US GAAP we recognize revenues in our books using the load-to-discharge method of accounting. Both methods recognize the same total TCE revenues over the completion of a voyage, however discharge-to-discharge method recognizes revenues over more days, resulting in lower daily TCE rates. Under the load-to discharge method of accounting, increased ballast days at the end of the quarter will reduce the revenues that can be booked, following the accounting cut-off, in the relevant quarter, resulting in reduced daily TCE rates for the respective period.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this presentation might not occur, and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

This presentation is strictly confidential. This presentation is not an offer to sell any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

2

Q4 2022 Company Highlights

Q4 Financial highlights

  • Net Income of $86 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) of $93, or $0.84 per basic share
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $135 million
  • Declared dividend of $0.60 per share payable on or about March 14, 2023
  • Our LTM Adjusted EBITDA is $809 million and Adjusted Net Income is $609 million
  • During 2022, our Company has declared dividends of $5.1 per share or $526 million in total.
  • Since 2021 we have declared a total of $961 million, or $9.35 per share in dividends

Q4 Daily Figures

TCE per vessel(3)

$19,590

Avg. daily OPEX per vessel(4)

$4,205

Avg. daily net cash G&A expenses per vessel

$977

TCE less OPEX less G&A expenses

$14,408

LTM Cumulative Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income & Dividend Performance (USD million)

$809

$484

$380

$674

$609

$516

$226

$176

$340

$464

$526

$170

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Cumulative Adj. EBITDA

Cumulative Adj. NI

Cumulative Dividend Declared

Notes:

  1. Adjusted Net Income excludes certain non-cash items
  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain non-cash items
  3. TCE = (Total voyage revenues - Voyage expenses - Charter-in hire expenses+ Realized gain/(loss) from bunker and FFAs) /Available Days
  4. Excludes predelivery and one-off expenses

3

Cash walk Q4 2022

Q4 2022 Cash Flow Bridge (USD million)

$700.00

$600.00

$73.0

($118.0 )

$2.1

$116.3

$500.00

($49.7 )

$392.7

($123.6 )

$400.00

$44.2

$330.5

$300.00

($6.1 )

($0.5 )

$286.3

$200.00

$100.00

0

Cash at

Cash from

Insurance

New Debt

Vessel Debt

Scheduled

Dividend

ESD & BWTS

Other

Cash at end

Add back

Adjusted

Beginning of

Operations

Proceeds

Drawn Net

Prepayment

debt

Payment

CAPEX

of Period Q4

debt

Cash Balance

Period Q4

Proceeds

amortization

2022

prepayment

2022

for undrawn

facility

4

Continued Improvement of Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet Snapshot

Healthy cash and competitive financing

Next twelve months debt amortization of ~$186 million

Proforma total liquidity(1) of ~$356 million

Thirteen unlevered vessels and no debt maturities until 2024

Total debt and lease obligations(1) of $1,322 million

We have an outstanding notional balance of $722 million

$136 million of positive trade working capital and MtM of

under interest rate swaps at an average rate of 46bps, and an

derivatives as of September 30, 2022

average remaining maturity of 1.1 years => MtM of $33

million as of December 31, 2022

Refinancings of ~$430 million that reduced our interest costs

by ~$5 million per annum

Adjusted Net Debt(2)

-42%

$1,655

$1,564

$1,085

$1,011

$966

31-Dec-1931-Dec-2031-Dec-2131-Dec-2215-Feb-23

  1. As of February 15th, 2023
  2. Adjusted for the vessel acquisitions completed during the period

Cash & Liquidity

+182%

$473

$356

$286

$196

$126

31-Dec-1931-Dec-2031-Dec-2131-Dec-2215-Feb-23

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 22:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
