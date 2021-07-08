Log in
    DIAM   CA85511Y1088

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION

(DIAM)
Canada's Star Diamond objects to Rio Tinto joint venture meeting

07/08/2021 | 11:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia

TORONTO (Reuters) - Junior miner Star Diamond Corp on Thursday said it objected to Rio Tinto's "predatory and coercive" actions after the global miner called a meeting for a joint venture the Canadian company says does not yet exist.

The companies have been in a long-running dispute over development of Star Diamond's Star-Orion South Diamond Project in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

In 2017 Star Diamond entered an earn-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc giving the Anglo-Australian miner an option to earn up to a 60% interest in the project.

Saskatoon-based Star Diamond later said Rio overspent on the project while exercising its earn-in options before completing and delivering results from its bulk sampling program. It said the Rio Tinto was trying to boost its stake at below market value.

Rio has spent roughly C$168 million to complete a 10-hole bulk sample program that Rio told Star Diamond would originally cost about C$18.5 million, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

"Rio Tinto now seeks to call a management committee meeting that it has no legal right to call for a joint venture that Rio Tinto knows has not been duly formed," Star Diamond said in a release.

Rio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A preliminary study in 2018 estimated 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered from the C$2 billion Star-Orion project over a 38-year mine life.

Rio faced similar acrimony with its junior partner Turquoise Hill Resources over expansion of the pair's Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, although that dispute was put to bed in April.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.50% 126.04 End-of-day quote.10.73%
RIO TINTO PLC -3.69% 5824 Delayed Quote.10.38%
STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION 0.00% 0.19 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,13 M -4,88 M -4,88 M
Net cash 2020 4,58 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,0 M 68,8 M 68,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Star Diamond Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 CAD
Average target price 1,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 584%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Earl MacNeill President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Greg Shyluk Chief Financial Officer
Ewan D. Mason Chairman
Harvey J. Bay Independent Director
Lisa K. Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION-5.00%81
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED23.94%30 556
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED25.39%13 395
ALROSA26.59%13 183
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED3.55%12 440
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD91.98%11 390