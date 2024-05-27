ADVANCING THE WORLD'S LARGEST UNDEVELOPED DIAMOND PROJECT
MAY 2024
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. In particular, statements regarding Star Diamond Corporation's (the "Company" or "Star Diamond") future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves, mineral resources or Star Diamond's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Star and Orion South kimberlites (the "Project") constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained or implied in this presentation include, but are not limited to, disclosures regarding the economics and project parameters presented in the PEA, including, without limitation, Internal Rate of Return, Net Present Value and other costs and economic information, carats of diamonds to be recovered, after-tax payback period, tonnes of kimberlite to be mined, carats per tonne to be recovered (grade), diamond prices, Project life, life of mine, capital costs, and length of pre-production period; statements related to mineral resources and/or reserves; statements related to the approval of the development of the Project; statements relating to future development of the Project and associated timelines; statements with respect to environmental permitting and approvals; statements with respect to metallurgical investigations, assessments and test work; the potential proportion of Type IIa diamonds in the Project and the potential for the recovery of large high quality diamonds; statements regarding the processing and analysis of, and reporting of results from, the bulk samples previously collected by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") and the timeline for doing so.
These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Although management considers the assumptions contained in the forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of the Company, the effects of competition in the markets in which the Company operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A, news releases and technical reports. The Company's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements.
When making decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is made herein.
STAR DIAMOND - REASONS TO BUY
- Advancing the world's largest undeveloped diamond project
- Previous evaluation work validated by Rio Tinto
- PEA values project at $2 billion
DIAMOND INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
HIGHLIGHTS
- Near term forecast of gradual and cautious recovery of diamond price.
- Declining production of natural rough - few discoveries.
- EU and G7 sanctions mean there are major restrictions on selling Russian-origin diamonds in those nations' markets.
- Diamond traceability, "mine to finger", legislated.
- Canadian produced diamonds see increased consumer demand.
- Diamond jewellery sales and demand driven by US and Asian markets.
- Natural rough and manmade/synthetic markets - separated by price and resale value.
Information Source:
WWW International Diamond Consultants
STAR DIAMOND IS ADVANCING THE WORLD'S LARGEST UNDEVELOPMENT DIAMOND PROJECT
STAR-ORION SOUTH PROJECTS
- Location: Fort à La Corne, Saskatchewan, Canada
- Large, long-lifemine: 66 million carats over 38-year mine life
- Attractive economics: $2.0 billion / 19% IRR (Base Case) with an initial capital cost payback period of 3.4 years
- Low-riskjurisdiction: Saskatchewan, Canada, near existing power and transportation infrastructure.
SASKATCHEWAN
Market & Financial Information
As of March 2024
Exchange
TSX: DIAM
Shares Outstanding
599,573,981
DSU & RSU
3,662,250
Options
24,489,500
Warrants
29,118,391
Shares Fully Diluted
656,844,122
Significant Shareholders
Rio Tinto (19.9%)
Newmont (11.8%)
Management & Insiders
Less than 1%
STAR AND ORION SOUTH ARE WELL-ADVANCED
EXTENSIVE EVALUATION AND PERMITTING COMPLETED
- Diamond exploration began in 1995
- Bulk sampling programs conducted between 2003-2009
- 200 carats from Star bulk sample selected for cutting and polishing in 2007, proving high-quality polished diamonds could be produced from Saskatchewan diamonds
- A number of technical reports were produced between 2009-2014
- Completed revised mineral resource update in 2015 for Star - Orion South
- Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) signs option agreement with Star in 2017
- Announced positive results of Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2018
- Rio Tinto spent in excess of $300 million analyzing the Project
RTEC Option
Positive Preliminary
Environmental
RTEC Trench Cutter
Star/RTEC Transaction
Agreement with Star
Economic Assessment
Approvals Obtained
Sampling Results
Announced
JUNE 2017
APRIL 2018
OCTOBER 2018
FEBRUARY 2021
NOVEMBER 2023
STAR AND ORION SOUTH ARE WELL-ADVANCED
SIGNIFICANT PARTICIPATION BY MAJOR MINING COMPANIES
Company
Period
Past Project
Current Project
Interest
Interest
1994-2006
42.245% FALC-JV
Acquired by Star
2005 - Present
9.7% Equity,
11.8% Equity
40% FALC-JV
2017 - Present
75% FALC-JV
19.9% Equity
Star/Rio Tinto
Star Diamond Owns
Revised Mineral
Updated PFS
Updated FS
Transaction Announced
100% Fort à la Corne
Resource Estimate
2025
2026
NOVEMBER 2023
Kimberlites
JUNE 2024
MARCH 2024
WHAT MAKES THE FORT À LA CORNE KIMBERLITES SPECIAL & UNIQUE?
