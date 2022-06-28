Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Star Diamond Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIAM   CA85511Y1088

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION

(DIAM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.2700 CAD   -1.82%
05:37pSTAR DIAMOND : Announces Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star – Orion...
PU
05:09pStar Diamond Details Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star-Orion South Diamond Project
MT
05:05pSTAR DIAMOND BRIEF : Details Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star-Orion South Diamond Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Diamond : Announces Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star – Orion...

06/28/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

June 28, 2022

TSX: DIAM

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO

DECISIONS REGARDING STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 28, 2022 - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") announces that, at a meeting of the Fort à la Corne joint venture management committee held earlier today, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") exercised its voting power to place the Star - Orion South Diamond Project (the "Project") on care and maintenance through December 31, 2022. As part of this, Rio Tinto has advised that, subject to fulfilling its existing obligations, it does not intend to commit additional capital to the Project during 2022 beyond what is necessary for care and maintenance.

Rio Tinto also advised Star Diamond during today's joint venture management committee meeting that Rio Tinto intends to conduct a near-term review of its alternatives regarding the Project, including its potential exit.

During today's meeting, Rio Tinto stated that it remains pleased with the results of the comprehensive studies and bulk sampling program that have been completed to date at the Project.

The board of directors of Star Diamond is disappointed by these decisions. Star Diamond intends to work with Rio Tinto in assessing alternatives regarding the Project.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Rio Tinto's intentions with respect to funding of the Fort à la Corne project, Rio Tinto's intention to review its alternatives with respect to the project and Star Diamond's intention to work with Rio Tinto in assessing alternatives regarding the project.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Rio Tinto or Star Diamond, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A.

Disclaimer

Star Diamond Corp. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 21:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION
05:37pSTAR DIAMOND : Announces Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star – Orion...
PU
05:09pStar Diamond Details Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star-Orion South Diamond Project
MT
05:05pSTAR DIAMOND BRIEF : Details Rio Tinto Decisions Regarding Star-Orion South Diamond Projec..
MT
05:03pStar diamond corporation announces rio tinto decisions regarding star - orion south dia..
AQ
06/01Star Diamond Jumps Near 6% as Study Confirms Presence Of Rare Diamonds In Star Kimberli..
MT
06/01Star Diamond's Study Confirms Presence Of Rare Diamonds In Star Kimberlite
MT
05/31STAR DIAMOND : Fort a La Corne Joint Venture Significant Proportions of Type Iia Diamonds...
PU
05/31FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE - SIGNIFICANT PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS FROM STAR ..
AQ
05/31Star Diamond Corporation Completes A Study into the Abundance of Type IIa Diamonds in t..
CI
05/18Star diamond corporation announces the results of 2022 annual meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,69 M -5,97 M -5,97 M
Net cash 2021 1,15 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Star Diamond Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 CAD
Average target price 1,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 336%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Earl MacNeill President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Greg Shyluk Chief Financial Officer
Ewan D. Mason Chairman
Lisa K. Riley Independent Director
Larry E. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION-11.48%99
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-21.39%23 816
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-22.93%19 028
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.70%9 612
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-39.15%9 527
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-14.36%7 524