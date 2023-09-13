Star Energy Group PLC - London-based onshore energy company, formerly known as Igas Energy PLC - For the six months to June 30, reports that revenue fell 22% to GBP23.8 million from GBP30.5 million a year prior. Pretax profit declined 32% to GBP4.2 million from GBP6.2 million, while basic earnings per share declined to 0.42 pence from 15.45p.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Hopkinson says: "We have delivered a strong operating performance in the first half with average net production of 2,071 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to 1,865 in 2022."

He adds: "Maximising returns from our conventional oil and gas business remains a key focus for us, given its free cash generation, particularly with improving commodity prices."

Current stock price: 9.16 pence

12-month change: down 90%