ONE OF THE COARSEST DIAMOND SIZE FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTIONS IN THE WORLD COMBINED WITH UNUSUALLY HIGH PROPORTION OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS
- Fort à la Corne Kimberlites include some 60 bodies, many of which contain diamonds
- Valuation of diamond deposits dependent on tonnes, grade and diamond price
- Diamond price is unique for each kimberlite
- Diamond size frequency distribution (SFD) is unique to the kimberlite being sampled
- Upside of large diamonds in future production due to coarse diamond SFD
- The Star Kimberlite has a SFD that places is among the two most significant large diamond producing mines: Letseng Mine, Lesotho & Karowe Mine, Botswana
PEA / RESOURCE / RESERVE COMPARISON
Project
Tonnes*
Grade
Carats
Price†
(Mt)
(cpht)
(Mct)
(US$/ct)
Star - Orion South - Canada
4701
14
66
$190
Ekati - Canada
693
150
105
$81
Diavik - Canada
163
280
46
$128
Gahcho Kue - Canada
353
157
55
$78
Renard - Canada
333
67
22
$104
Karowe - Botswana
422
15
6
$687
Letseng - Lesotho
1752
1.75
3
$2,100
*Tonnes; 1=PEA; 2=Indicated Resources; 3=Proven & Probable Reserves; †Weighted average diamond price Values presented are the best estimates in the public domain at the time of preparation
STAR HAS AN UNUSUALLY COARSE SFD AND ONLY LETSENG IS COARSER
Star EJF U/G
Karowe Mine
Letseng Mine
Botswana
Lesotho
ADVANTAGE OF RTEC'S PARTICIPATION IN THE FORT À LA CORNE
RTEC PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
Modern bulk sample plant
- RTEC drilled 10 holes in the Star kimberlite with the Trench Cutter (TC) rig and processed the 12,792 tonnes of kimberlite through a modern bulk sample plant that includes narrow range DMS, HPGR and XRT sorting.
- This TC program produced 1,554 carats of macrodiamonds including a number large, high values stones.
- This program confirmed the diamond grade, coarse SFD and high proportion of Type IIa diamonds, as previously shown by Star Diamond.
- Mining studies confirmed bucket wheel excavators as the most efficient method of overburden removal.
- Geochemistry and mircodiamond samples highlighted the significance of the Orion North kimberlite for future evaluation.
16.96 ct US$110,230.00
Large, high value diamonds
from the trench cutter
samples
7.29 ct US$76,561.00
Trench cutter bulk sample rig
9
STAR DIAMOND OWNS 100% OF CLAIMS COVERING FORT À LA CORNE KIMBERLITES
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
- Large, contiguous diamond bearing kimberlites hosting
FalC
very attractive diamondsKimberlite
Field
- More than 60 additional kimberlites represent exploration upside potential
- Project is only 20km from paved highway & power grid
- Readily accessible workforce, adaptable to a broad spectrum of project requirements
- Saskatchewan: very stable geo-political jurisdiction (rated #2 Mining Investment Jurisdiction by Fraser Institute)
Fort à La Corne Forest
SASKATCHEWAN
Star - Orion
South
Diamond
Project
