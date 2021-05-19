Log in
Star Bulk Carriers : Q1 2021 - Earnings Presentation

05/19/2021
NASDAQ: SBLK

Financial Results Q1 2021

May 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this presentation contains among other things, certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "may", ''could", "would", "should", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, including, without limitation, operating or financial results, if any, may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include (i)general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values (ii) the strength of world economies, the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates (iii) changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels (iv) changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs (v)changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities (vi) the impact of regulation and regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks, including the impact of IMO's MARPOL ANNEX VI and IMO 2020 regulations and any changes thereof (vii) potential liability from pending or future litigation (viii) general domestic and international political conditions and potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events (ix) the availability of financing and refinancing (x)potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, , (xi) vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hire, risks associated with vessel construction and potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instrument (xii) our ability to have scrubbers installed within the price range and time frame anticipated (xiii) our ability to obtain any additional financing we may seek for scrubbers on acceptable terms (xiv) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel (xv) our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we plan to install. Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary.

Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Certain financial information and data contained in this presentation is unaudited and does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or to Securities and Exchange Commission Regulations. We may also from time to time make forward-looking statements in our periodic reports that we will furnish to or file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in other information sent to our security holders, and in other written materials. We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. This presentation includes certain estimated financial information and forecasts that are not derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to the Company's shareholders as they indicate the ability of Star Bulk, to meet capital expenditures, working capital requirements and other obligations. The estimations of daily TCE rates are provided using the discharge-to-discharge method of accounting, while as per US GAAP we recognize revenues in our books using the load-to-discharge method of accounting. Both methods recognize the same total TCE revenues over the completion of a voyage, however discharge-to-discharge method recognizes revenues over more days, resulting in lower daily TCE rates. Under the load-to discharge method of accounting, increased ballast days at the end of the quarter will reduce the revenues that can be booked, following the accounting cut-off, in the relevant quarter, resulting in reduced daily TCE rates for the respective period.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this presentation might not occur, and our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

This presentation is strictly confidential. This presentation is not an offer to sell any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

TCE Revenues (1)

$156.6m

$100.3m

EBITDA

$84.5m

$57.6m

Adjusted EBITDA

$84.7m

$32.6m

Net Income

$35.8m

$2.8m

Adjusted Net Income

$35.7m

$(22.3)m

TCE

$15,461

$10,949

Average daily OPEX per vessel

$4,410

$4,047

Average daily OPEX per vessel (2)

$4,251

$4,047

Average daily Net Cash G&A expenses per vessel

$1,087

$1,064

Average No. of Vessels

119.3

116.0

Adjusted EPS, basic

$0.36

$(0.23)

EPS GAAP, basic

$0.36

$0.03

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

98,712,581

95,797,142

Cash & Debt Position(3)(4)

Total Liquidity:

$

234.2m

Total Debt & Capital lease obligations:

$

1,644.4 m

Notes:

  1. TCE revenues = Total voyage revenues - Voyage expenses - Charter-in hire expenses+ Realized gain/(loss) from bunker and FFAs
  2. Excludes predelivery and one-off expenses
  3. As of May 19th 2021

(4) The Cash and Debt figures do not include the $30 million revolving debt facility which remains undrawn

Q1 2021 Cash Flow Generation

Q1 2021 Cash Flow Breakdown

$450.00

$122.9

($43.4 )

$400.00

($140.4 )

$350.00

$4.5

$300.00

$79.2

($11.4 )

$250.00

($0.4 )

$200.00

$195.5

$150.00

$206.6

$100.00

$50.00

0

Cash at Beginning of Period Q1 2021

Cash from Operations

Insurance Proceeds

New Debt Drawn Net Proceeds

Debt amortization

Vessel Acquisitions(1)

Scrubber & BWTS CAPEX (2)

Other

Cash at end of Period Q1 2021

Notes:

  1. Vessel acquisitions include the 6 SALT vessels , 3 ER vessels and deposit for the 2 Kamsarmax resales
  2. Scrubber CAPEX refers to payment for works completed in Q4 2020

Evolution of Net Debt

  • During the last 12 months we have been able to reduce our Net Debt by more than ~$220 million due to

strong cash flow from operations

SBLK (Adjusted) Net Debt Evolution

Notes:

The above graph figures are adjusted historically for any vessel acquisitions completed until 19th May 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
