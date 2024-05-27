ADVANCING THE WORLD'S LARGEST UNDEVELOPED DIAMOND PROJECT

MAY 2024

WWW.STARDIAMONDCORP.COM

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. In particular, statements regarding Star Diamond Corporation's (the "Company" or "Star Diamond") future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves, mineral resources or Star Diamond's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Star and Orion South kimberlites (the "Project") constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained or implied in this presentation include, but are not limited to, disclosures regarding the economics and project parameters presented in the PEA, including, without limitation, Internal Rate of Return, Net Present Value and other costs and economic information, carats of diamonds to be recovered, after-tax payback period, tonnes of kimberlite to be mined, carats per tonne to be recovered (grade), diamond prices, Project life, life of mine, capital costs, and length of pre-production period; statements related to mineral resources and/or reserves; statements related to the approval of the development of the Project; statements relating to future development of the Project and associated timelines; statements with respect to environmental permitting and approvals; statements with respect to metallurgical investigations, assessments and test work; the potential proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the Project and the potential for the recovery of large high quality diamonds; statements regarding the processing and analysis of, and reporting of results from, the bulk samples previously collected by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") and the timeline for doing so.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Although management considers the assumptions contained in the forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of the Company, the effects of competition in the markets in which the Company operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A, news releases and technical reports. The Company's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements.

When making decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is made herein.

2

STAR DIAMOND - REASONS TO BUY

  • Advancing the world's largest undeveloped diamond project
  • Previous evaluation work validated by Rio Tinto
  • PEA values project at $2 billion

3

DIAMOND INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Near term forecast of gradual and cautious recovery of diamond price.
  • Declining production of natural rough - few discoveries.
  • EU and G7 sanctions mean there are major restrictions on selling Russian-origin diamonds in those nations' markets.
  • Diamond traceability, "mine to finger", legislated.
  • Canadian produced diamonds see increased consumer demand.
  • Diamond jewellery sales and demand driven by US and Asian markets.
  • Natural rough and manmade/synthetic markets - separated by price and resale value.

Information Source:

WWW International Diamond Consultants

4

STAR DIAMOND IS ADVANCING THE WORLD'S LARGEST UNDEVELOPMENT DIAMOND PROJECT

STAR-ORION SOUTH PROJECTS

  • Location: Fort à La Corne, Saskatchewan, Canada
  • Large, long-lifemine: 66 million carats over 38-year mine life
  • Attractive economics: $2.0 billion / 19% IRR (Base Case) with an initial capital cost payback period of 3.4 years
  • Low-riskjurisdiction: Saskatchewan, Canada, near existing power and transportation infrastructure.

SASKATCHEWAN

Market & Financial Information

As of March 2024

Exchange

TSX: DIAM

Shares Outstanding

599,573,981

DSU & RSU

3,662,250

Options

24,489,500

Warrants

29,118,391

Shares Fully Diluted

656,844,122

Significant Shareholders

Rio Tinto (19.9%)

Newmont (11.8%)

Management & Insiders

Less than 1%

5

STAR AND ORION SOUTH ARE WELL-ADVANCED

EXTENSIVE EVALUATION AND PERMITTING COMPLETED

  • Diamond exploration began in 1995
  • Bulk sampling programs conducted between 2003-2009
  • 200 carats from Star bulk sample selected for cutting and polishing in 2007, proving high-quality polished diamonds could be produced from Saskatchewan diamonds
  • A number of technical reports were produced between 2009-2014
  • Completed revised mineral resource update in 2015 for Star - Orion South
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) signs option agreement with Star in 2017
  • Announced positive results of Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2018
  • Rio Tinto spent in excess of $300 million analyzing the Project

