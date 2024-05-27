FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. In particular, statements regarding Star Diamond Corporation's (the "Company" or "Star Diamond") future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves, mineral resources or Star Diamond's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Star and Orion South kimberlites (the "Project") constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained or implied in this presentation include, but are not limited to, disclosures regarding the economics and project parameters presented in the PEA, including, without limitation, Internal Rate of Return, Net Present Value and other costs and economic information, carats of diamonds to be recovered, after-tax payback period, tonnes of kimberlite to be mined, carats per tonne to be recovered (grade), diamond prices, Project life, life of mine, capital costs, and length of pre-production period; statements related to mineral resources and/or reserves; statements related to the approval of the development of the Project; statements relating to future development of the Project and associated timelines; statements with respect to environmental permitting and approvals; statements with respect to metallurgical investigations, assessments and test work; the potential proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the Project and the potential for the recovery of large high quality diamonds; statements regarding the processing and analysis of, and reporting of results from, the bulk samples previously collected by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") and the timeline for doing so.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Although management considers the assumptions contained in the forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of the Company, the effects of competition in the markets in which the Company operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A, news releases and technical reports. The Company's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements.

When making decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is made herein.