RTEC Option

Positive Preliminary

Environmental

RTEC Trench Cutter

Star/RTEC Transaction

Agreement with Star

Economic Assessment

Approvals Obtained

Sampling Results

Announced

JUNE 2017

APRIL 2018

OCTOBER 2018

FEBRUARY 2021

NOVEMBER 2023

6

STAR AND ORION SOUTH ARE WELL-ADVANCED

SIGNIFICANT PARTICIPATION BY MAJOR MINING COMPANIES

Company

Period

Past Project

Current Project

Interest

Interest

1994-2006

42.245% FALC-JV

Acquired by Star

2005 - Present

9.7% Equity,

11.8% Equity

40% FALC-JV

2017 - Present

75% FALC-JV

19.9% Equity

Star/Rio Tinto

Star Diamond Owns

Revised Mineral

Updated PFS

Updated FS

Transaction Announced

100% Fort à la Corne

Resource Estimate

2025

2026

NOVEMBER 2023

Kimberlites

JUNE 2024

MARCH 2024

7

WHAT MAKES THE FORT À LA CORNE KIMBERLITES SPECIAL & UNIQUE?

ONE OF THE COARSEST DIAMOND SIZE FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTIONS IN THE WORLD COMBINED WITH UNUSUALLY HIGH PROPORTION OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS

  • Fort à la Corne Kimberlites include some 60 bodies, many of which contain diamonds
  • Valuation of diamond deposits dependent on tonnes, grade and diamond price
  • Diamond price is unique for each kimberlite
  • Diamond size frequency distribution (SFD) is unique to the kimberlite being sampled
  • Upside of large diamonds in future production due to coarse diamond SFD
  • The Star Kimberlite has a SFD that places is among the two most significant large diamond producing mines: Letseng Mine, Lesotho & Karowe Mine, Botswana

PEA / RESOURCE / RESERVE COMPARISON

Project

Tonnes*

Grade

Carats

Price

(Mt)

(cpht)

(Mct)

(US$/ct)

Star - Orion South - Canada

4701

14

66

$190

Ekati - Canada

693

150

105

$81

Diavik - Canada

163

280

46

$128

Gahcho Kue - Canada

353

157

55

$78

Renard - Canada

333

67

22

$104

Karowe - Botswana

422

15

6

$687

Letseng - Lesotho

1752

1.75

3

$2,100

*Tonnes; 1=PEA; 2=Indicated Resources; 3=Proven & Probable Reserves; †Weighted average diamond price Values presented are the best estimates in the public domain at the time of preparation

STAR HAS AN UNUSUALLY COARSE SFD AND ONLY LETSENG IS COARSER

Star EJF U/G

Karowe Mine

Letseng Mine

Botswana

Lesotho

8

ADVANTAGE OF RTEC'S PARTICIPATION IN THE FORT À LA CORNE

RTEC PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Modern bulk sample plant

  • RTEC drilled 10 holes in the Star kimberlite with the Trench Cutter (TC) rig and processed the 12,792 tonnes of kimberlite through a modern bulk sample plant that includes narrow range DMS, HPGR and XRT sorting.
  • This TC program produced 1,554 carats of macrodiamonds including a number large, high values stones.
  • This program confirmed the diamond grade, coarse SFD and high proportion of Type IIa diamonds, as previously shown by Star Diamond.
  • Mining studies confirmed bucket wheel excavators as the most efficient method of overburden removal.
  • Geochemistry and mircodiamond samples highlighted the significance of the Orion North kimberlite for future evaluation.

16.96 ct US$110,230.00

Large, high value diamonds

from the trench cutter

samples

7.29 ct US$76,561.00

Trench cutter bulk sample rig

9

STAR DIAMOND OWNS 100% OF CLAIMS COVERING FORT À LA CORNE KIMBERLITES

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Large, contiguous diamond bearing kimberlites hosting

FalC

very attractive diamondsKimberlite

Field

  • More than 60 additional kimberlites represent exploration upside potential
  • Project is only 20km from paved highway & power grid
  • Readily accessible workforce, adaptable to a broad spectrum of project requirements
  • Saskatchewan: very stable geo-political jurisdiction (rated #2 Mining Investment Jurisdiction by Fraser Institute)

Fort à La Corne Forest

SASKATCHEWAN

Star - Orion

South

Diamond

Project

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Star Diamond Corp. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 17:50:07 UTC.